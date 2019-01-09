Woodbury County Board of Supervisors Minutes — November 20, 2018

Woodbury County Board of Supervisors

NOVEMBER 20, 2018

FORTY-SIXTH MEETING OF

THE WOODBURY COUNTY

BOARD OF SUPERVISORS

The Board of Supervisors met on Tuesday, November 20, 2018 at 4:30 p.m. Board members present were Ung, De Witt, Radig, Taylor, and Pottebaum. Staff members present were Dennis Butler, Budget/Tax Analyst, Karen James, Board Administrative Assistant, Joshua Widman, Assistant County Attorney, Melissa Thomas, Human Resources Director, and Patrick Gill, Auditor/Clerk to the Board.

The regular meeting was called to order with the Pledge of Allegiance to the Flag and a Moment of Silence.

John Smith, Sioux City, addressed the Board with concerns about a proposed four-wheeler ordinance.

Motion by De Witt second by Radig to approve the agenda for November 20, 2018. Carried 5-0. Copy filed.

Motion by De Witt second by Radig to approve the following items by consent:

To approve minutes of the November 9, 2018 special meeting. Copy filed.

To approve minutes of the November 13, 2018 meeting. Copy filed.

To approve minutes of the November 14, 2018 special meeting. Copy filed.

To approve the claims totaling $607,594.22. Copy filed.

To approve and receive for signatures a Resolution thanking and commending Angela Fundermann for her service to Woodbury County.

WOODBURY COUNTY, IOWA

RESOLUTION #12,794

A RESOLUTION THANKING AND COMMENDING

ANGELA FUNDERMANN FOR HER SERVICE TO WOODBURY COUNTY

WHEREAS, Angela Fundermann has capably served Woodbury County as an employee of the Sheriffís Office for 29 years from September 6, 1989 to December 30, 2018; and

WHEREAS, the service given by Angela Fundermann as a Woodbury County employee, has been characterized by her dedication to the best interests of the citizens of Woodbury County; and

NOW THEREFORE, BE IT RESOLVED BY THE BOARD OF SUPERVISORS OF WOODBURY COUNTY, IOWA that the undersigned members of this Board thanks and commends Angela Fundermann for her years of service to Woodbury County; and

BE IT FURTHER RESOLVED that it is the wish of all those signing below that the future hold only the best for this very deserving person, Angela Fundermann.

BE IT SO RESOLVED this 20th day of November, 2018.

WOODBURY COUNTY BOARD OF SUPERVISORS

Copy filed.

To approve the promotion of Heidi Reising, Sheriff Deputy, County Sheriff Dept., effective 11-26-18, $23.70/hour, 23%=$4.42/hr. Promotion from Civilian Jailer to Deputy.; and the separation of Angela Fundermann, Sheriff Deputy, County Sheriff Dept., effective 12-30-18. Retirement. Copy filed.

To accept the Innovative Business Consultants renewal for the 2019 calendar year. Copy filed.

Carried 5-0.

Motion by Pottebaum second by Ung to approve the purchase of the Atom Dictaphone system from TranscriptionGear.com with gaming funds. Carried 5-0. Copy filed.

Motion by Radig second by De Witt to approve the plans for project #FM-CO97(136)ó55-97. Carried 5-0. Copy filed.

Motion by Taylor second by Radig to approve the plans for project #FM-CO97(137)ó55-97. Carried 5-0. Copy filed.

Motion by Radig second by Taylor to approve the contract and bond for project #L-B(U51)ó73-97. Carried 5-0. Copy filed.

Motion by Radig second by Ung to approve the contract with Calhoun Burns and Associates for bridge inspection for calendar year 2019. Carried 5-0. Copy filed.

Motion by Taylor second by Radig to approve and authorize the Chairperson to sign a Resolution establishing weight limits on the listed county bridges. Carried 5-0.

WOODBURY COUNTY

BRIDGE EMBARGO RESOLUTION

RESOLUTION #12,795

WHEREAS: The Board of Supervisors is empowered under authority of Sections 321.236

Sub. (8), 321.471 to 321.473 to prohibit the operation of vehicles or impose limitations as to the weight thereof on designated highways or highway structures under their jurisdiction, and

WHEREAS: the Woodbury County Engineer has caused to be completed the Structure Inventory and Appraisal of certain bridges according to accepted Bridge Inspection Standards and has determined that the bridges below, require revision to their current load ratings,

NOW, THEREFORE, BE IT RESOLVED by the Woodbury County Board of Supervisors that the following vehicle and load limit be established and that signs be placed advising of the permissible maximum weights thereof on the bridge listed herein.

Bridge No. FHWA No.

Section Township Range

Posted Limit

A-208 354681

28-89-42

20, 33, 35 tons

A-225 354570

08-89-42 6 tons

D-015 355116

08-89-45

One truck on bridge

E-006 355190

07-89-46

One truck on bridge

E-063 355266

14-89-46

28, 40, 40 tons

E-265 355140

18-89-45

28, 40, 40 tons

G-043 353950

07-88-46

19, 29, 28 tons

H-203 353851

28-88-45 3 tons

K-020 353240

14-88-43 5 tons

K-203 353400

36-88-43

19, 28, 28 tons

L-238 352960

23-88-42

20, 30, 30 tons

P-006 352340

04-87-45 3 tons

T-053 351140

12-86-46

18, 22, 22 tons

U-155 351030

25-86-45

18, 24, 24 tons

Passed and approved this 20th day of November, 2018.

WOODBURY COUNTY BOARD OF SUPERVISORS

Copy filed.

The Board heard reports on committee meetings.

There were no citizen concerns.

Board concerns were heard.

The Board adjourned the regular meeting until November 27, 2018.

Meeting sign-in sheet. Copy filed.

Published in The Record

Thursday, January 10, 2019