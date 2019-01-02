Moville City Council Minutes, Revenues & Claims Report — December 19, 2018

Moville City Council

Wednesday, December 19, 2018

Mayor Jim Fisher called the meeting to order at around 6:00 pm. Roll Call: Nate Bauer, Paul Malm, and Mike Ofert are present. Bruce Schmidt and Tom Conolly are absent. Ofert motioned to approve the agenda, seconded by Malm. Ayes, motion carries. Malm motioned to approve minutes from the last meeting, seconded by Ofert. Ayes, motion carries. Bauer motioned to approve the Claims, seconded by Ofert. Ayes, motion carries. No permits to review. Bauer motioned to approve the treasurer’s report for November, seconded by Malm. Ayes, motion carries. Guests include Chad Thompson, Dennis Rumohr, Kent Baker, Jereme Muller, Mike Weaver, Dianne Everhart, Roger Wilson, Jonathan Keselring, and Dave Christensen.

During Open Forum Jonathan Keselring had comments and concerns about community policing and would like to see our police department on duty more hours and would like to see the council discuss this issue at budget time. Dennis Rumohr brought up concerns with the county’s decision to fix or not fix the bridge north of town and encourages the council to share more information with the residents regarding their plans on this issue.

Chief Muller gave a Police Department update and Weaver gave a Public Works update. At Attorney Thompson’s advice, Malm motioned to table the appeal hearings for vacant/abandoned buildings due to the absence of two council members, seconded by Ofert. Ayes, motion carries. Clerk Peterson updated the council that final paperwork has been signed and the closing date for purchase of Motel 20 at 631 Frontage Road is on or before February 8th, 2019.

Council discussed their suggestion from the last meeting for Public Works to clear the sidewalks on the commercial section of Main Street with the skid loader and Weaver let them know it would be very difficult because of the curbs, light poles and railings. He recommended we work to enforce the current ordinance to make sure Main Street sidewalks are cleared effectively in a complete and timely manner. Regarding 212 S. Pearl Street, the Bush Estate is working with the bank to have an appraisal done to move towards allowing the short-sale of the property. They are hoping for a bank decision soon.

Council reviewed Codification assignment 8 and gave suggestions for new code. Council reviewed

Resolution 2018-53

to assess mowing charges

to 619 South Street.

Bauer motioned to assess, seconded by Malm. Ayes, motion carries. Council reviewed the liquor license application from the 4-way Stop and Shop. Malm motioned to approve this license application, seconded by Ofert. Ayes, motion carries. Malm motioned to table the action on appeal hearings due to the fact that the hearings were tabled and rescheduled to the next meeting, seconded by Ofert. Ayes, motion carries.

With no further business Malm motioned to adjourn at around 6:55 pm and Ofert seconded. All ayes, motion carries – meeting closed.

