Lawton-Bronson School Board Minutes — November 26, 2018
Lawton-Bronson Community School
Regular Board Meeting
Lawton-Bronson Community School District
Library – 100 Tara Way, Lawton, Iowa
Monday, November 26, 2018
7:00 p.m.
The Lawton-Bronson Community Schools District will prepare all students to contribute productively to the global world of work and community.
Tentative Agenda
A. Call to Order
Meeting called to order at 7:00
B. Roll Call
Woolridge, Scott, Reinke and Holtz present. Amick came during meeting
C. Pledge of Allegiance
D. Welcome Visitors and Guests
E. FFA Presentation
Randi Koehler presented on FFA trip to national conference in Indianapolis
F. Approval of Agenda – Additions or deletions may be requested by Board members, visitors, or Administrators. An agenda which has been posted more than twenty-four hours prior to a scheduled meeting may be amended to include additional matters only if good cause exists requiring expeditious discussions or action on such matters.
Holtz moved to approve the agenda. Reinke seconded. All in favor.
Code of Iowa, Chapter 21 – Open Meetings Law
G. Communications
1. Board member updates
H. Reports
1. Superintendent Report
Jake Sheets presented on the process of adding security cameras to the Elementary building.
Dana Neal presented on current bus routes and plans going forward.
Collins presented on increased enrollment and unspent balance
2. Monthly Financial Update
Anderson presented monthly financial reports and the cost of a midyear salary adjustment
3. Secondary Principal Report
Veteran’s Day assembly went very well
Building is fully functional after the fire.
Winter Concert has changed the meal to Chick-Fil-A sandwiches and root beer floats.
Two students made all state choir.
4. Elementary Principal Report
98.4% attendance for parent teacher conferences
Library book fair was best so far
Shook sent letter home with parents about attempted abduction and how to keep kids safe
Veteran’s Day was outstanding. Record number of veterans attended
Grandparent’s Day was very good also. Lots of people attended.
Christmas Concert is next Thursday
5. Board Bill Auditor Report
No questions
I. Consent Agenda
1. Approve minutes of previous meeting
2. Approve bills payable
3. Approve budget summaries
Holtz moved to approve consent agenda. Woolridge seconded. All in favor.
J. New Business
1. Set date and time for December meeting
Reinke moved to have the meeting Wednesday December 19 7:00 PM in the High School library. Holtz seconded. All in favor
2. Approve SBRC Application for Increasing Enrollment, Open Enrollment Out and LEP Instruction Beyond 5 year.
Woolridge moved to approve the SBRC application request for increasing enrollment and ELL fifth year services in the amount of $271,595.52 or as determined by the Iowa Department of Education following DE audit review. Amick seconded. All in favor.
3. Approve homeschool policy
Amick moved to approve homeschool policy. Holtz seconded. All in favor.
K. Personnel
1. Approve hiring of para professionals
Reinke moved to approve hiring Susan Casey and Ashley Zant. Holtz seconded. All in favor.
2. Approve assistant speech coach
Holtz moved to approve Emily Jensen as assistant speech coach. Woolridge seconded. All in favor.
3. Approve resignation of bus driver
Reinke moved to approve resignation of Sue Johnson. Holtz seconded. All in favor.
4. Approve head girl’s track coach
Woolridge moved to approve Garrett Ehlers as head girl’s track coach. Holtz seconded. All in favor.
5. Approve assistant girl’s track coach
Holtz moved to approve Maddie Ehlers as assistant girl’s track coach. Amick seconded. All in favor.
6. Approve head boy’s track coach
Woolridge moved to approve Jesse Pederson as head boy’s track coach. Holtz seconded. All in favor.
7. Approve assistant boy’s track coach
Amick moved to approve Jeremiah Pottebaum as assistant boy’s track coach. Reinke seconded. All in favor.
8. Approve head boy’s golf coach
Holtz moved to approve Jason Carlson as head boy’s golf coach. Reinke seconded. All in favor.
9. Approve head girl’s golf coach
Holtz moved to approve Mike Meyer as head girl’s golf coach. Woolridge seconded. All in favor.
10. Approve head softball coach
Amick moved to approve Bryan Alfredson as head softball coach. Reinke seconded. All in favor.
11. Approve assistant softball coach
Holtz moved to approve Lindsay Smit as assistant softball coach. Woolridge seconded. All in favor.
12. Approve head baseball coach
Woolridge moved to approve Ryan Denney as head baseball coach. Reinke seconded. All in favor.
13. Approve assistant baseball coach
Amick moved to approve Brian Smith as assistant baseball coach. Woolridge seconded. All in favor.
14. Approve volunteer baseball coach
Reinke moved to approve Tony Wingert as volunteer baseball caoch. Amick seconded. All in favor.
L. Public Forum
Dan Grau will be bringing a proposal at a later meeting to attend a conference at NASA
M. Adjourn
Holtz moved to adjourn. Woolridge seconded. Meeting adjourned at 8:30.
Rick Scott, Board President
Ryan Anderson, Board Secretary
Published in The Record
Thursday, January 3, 2019