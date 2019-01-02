River Valley School Board Minutes — December 17, 2018 (Work Session)

River Valley Board of Education

December 17, 2018

The River Valley Board of Education met at 7:20 in the River Valley Board of Education room for a work session.

Members present were: Gaylen Goettsch, Scott Knaack and Kristi Krager. Absent were: Deb Stevenson and Nicole Deeds.

Motion by Krager, second by Goettsch to approve agenda. Carried 3-0.

Some of the items that were discussed was the need to look at the track program and the possibility of restructuring the coaching staff. Sharing opportunities with other schools was also discussed.

Meeting was adjourned at 8:25 p.m.

Published in The Record

Thursday, January 3, 2019