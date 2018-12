River Valley School Board Bills — December 2018

River Valley Community School

Checking 1 Fund: 10 GENERAL

ADAM BISENIUS HEALTH SUPPLIES 59.63

ADVANCED SYSTEMS INC. COPIER SUPPLIES 333.04

AHLERS & COONEY, P.C. LEGAL SERVICES 356.38

AMERICAN INSTITUTE FOR RESEARCH SUMMATIVE ASSESSMENT 63.00

ANC DBA LONG LINES PHONE SERVICE 339.11

BULBAMERICA.COM MICROSCOPE BULBS – SCIENCE 48.23

BURKE ENGINEERING SALES CO. REPAIRS TO LIFT 425.00

CHARLES KNAACK PHONE STIPEND 20.00

CHEROKEE REGIONAL MEDICAL CENTER FLU SHOTS 630.00

CORRECTIONVILLE BUILDING CTR. SHOP SUPPLIES 527.28

CORRECTIONVILLE CORNER HARDWARE TRANSPORTATION SUPPLIES 87.25

CORRECTIONVILLE, CITY OF WATER, SEWER – HIGH SCHOOL 256.61

CULLIGAN WATER CONDITIONING PUMP RENTAL – C’VILLE 88.00

DECKER EQUIPMENT POST KIT FOR DRIVEWAY 340.56

DEMAREST, DEB HOME SCHOOL ASSISTANCE 250.00

DONOVAN GROUP IOWA COMMUNICATIONS 2,500.00

ECOLAB PEST CONTROL – ELEM 82.27

ED M. FELD EQUIPMENT CO. GROUND FAULT TROUBLE – WASHTA 446.25

FRANKIE DEEDS GAS FOR SUBURBANS 40.00

FRONTIER PHONE EXPENSE 423.97

GALVA-HOLSTEIN COMM. SCHOOL STLC 1ST. SEM. 35,260.12

HEARTLAND PAPER COMPANY ICE MELT 351.52

HOPSON, J. ROBERT JULY 1, 2017 GASB ACTUARIAL REPORT 800.00

INTERSTATE MECHANICAL CORP. REPAIRS – VALVE STEM LEAKING 612.15

IOWA COMMUNICATIONS NETWORK DATA SERVICE 405.01

JACOBS ELECTRIC BALLASTS/ LABOR FOR BOOM 462.09

JAYMAR BUSINESS FORMS W-2 ENVELOPES 95.07

JOHNSON PROPANE INC .183% TAX 3,887.94

JOHNSON, JOHNNIE PHONE STIPEND 15.34

JOY AUTO SUPPLY INC. GROUNDS SUPPLIES 348.28

JW PEPPER & SONS, INC. MUSIC SUPPLIES 67.99

KINGSLEY PIERSON CSD OPEN ENROLLMENT 1ST SEM. 1,746.82

MAPLE VALLEY-ANTHON OTO CSD TLC 1ST SEM. 7,148.91

MEDICAL ENTERPRISES INC. QED’S 24.00

MELISSA HOLTZ PHONE STIPEND 50.00

MIDAMERICAN ENERGY ELEC. FOOTBALL FIELD 10,191.34

MIDWEST TECHNOLOGY PRODUCTS WELDERS – IND. TECH 4,291.20

NSAN, INC. RENEWAL OF IAREAP 770.00

OFFICE ELEMENTS POSTCARDS 368.39

ONE SOURCE, THE BACKGROUND CHECK BACKGROUND CHECK 30.50

ORKIN EXTERMINATING COMPANY PEST CONTROL – C’VILLE 89.91

PETERSEN OIL COMPANY DIESEL FUEL 3,828.06

PILOT ROCK SIGNS SIGN FOR PICK-UP 203.30

PITNEY BOWES GLOBAL FINANCIAL POSTAGE MACHINE RENTAL 158.64

PREMIUM QUALITY LIGHTING DUSK TO DAWN LIGHT 587.30

RACHEL DOEDEN MILEAGE REIMBURSEMENT 128.00

RAYS MID BELL MUSIC CO. MUSIC SUPPLIES – RESALE 76.39

RECORD, THE PUBLICATION COSTS 90.00

REMSEN UNION COMM. SCHOOL TLC 1ST SEM. 3,493.64

RESEARCH PRESS PUBLISHERS ELEMENTARY GUIDANCE SUPPLIES 32.99

RICKS COMPUTERS SAMSUNG HARNESS LCD 862.15

S&S WORLDWIDE BASKETBALLS – ELEM. 455.76

SAI REACHING AND REACHING STUDENTS-M. HOLTZ 110.00

