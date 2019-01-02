City of Kingsley — Ordinance No. 240
City of Kingsley
ORDINANCE NO. 240
An Ordinance establishing
speed zone on 330th Street
from L-14 to Quest Avenue.
Be it enacted by the City Council of the City of Kingsley.
Section 1. Speed Limit. A speed limit of 35 mph shall be established on 330th Street beginning at the intersection of L-14 and 330th Street to the intersection of 330th Street and Quest Avenue.
Section 2. Repealer. All ordinances or parts of ordinances in conflict with the provisions of this ordinance are hereby repealed.
Section 3. Severability Clause. If any section, provision or part of this ordinance shall be adjudged invalid or unconstitutional such adjudication shall not effect the validity of the ordinance as a whole or any section, provision or part thereof not adjudged invalid or unconstitutional.
Section 4. Effective Date. This ordinance shall be in effect from and after its final passage, approval and publication as provided by law.
First Reading: October 2, 2018
Second Reading: November 5, 2018
Third Reading: December 3, 2018
Passed and approved by the City of Kingsley Council on the 3rd day of December, 2018.
City of Kingsley
By: _____________________
Rick Bohle, Mayor
City of Kingsley
Attest:
________________________
Vicki Sitzmann, City Clerk
City of Kingsley
Published in The Record
Thursday, January 3, 2019