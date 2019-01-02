River Valley School Board Minutes — December 17, 2018 (Regular Meeting)

River Valley Board of Education

December 17, 2018

Correctionville, Iowa

The River Valley Board of Education met in regular session on Monday, December 17, 2018 at 6:01 p.m. in the High School Board Room. Members present were: Gaylen Goettsch, Scott Knaack and Kristi Krager. Absent were: Deb Stevenson, Nicole Deeds. There were no visitors.

Motion by Goettsch, second by Krager to approve consent agenda consisting of minutes of November 12, 2018 regular meeting, November 19, 2018 and November 27, 2018 special meetings and audit of claims and business manager’s financial statements. Carried 3-0.

The principal’s reports were given.

Motion by Krager, second by Goettsch to approve the resignation of Natalie Kliegl as School Business Official. Carried 3-0.

Motion by Krager, second by Knaack to approve Shannon Goettsch as Teacher Associate at $8.00 per hour. Carried 3-0.

Motion to consider At-Risk/Dropout Prevention Plan was tabled until the next meeting.

Motion by Goettsch, second by Krager to waive the first reading of the 800 Series of Board Policies and approve the policies that need to be updated and revised. Carried 3-0.

Motion by Krager, second by Goettsch to waive the first reading of the 900 Series of Board Policies and approve the policies which need to be updated and revised. Carried 3-0.

Motion by Goettsch, second by Krager to approve issuing a contract with Cherokee CSD to provide a School Business Official for six months at $5,000.00 Carried 3-0.

Motion by Goettsch, second by Krager to adjourn at 7:20 p.m. Carried 3-0.

Published in The Record

Thursday, January 3, 2019