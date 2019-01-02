Moville City Council Minutes, Revenues & Claims Report — December 19, 2018

Moville City Council
Wednesday, December 19, 2018

Mayor Jim Fisher called the meeting to order at around 6:00 pm. Roll Call: Nate Bauer, Paul Malm, and Mike Ofert are present. Bruce Schmidt and Tom Conolly are absent. Ofert motioned to approve the agenda, seconded by Malm. Ayes, motion carries. Malm motioned to approve minutes from the last meeting, seconded by Ofert. Ayes, motion carries. Bauer motioned to approve the Claims, seconded by Ofert. Ayes, motion carries. No permits to review. Bauer motioned to approve the treasurer’s report for November, seconded by Malm. Ayes, motion carries. Guests include Chad Thompson, Dennis Rumohr, Kent Baker, Jereme Muller, Mike Weaver, Dianne Everhart, Roger Wilson, Jonathan Keselring, and Dave Christensen.

During Open Forum Jonathan Keselring had comments and concerns about community policing and would like to see our police department on duty more hours and would like to see the council discuss this issue at budget time. Dennis Rumohr brought up concerns with the county’s decision to fix or not fix the bridge north of town and encourages the council to share more information with the residents regarding their plans on this issue.

Chief Muller gave a Police Department update and Weaver gave a Public Works update. At Attorney Thompson’s advice, Malm motioned to table the appeal hearings for vacant/abandoned buildings due to the absence of two council members, seconded by Ofert. Ayes, motion carries. Clerk Peterson updated the council that final paperwork has been signed and the closing date for purchase of Motel 20 at 631 Frontage Road is on or before February 8th, 2019.

Council discussed their suggestion from the last meeting for Public Works to clear the sidewalks on the commercial section of Main Street with the skid loader and Weaver let them know it would be very difficult because of the curbs, light poles and railings. He recommended we work to enforce the current ordinance to make sure Main Street sidewalks are cleared effectively in a complete and timely manner. Regarding 212 S. Pearl Street, the Bush Estate is working with the bank to have an appraisal done to move towards allowing the short-sale of the property. They are hoping for a bank decision soon.

Council reviewed Codification assignment 8 and gave suggestions for new code. Council reviewed
Resolution 2018-53
to assess mowing charges
to 619 South Street.
Bauer motioned to assess, seconded by Malm. Ayes, motion carries. Council reviewed the liquor license application from the 4-way Stop and Shop. Malm motioned to approve this license application, seconded by Ofert. Ayes, motion carries. Malm motioned to table the action on appeal hearings due to the fact that the hearings were tabled and rescheduled to the next meeting, seconded by Ofert. Ayes, motion carries.

With no further business Malm motioned to adjourn at around 6:55 pm and Ofert seconded. All ayes, motion carries – meeting closed.

Jodi Peterson, City Clerk
Jim Fisher, Mayor

REVENUES
NAME    MTD BALANCE
GENERAL TOTAL    35,020.25
ROAD USE TAX TOTAL    18,140.41
LOCAL OPTION SALES TAX TOTAL    26,305.25
TAX INCREMENT FINANCING TOTAL    23.10
DEBT SERVICE TOTAL    3,553.06
WATER TOTAL    17,693.44
SEWER TOTAL    18,883.28
STOWM WATER TOTAL    1,364.35
TOTAL REVENUE BY FUND    120,983.14

