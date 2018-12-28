Woodbury County Board of Supervisors Minutes — December 11, 2018

Woodbury County Board of Supervisors

DECEMBER 11, 2018

FORTY-NINTH MEETING OF

THE WOODBURY COUNTY

BOARD OF SUPERVISORS

The Board of Supervisors met on Tuesday, December 11, 2018 at 4:30 p.m. Board members present were Ung (by phone), De Witt, Radig, Taylor, and Pottebaum. Staff members present were Dennis Butler, Budget/Tax Analyst, Karen James, Board Administrative Assistant, Joshua Widman, Assistant County Attorney, Melissa Thomas, Human Resources Director, and Patrick Gill, Auditor/Clerk to the Board.

The regular meeting was called to order with the Pledge of Allegiance to the Flag and a Moment of Silence.

There were no citizen concerns.

Motion by De Witt second by Taylor to approve the agenda for December 11, 2018. Carried 5-0. Copy filed.

Motion by De Witt second by Radig to approve the following items by consent:

To approve minutes of the December 4, 2018 meeting. Copy filed.

To approve the claims totaling $726,816.40. Copy filed.

To receive Commission of Veteran Affairs Quarterly Report for the quarter ending September 30, 2018. Copy filed.

To approve the separation of Thomas Tolbert, Asst. County Attorney, County Attorney Dept., effective 12-14-18. Resignation.; and the reclassification of Melissa Thomas, Director, Human Resources Dept., effective 12-17-18, $72,336/year, 10%=$6,576/year. Salary Increase. Copy filed.

To approve the de-authorization of Assistant Director, Juvenile Detention Dept. Copy filed.

To approve and authorize the Chairperson to sign the Authorization to initiate the hiring process for Asst. County Attorney, County Attorney Dept., $58,543.00 to $67,703.00/year.; and P/T Youth Worker, Juvenile Detention Dept., AFSCME: $18.88/hour. Copy filed.

To approve the Delta Dental 2019 renewal. Copy filed.

To approve the application for a 12-month, Class C Liquor License (LC) (Commercial), with Outdoor Service and Sunday sales privileges, for Lofted View Events, Bronson, IA, effective 12/05/18 through 12/4/19. Copy filed.

Carried 5-0.

Motion by Radig second by Taylor to approve the Greatland Services Contract for 2016 Affordable Care Act (ACA) reporting. Carried 5-0. Copy filed.

Motion by Radig second by Taylor to approve a contact with the Flandreau Santee Sioux Tribe of South Dakota for bed space. Carried 5-0. Copy filed.

Motion by De Witt second by Taylor to approve the MOU for Juvenile Detention Center Bargaining Agreement. Carried 5-0. Copy filed.

Motion by Pottebaum second by Radig to approve Sioux City Symphony use of the courthouse rotunda. Carried 5-0. Copy filed.

The Board heard reports on committee meetings.

There were no citizen concerns.

Board concerns were heard.

The Board adjourned the regular meeting until December 18, 2018

Meeting sign-in sheet. Copy filed.

Published in The Record

Thursday, December 27, 2018