Jodi Peterson, City Clerk

Jim Fisher, Mayor

REVENUES

NAME MTD BALANCE

GENERAL TOTAL 35,020.25

ROAD USE TAX TOTAL 18,140.41

LOCAL OPTION SALES TAX TOTAL 26,305.25

TAX INCREMENT FINANCING TOTAL 23.10

DEBT SERVICE TOTAL 3,553.06

WATER TOTAL 17,693.44

SEWER TOTAL 18,883.28

STOWM WATER TOTAL 1,364.35

TOTAL REVENUE BY FUND 120,983.14

11/23/2018 THRU 12/31/2018 CLAIMS REPORT

ACCOUNTS PAYABLE CLAIMS

——————————

AMAZON ONLINE CITY HALL OFFICE SUPPLIES 41.46

WESTERN CARTOGRAPHERS MCDAI ADDITION – PLAT MAT PRINTING 63.84

AHLERS & COONEY, PC BONDING ATTORNEY 721.08

BAD CHECKS NSF CHECK WISE 181.57

MICRO FORMAT THERMAL PAPER PD PRINTER 124.72

BANKERS TRUST GO DEBT COMM. CTR. BOND 1,563.75

BARCO MUNICIPAL PRODUCTS CHAINS 1,203.47

BATTERIES PLUS BATTERIES 73.98

BEKINS FIRE & SAFETY SERVICES TESTING 671.75

BOMGAARS SUPPLIES AND MATERIALS 267.97

CASEY’S GENERAL STORE VEHICLE FUEL 20.20

CASEY JACKSON CONSTRUCTION TRUCKING ROCK TO MEREDITH LANE 1,912.19

COLLECTION SERVICES CENTER CHILD SUPPORT 276.00

CHN GARBAGE SERVICE INC MONTHLY GARBAGE HAULING 5,639.80

CITY OF MOVILLE – CAFETERIA CAFETERIA 732.00

CITY OF MOVILLE – WATER WATER BILL 325.00

COMPASS BUSINESS SOLUTIONS PAPER SUPPLIES 706.76

DATA TECHNOLOGIES SOFTWARE 180.00

SIOUXLAND DISTRICT HEALTH WATER TESTING 39.00

DOG WASTE DEPOT DOG WASTE STATIONS 169.98

EAGLE RIDGE SERVICES ANNUAL ADMINISTRATION 180.00

GILL HAULING INC. GARBAGE TONAGE 2,423.79

HAWKINS INC. WATER CHEMICALS 220.50

HEALY WELDING SNOW PLOW REPAIR 329.02

HSA – MIKE WEAVER HSA 600.00

I & S GROUP LIFT STATION ENGINEERING 736.50

PESTICIDE BUREAU – IDALS RENEW PESTICIDE LICENSE 15.00

IOWA MUNICIPAL WORKERS COMP ASSC. WORKERS COMP. PREMIUM 1,598.00

INTERSTATE MECHANICAL CORP. COMM. CENTER MAINTENANCE 147.00

IPERS IPERS 6,067.30

IRS FED/FICA TAX 6,127.05

MOVILLE J & J MOTOR VEHICLE MAINTENANCE 118.56

JACK’S UNIFORMS CLOTHING ALLOWANCE – JEREME 240.85

KLEMMENSEN COMMERCIAL DOORS REPAIR COMMUNITY CENTER DOORS 1,430.00

LGS GROUP EQUIPMENT 373.99

MANGOLD ENVIRONMENTAL SERVICES W/W TESTING 368.00

METERING & TECHNOLOGY SOLUTION WATER METERS 5,414.93

MID-AMERICAN ENERGY ELECTRIC 5,824.66

MIDWEST ALARM COMPANY, INC. COMM. CENTER ALARM 81.75

MIDWEST BREATHING AIR L.L.C. FD EQUIP. MAINT. 676.04

MIKE WEAVER STEFFEN TRUCK EQUIP REIMBURSE 338.43

PETTY CASH REIMBURSE PETTY CASH 255.60

POSTMASTER POSTAGE 182.28

WOODBURY COUNTY REC ELECTRIC 1,540.80

MOVILLE RECORD PUBLICATION 433.07

AMERICAN RED CROSS SWIM LESSON REGISTRATION 300.00

RP CONSTRUCTORS 2018 STREETS PROJECT MEREDITH, LOGAN 149,810.73

SAM’S CLUB SUPPLIES 329.42

SECURITY NATIONAL BANK BOND/INTEREST – RIDGE 6,079.94

SEWER-MATIC REPAIRS 1,000.00

STATE REVOLVING FUND REVENUE DEBT – LAGOON BOND 11,949.21

TREASURER, STATE OF IOWA STATE PAYROLL TAX – FIX 1,278.69

THOMPSON ELECTRIC COMPANY WATER TOWER REPAIRS 287.74

REPAIRS

WOODHOUSE PD VEHICLE MAINTENANCE 367.85

TIME MANAGEMENT SYSTEMS TIME CLOCK AND SOFTWARE 1,040.00

THE UPS STORE 4018 SHIPPING SAMPLES 83.68

VERIZON WIRELESS WIRELESS PHONES 261.43

WEBSITES TO IMPRESS, LLC WEBSITE 240.00

WELLMARK BLUE CROSS BLUE SHIELD WELLMARK BCBS 827.31

WEX BANK FUEL 2,960.93

WIATEL PHONE & INTERNET 1,198.51

=============

TOTAL 36,554.68

TOTAL ACCOUNTS

PAYABLE 36,554.68

PAYROLL CHECKS 22,002.57

**** PAID TOTAL ***** 58,557.25

**** SCHED TOTAL *****

192,098.40

=============

***** REPORT TOTAL *****

250,655.65

=============

11/23/2018 THRU 12/31/2018 CLAIMS FUND SUMMARY

FUND/FUND NAME TOTAL

001 GENERAL 47,742.97

110 ROAD USE TAX 158,109.40

200 DEBT SERVICE 8,746.19

600 WATER 25,063.75

610 SEWER 10,993.34

Published in The Record

Thursday, January 3, 2019