11/23/2018 THRU 12/31/2018 CLAIMS REPORT
ACCOUNTS PAYABLE CLAIMS
——————————
AMAZON ONLINE  CITY HALL OFFICE SUPPLIES    41.46
WESTERN CARTOGRAPHERS   MCDAI ADDITION – PLAT MAT PRINTING    63.84
AHLERS & COONEY, PC  BONDING ATTORNEY    721.08
BAD CHECKS  NSF CHECK WISE    181.57
MICRO FORMAT THERMAL PAPER PD PRINTER 124.72
BANKERS TRUST  GO DEBT COMM. CTR. BOND    1,563.75
BARCO MUNICIPAL PRODUCTS  CHAINS    1,203.47
BATTERIES PLUS  BATTERIES    73.98
BEKINS FIRE & SAFETY  SERVICES TESTING    671.75
BOMGAARS  SUPPLIES AND MATERIALS    267.97
CASEY’S GENERAL STORE  VEHICLE FUEL    20.20
CASEY JACKSON CONSTRUCTION  TRUCKING ROCK TO MEREDITH LANE    1,912.19
COLLECTION SERVICES CENTER  CHILD SUPPORT    276.00
CHN GARBAGE SERVICE INC  MONTHLY GARBAGE HAULING    5,639.80
CITY OF MOVILLE – CAFETERIA  CAFETERIA    732.00
CITY OF MOVILLE – WATER  WATER BILL    325.00
COMPASS BUSINESS SOLUTIONS  PAPER SUPPLIES    706.76
DATA TECHNOLOGIES  SOFTWARE    180.00
SIOUXLAND DISTRICT HEALTH  WATER TESTING    39.00
DOG WASTE DEPOT  DOG WASTE STATIONS    169.98
EAGLE RIDGE SERVICES  ANNUAL ADMINISTRATION    180.00
GILL HAULING INC.  GARBAGE TONAGE    2,423.79
HAWKINS INC.  WATER CHEMICALS    220.50
HEALY WELDING  SNOW PLOW REPAIR    329.02
HSA – MIKE WEAVER  HSA    600.00
I & S GROUP  LIFT STATION ENGINEERING    736.50
PESTICIDE BUREAU – IDALS  RENEW PESTICIDE LICENSE    15.00
IOWA MUNICIPAL WORKERS COMP ASSC. WORKERS COMP. PREMIUM    1,598.00
INTERSTATE MECHANICAL CORP.  COMM. CENTER MAINTENANCE    147.00
IPERS  IPERS    6,067.30
IRS  FED/FICA TAX    6,127.05
MOVILLE J & J MOTOR  VEHICLE MAINTENANCE    118.56
JACK’S UNIFORMS  CLOTHING ALLOWANCE – JEREME    240.85
KLEMMENSEN COMMERCIAL DOORS  REPAIR COMMUNITY CENTER DOORS    1,430.00
LGS GROUP  EQUIPMENT    373.99
MANGOLD ENVIRONMENTAL SERVICES  W/W TESTING    368.00
METERING & TECHNOLOGY SOLUTION  WATER METERS    5,414.93
MID-AMERICAN ENERGY  ELECTRIC    5,824.66
MIDWEST ALARM COMPANY, INC.  COMM. CENTER ALARM    81.75
MIDWEST BREATHING AIR L.L.C.  FD EQUIP. MAINT.    676.04
MIKE WEAVER  STEFFEN TRUCK EQUIP REIMBURSE    338.43
PETTY CASH  REIMBURSE PETTY CASH    255.60
POSTMASTER  POSTAGE    182.28
WOODBURY COUNTY REC  ELECTRIC    1,540.80
MOVILLE RECORD  PUBLICATION    433.07
AMERICAN RED CROSS  SWIM LESSON REGISTRATION    300.00
RP CONSTRUCTORS  2018 STREETS PROJECT MEREDITH, LOGAN    149,810.73
SAM’S CLUB  SUPPLIES    329.42
SECURITY NATIONAL BANK  BOND/INTEREST – RIDGE    6,079.94
SEWER-MATIC  REPAIRS    1,000.00
STATE REVOLVING FUND  REVENUE DEBT – LAGOON BOND    11,949.21
TREASURER, STATE OF IOWA  STATE PAYROLL TAX – FIX    1,278.69
THOMPSON ELECTRIC COMPANY  WATER TOWER REPAIRS    287.74
REPAIRS
WOODHOUSE  PD VEHICLE MAINTENANCE    367.85
TIME MANAGEMENT SYSTEMS  TIME CLOCK AND SOFTWARE    1,040.00
THE UPS STORE 4018  SHIPPING SAMPLES    83.68
VERIZON WIRELESS  WIRELESS PHONES    261.43
WEBSITES TO IMPRESS, LLC  WEBSITE    240.00
WELLMARK BLUE CROSS BLUE SHIELD  WELLMARK BCBS    827.31
WEX BANK  FUEL    2,960.93
WIATEL  PHONE & INTERNET    1,198.51
=============
TOTAL    36,554.68
TOTAL ACCOUNTS
PAYABLE    36,554.68
PAYROLL CHECKS    22,002.57
**** PAID TOTAL *****    58,557.25
**** SCHED TOTAL *****
192,098.40
=============
***** REPORT TOTAL *****
250,655.65
=============
11/23/2018 THRU 12/31/2018 CLAIMS FUND SUMMARY
FUND/FUND NAME    TOTAL
001 GENERAL    47,742.97
110 ROAD USE TAX    158,109.40
200 DEBT SERVICE    8,746.19
600 WATER    25,063.75
610 SEWER    10,993.34

Published in The Record
Thursday, January 3, 2019

Posted in Public Notices

