Lawton-Bronson School Board Bills — December 2018

Lawton-Bronson Community School

December 2018 Board Bills

OPERATING FUND

ACTIVITY, LAWTON-BRONSON 4 YEARBOOKS 200.00

AHLERS LAW FIRM PROFESSIONAL SERVICES 167.00

AMERICAN INSTITUTES FOR RESEARCH ELPA SUMMATIVE ASSESSMENTS 21.00

ANDERSON, NICK MILEAGE 34.48

BARNES & NOBLE BOOKSELLER 30 copies of To Kill a Mockingbird 215.70

BIERSCHBACH EQUIPMENT & SUPPLY scissor lift rental 252.00

BUNKERS FEED & SUPPLY, INC. SOFTNER SALT 208.00

CASH/KRISTI VER STEEG, LAWTON-BRONSON FIELD TRIP 100.00

CENTRAL VALLEY AG FUEL 1,805.10

CITY OF BRONSON WATER/SEWER 354.34

CITY OF LAWTON WATER/SEWER 290.63

CONCRETE CONNECTIONS, LLC CONCRETE BUS BARN 334.97

CONTINENTAL QUARTERLY INSPECTION 190.00

CORNHUSKER INTERNATIONAL TRUCKS, INC. rear window for 14 630.19

CRESCENT ELECTRIC SUPPLY COMPANY ballasts for gym 127.07

EARL MILLER CONSTRUCTION, INC. Wall repair fire room 1,775.00

EMPLOYEE BENEFIT SYSTEMS PSF FEES 437.50

FICKBOHM CONTRACTING RESET PROGRAM ON WATER SOFTNER 135.00

GREAT AMERICAN OPPORTUNITIES ELEMENTARY FUNDRAISER 10,137.70

HAKA LLC GAS 1,133.63

HILLYARD FLOOR CARE SUPPLY CO. shower cleaner 537.96

HINTON COMMUNITY SCHOOL OPEN ENROLLMENT 19,992.00

HOLLAND LAWN CARE 2 loads of salt 700.00

I-STATE TRUCK CENTER door for bus 920.40

INTERSTATE MECHANICAL CORP. HP 34 REVERSING VALVE 1,559.31

JESSEN, BRANDI CELL PHONE REIMBURSEMENT 50.00

KNOEPFLER CHEVROLET under seat organizer 225.00

MIDAMERICAN UTILITIES 8,263.35

MID-BELL MUSIC INC. INSTRUMENT REPAIR 45.41

MOVILLE RECORD, THE PUBLISHING 265.46

MTC MECHANICAL, INC. hvac repair 4,763.50

NEAL, DANA CELL PHONE REIMBURSEMENT 50.00

O’REILLY AUTO PARTS shop supplies 686.93

OFFICE ELEMENTS 4 fire rooms 9,731.44

OFFICE SYSTEMS CO. COPIER REPAIR 141.75

ONE SOURCE BACKGROUND CHECK COMPANY BACKGROUND CHECKS 642.00

QUILL CORPORATION OFFICE SUPPLIES 216.80

RIVERSIDE TECHNOLOGIES, INC. Laptops/cart 19,982.00

ROBERTSON IMPLEMENT CO. blades for gravely 92.61

S & S EQUIPMENT, INC. COUPLER 85.68

SBA TOWERS IX, LLC TOWER SITE RENTAL 173.65

SBW starter for salt spreader 78.50

SCHOOL SPECIALTY INC. CONSTRUCTION PAPER 217.40

SGT. BLUFF-LUTON COMM. SCHOOL OPEN ENROLLMENT 45,578.96

SHEETS, JACOB CELL PHONE AND MILEAGE 121.63

SHOOK, CHAD CELL PHONE AND MILEAGE 188.33

SIOUX CITY COMMUNITY SCHOOLS OPEN ENROLLMENT 143,885.80

STATELINE-ELECTRIC light and plug in 3,164.65

TREINEN, JAMES DOT PHYSICAL 45.00

US BANK

READING APP 20,587.69

POSTAGE

HOMESCHOOL ASSISTANCE

FIRE ITEMS

BINDER COVERS

V-DAY BREAKFAST

GRANDPARENTS DAY

