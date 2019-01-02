City of Kingsley

ORDINANCE NO. 241

An Ordinance establishing speed zone on Quest Avenue

from the intersection of 330th Street and Quest Avenue

to the intersection of Quest Avenue and Highway 140.

Be it enacted by the City Council of the City of Kingsley.

Section 1. Speed Limit. A speed limit of 35 mph shall be established on Quest Avenue from the intersection of 330th Street and Quest Avenue to the intersection of Quest Avenue and Highway 140.

Section 2. Repealer. All ordinances or parts of ordinances in conflict with the provisions of this ordinance are hereby repealed.

Section 3. Severability Clause. If any section, provision or part of this ordinance shall be adjudged invalid or unconstitutional such adjudication shall not effect the validity of the ordinance as a whole or any section, provision or part thereof not adjudged invalid or unconstitutional.

Section 4. Effective Date. This ordinance shall be in effect from and after its final passage, approval and publication as provided by law.

First Reading: October 2, 2018

Second Reading: November 5, 2018

Third Reading: December 3, 2018

Passed and approved by the City of Kingsley Council on the 3rd day of December, 2018.

Rick Bohle, Mayor

Vicki Sitzmann, City Clerk

Published in The Record

Thursday, January 3, 2019