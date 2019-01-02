Lawton-Bronson School Board Minutes — November 26, 2018

Lawton-Bronson Community School

Regular Board Meeting

Lawton-Bronson Community School District

Library – 100 Tara Way, Lawton, Iowa

Monday, November 26, 2018

7:00 p.m.

The Lawton-Bronson Community Schools District will prepare all students to contribute productively to the global world of work and community.

Tentative Agenda

A. Call to Order

Meeting called to order at 7:00

B. Roll Call

Woolridge, Scott, Reinke and Holtz present. Amick came during meeting

C. Pledge of Allegiance

D. Welcome Visitors and Guests

E. FFA Presentation

Randi Koehler presented on FFA trip to national conference in Indianapolis

F. Approval of Agenda – Additions or deletions may be requested by Board members, visitors, or Administrators. An agenda which has been posted more than twenty-four hours prior to a scheduled meeting may be amended to include additional matters only if good cause exists requiring expeditious discussions or action on such matters.

Holtz moved to approve the agenda. Reinke seconded. All in favor.

Code of Iowa, Chapter 21 – Open Meetings Law

G. Communications

1. Board member updates

H. Reports

1. Superintendent Report

Jake Sheets presented on the process of adding security cameras to the Elementary building.

Dana Neal presented on current bus routes and plans going forward.

Collins presented on increased enrollment and unspent balance

2. Monthly Financial Update

Anderson presented monthly financial reports and the cost of a midyear salary adjustment

3. Secondary Principal Report

Veteran’s Day assembly went very well

Building is fully functional after the fire.

Winter Concert has changed the meal to Chick-Fil-A sandwiches and root beer floats.

Two students made all state choir.

4. Elementary Principal Report

98.4% attendance for parent teacher conferences

Library book fair was best so far

Shook sent letter home with parents about attempted abduction and how to keep kids safe

Veteran’s Day was outstanding. Record number of veterans attended

Grandparent’s Day was very good also. Lots of people attended.

Christmas Concert is next Thursday

5. Board Bill Auditor Report

No questions

I. Consent Agenda

1. Approve minutes of previous meeting

2. Approve bills payable

3. Approve budget summaries

Holtz moved to approve consent agenda. Woolridge seconded. All in favor.

J. New Business

1. Set date and time for December meeting

Reinke moved to have the meeting Wednesday December 19 7:00 PM in the High School library. Holtz seconded. All in favor

2. Approve SBRC Application for Increasing Enrollment, Open Enrollment Out and LEP Instruction Beyond 5 year.

Woolridge moved to approve the SBRC application request for increasing enrollment and ELL fifth year services in the amount of $271,595.52 or as determined by the Iowa Department of Education following DE audit review. Amick seconded. All in favor.

3. Approve homeschool policy

Amick moved to approve homeschool policy. Holtz seconded. All in favor.

K. Personnel

1. Approve hiring of para professionals

Reinke moved to approve hiring Susan Casey and Ashley Zant. Holtz seconded. All in favor.

2. Approve assistant speech coach

Holtz moved to approve Emily Jensen as assistant speech coach. Woolridge seconded. All in favor.

3. Approve resignation of bus driver

Reinke moved to approve resignation of Sue Johnson. Holtz seconded. All in favor.

4. Approve head girl’s track coach

Woolridge moved to approve Garrett Ehlers as head girl’s track coach. Holtz seconded. All in favor.

5. Approve assistant girl’s track coach

Holtz moved to approve Maddie Ehlers as assistant girl’s track coach. Amick seconded. All in favor.

6. Approve head boy’s track coach

Woolridge moved to approve Jesse Pederson as head boy’s track coach. Holtz seconded. All in favor.

7. Approve assistant boy’s track coach

Amick moved to approve Jeremiah Pottebaum as assistant boy’s track coach. Reinke seconded. All in favor.

8. Approve head boy’s golf coach

Holtz moved to approve Jason Carlson as head boy’s golf coach. Reinke seconded. All in favor.

9. Approve head girl’s golf coach

Holtz moved to approve Mike Meyer as head girl’s golf coach. Woolridge seconded. All in favor.

10. Approve head softball coach

Amick moved to approve Bryan Alfredson as head softball coach. Reinke seconded. All in favor.

11. Approve assistant softball coach

Holtz moved to approve Lindsay Smit as assistant softball coach. Woolridge seconded. All in favor.

12. Approve head baseball coach

Woolridge moved to approve Ryan Denney as head baseball coach. Reinke seconded. All in favor.

13. Approve assistant baseball coach

Amick moved to approve Brian Smith as assistant baseball coach. Woolridge seconded. All in favor.

14. Approve volunteer baseball coach

Reinke moved to approve Tony Wingert as volunteer baseball caoch. Amick seconded. All in favor.

L. Public Forum

Dan Grau will be bringing a proposal at a later meeting to attend a conference at NASA

M. Adjourn

Holtz moved to adjourn. Woolridge seconded. Meeting adjourned at 8:30.

Rick Scott, Board President

Ryan Anderson, Board Secretary

Published in The Record

Thursday, January 3, 2019