WASTE MANAGEMENT OF SIOUX CITY WASTE DISPOSAL 403.16

WESTERN IA TECH COMM. COLLEGE GATEWAY TO COLLEGE 34,628.00

WESTERN IOWA TELEPHONE ASSN PHONE/INTERNET 474.26

Fund Total: 337,047.95

SCHOOL NUTRITION FUND

CHESTERMAN COMPANY WATER/JUICE VENDING 57.50

DEAN FOODS MILK 1,748.65

MARTIN BROS. FOOD 10,163.07

US BANK SHELVING 85.38

Fund Total: 12,054.60

STUDENT ACTIVITY FUND

ABERSON, BERWYN OFFICIAL 105.00

AKRON-WESTFIELD COMM. SCHOOL ENTRY FEE 100.00

ASPI SOLUTIONS, INC. SOFTWARE TRACK MEETS 192.00

BAKER, DAVE OFFICIAL 145.00

BAXTER, ROBERT OFFICIAL 125.00

BENSON, ADAM REIMBURSEMENT 66.36

CHESTERMAN COMPANY POP 1,061.10

CUSTOM CREATIONS APPAREL 1,164.50

DAVIDSON, GEORGE OFFICIAL 105.00

DE JONG, MIKE OFFICIAL 140.00

DON’S PRO SHOP AWARDS 172.00

GARNAND, JASON SIGNAGE 875.00

HAUFF MID-AMERICA SPORTS NETS 49.50

HEELAN CATHOLIC HIGH SCHOOL ENTRY FEE 125.00

HINTON COMMUNITY SCHOOL ENTRY FEE 65.00

IOWA H.S. MUSIC ASSOCIATION REGISTRATION 150.00

IOWA HIGH SCHOOL SPEECH ASS’N REGISTRATION 228.00

J.W. PEPPER & SON INC. MUSIC 118.00

JENNESS, LLOYD OFFICIAL 145.00

KIRWAN, GREG OFFICIAL 75.00

LUCAS, JEFF OFFICIAL 105.00

MALSAM, JENNI OFFICIAL 105.00

MAPLE VALLEY-ANTHON OTO COMMUNITY SCHOOL DISTRICT ENTRY FEE 90.00

MCKELVEY, BILL ENTRY FEE 105.00

MMC/RU SCHOOL DISTRICT ENTRY FEE 60.00

MORRICE, DENNIS OFFICIAL 70.00

NELSON, JEFF OFFICIAL 145.00

RYDELL, NICHOLE REIMBURSEMENT 314.11

SANFORD, DENNY OFFICIAL 120.00

SCHOOL SPECIALTY INC. SPEECH SUPPLIES 11.39

SGT. BLUFF-LUTON COMM. SCHOOL ENTRY FEE 125.00

SPENCER COMMUNITY SCHOOL DISTRICT ENTRY FEE 125.00

SPIER, RAYMOND OFFICIAL 245.00

UHL, JASON OFFICIAL 105.00

US BANK COSTUMES, SUPPLIES, SCRIPTS, ENTRY FEE, UNIFORMS, POMS, LODGING, MEALS, POSSESSION ARROW 5,997.01

WALSWORTH PUBLISHING COMPANY ELEMENTARY YEARBOOK 420.00

WICKSTROM, STAN OFFICIAL 105.00

WILCOX, JOHN OFFICIAL 180.00

WOODBURY CENTRAL COMM. SCHOOL ENTRY FEE 120.00

WYHE’S CHOICE FUNDRAISING FUNDRAISING 1,665.00

Fund Total: 15,418.97

MANAGEMENT FUND

SU INSURANCE COMPANY BREAK FIX POLICY..21,075.75

Fund Total: 21,075.75

BEFORE AND AFTER SCHOOL PROGRAMS

US BANK emergency supply food 242.05

242.05

PRESCHOOL

DEAN FOODS MILK 22.13

22.13

FITNESS CENTER FUND

CITY OF LAWTON WATER/SEWER 33.08

MIDAMERICAN ENERGY ELECTRICITY 325.41

Fund Total: 358.49

ONE CENT SALES TAX REVENUE

BURKE ENGR SALES CO. CEILING WORK 5,796.00

RIVERSIDE TECHNOLOGIES, INC. Chromebooks 6,660.00

US BANK HANDHELD WIRELESS SYSTEM 1,469.66

Fund Total: 13,925.66

Published in The Record

Thursday, January 3, 2019