SANITARY SERVICES GARBAGE PICK-UP – WASHTA 510.90

SCHALLER-CRESTLAND COMMUNITY SCHOOL TLC 1ST SEM. 27,949.08

SIOUX VALLEY AUTOMOTIVE REPAIRS to RED VAN 234.04

SLATER, KEN MILEAGE 275.00

SOUTHERN HILLS CINEMA CHRISTMAS MOVIE 1,764.72

STAPLES ADVANTAGE OIFFICE SUPPLIES 188.14

TRANE U.S. INC. DBA TRANE YEARLY SERVICE CONTRACT 1,871.97

U.S. POST OFFICE BOX OFFICE RENT 345.36

VISA OFFICE SUPPLIES – ADOBE STOCK 74.93

WESTERN IOWA TECH COMM. COLLEGE PSEO CLASSES 1ST SME 9,444.00

WOODBURY CENTRAL CSD TLC 1ST SEM. 24,778.67

Fund Total: 151,796.20

Checking 1 Fund: 22 MANAGEMENT LEVY

FNB INSURANCE FOR NEW BUS 687.00

IOWA WORKFORCE DEVELOPMENT UNEMPLOYMENT CLAIM 2,451.53

Fund Total: 3,138.53

Checking Account Total: 154,934.73

Checking 2

Checking 2 Fund: 21 ACTIVITY

AFTER-PROM COMMITTEE CONCESSIONS SALES — 11-12-18 91.20

AUSTIN HOLTZ REFUND – ART TRIP BUFFET 9.50

BORMANN, BRITTNI LE MARS SCRIMMAGE 50.00

CHESTERMAN COMPANY CONCESSION SUPPLIES 1,184.50

CODY NELSON JV BB OFFICIAL 12-13-18 50.00

DALE TOKHEIM JH BB OFFICIAL 12-13-18 75.00

DIRT ROAD DESIGN FCCLA T-SHIRTS 260.36

DITTMER, CYNTHIA FUNDRAISER 987.13

DREW, DAVE V BB OFFICIAL 12-7-18 100.00

GOETTSCH, ERIC JH BB OFFICIAL 12-3-18 375.00

GOTTLIEB, JOEL V BB OFFICIAL 12-7-18 100.00

HAUFF MID-AMERICA SPORTS INC. ATHLETIC SUPPLIES – TAPE 129.00

HUDL BOYS VARSITY BB HUDL ASSIST 1,500.00

HY-VEE FOOD STORE #1068 SUPPLIES FOR VETERAN’S DAY PROGRAM 100.44

HY-VEE, INC. FLOWERS FOR STUDENT COUNCIL 42.45

JERRY BUCKSTEAD V BB OFFICIAL 12-7-18 100.00

JOHNSON, LINDA CUSTODIAL SUPPLIES 18.94

KEVIN EEKOFF VARS. BB OFFICIAL 12-13-18 100.00

KYLE OSWALD JV/V BB OFFICIAL 12-4-18 150.00

MAPLE VALLEY-ANTHON OTO CSD VOLLEYBALL TOURN. ENTRY FEE 90.00

MARTIN BROS. DISTRIBUTING CO. CONCESSIONS 454.95

PEDERSEN, LES V BB OFFICIAL 12-4-18 100.00

PICK, STEVE V BB OFFICIAL 12-4-18 100.00

PITSCO EDUCATION ROBOTICS SUPLIES 106.65

RIVER VALLEY BOOSTER CLUB KICKBACK FROM WALL OF FAME 495.23

SCOTT WILMOT VARSITY/JV BB OFFICIAL 12-14-18 150.00

TEGROOTENHUIS, BRAD VARS. BB OFFICIAL 12-13-18 100.00

VISA ATHLETIC SUPPLIES 18.70

WALL OF FAME TROPHIES & AWARDS WARM-UPS 400.00

ZAHNLEY, DOUG JH BB OFFICIAL 12-3-18 360.00

Fund Total: 7,799.05

Checking Account Total: 7,799.05

Checking 3

Checking 3 Fund: 36 PPEL

ADVANCED SYSTEMS INC. COPIER LEASE 3,784.24

Fund Total: 3,784.24

Checking 3 Fund: 40 DEBT SERVICE FUND

BB&T GOVERNMENTAL FINANCE REVENUE BOND SCHOOL CAPITAL IMPROVE 18,563.98

Fund Total: 18,563.98

Checking Account Total: 22,348.22

Checking 4

Checking 4 Fund: 61 SCHOOL NUTRITION

HILAND DAIRY MILK FOR LUNCH PROGRAM 1,840.67

MARTIN BROS. DISTRIBUTING CO. VENDING SUPPLIES 5,882.71

MERCANTILE, THE KITCHEN SUPPLIES 5.79

Fund Total: 7,729.17

Checking Account Total: 7,729.17

