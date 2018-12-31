Donna Nagel

Donna E. Nagel, 75, of Whiting, Iowa passed away Sunday December 16, 2018.

Services were held at 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, December 22, 2018 at Waterbury Funeral Service of Sioux City. Arrangements are under the direction of Waterbury Funeral Service of Sioux City.

Donna was born September 23, 1943 to Alfred (Glen) and Norma (Smith) Hilton in rural Sioux City. She attended school at Woodrow Wilson in Sioux City.

Donna married William (Bill) Nagel on November 7, 1964 in North Sioux City, South Dakota and had recently celebrated their 54th wedding anniversary.

Donna and Bill lived in Le Mars, Iowa for many years where she spent years raising her children before starting an in-home daycare. After that she went to work for Tri-State Nursing as a home health aide until her health caused her to retire.

For the past many years, she spent weekends at Woodland Campground where she enjoyed spending time with family and friends as well as riding around on the golf cart.

She enjoyed word finds, consignment shopping, and watching her favorite soap opera, General Hospital.

She had a quick wit, a smart tongue, and a soft heart. She would do anything for her kids, grandkids, and great-grandkids.

Donna is survived by her husband, William (Bill) of Whiting, IA; children Mary (John) Schumacher of Hermosa, SD; Christina (Larry) Clark of Omaha, NE; Cindy and life partner Patti of Iowa City, IA; Robert (Bob) Nagel of Whiting, IA; and Darla Gray of Moville, IA; grandchildren Joshua (Laura) Schumacher of New London, IA; Michael (Melanie) Schumacher of Sioux City, IA; Bryan Schumacher of Sioux City, IA; Kaitlyn (Cody) Oster of New Underwood, SD; Matthew Clark of Lincoln, NE; David Clark of Omaha, NE; Allyson (Preston) Derby of Ashland, NE; Nykalis (Ashley) Reeves of Sioux City, IA; Brittni (Shawn) Cottrell of Vermillion, SD; Jacey Gray of Moville, IA; and Levi Davis of Whiting, IA; as well as 12 great grandchildren with two more due in 2019; brothers Edward (Sandy) Hilton of Omaha, NE; James (Samantha) Hilton of Jefferson, SD; and Eugene (Diana) Hilton, Sioux City, IA.

Donna was preceded in death by her parents; her in-laws, Ernie and Irene Nagel; a brother, Charles; a grandson, Kyle Clark, in 2006; and a granddaughter, Dawn Gray, in 1998.

In lieu of flowers the family requests donations be made to Hospice of Siouxland or an animal shelter of your choosing.