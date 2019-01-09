Woodbury County Board of Supervisors Minutes — December 4, 2018

Woodbury County Board of Supervisors

DECEMBER 4, 2018

FORTY-EIGHTH MEETING OF

THE WOODBURY COUNTY

BOARD OF SUPERVISORS

The Board of Supervisors met on Tuesday, December 4, 2018 at 3:30 p.m. Board members present were Ung, De Witt, Radig, Taylor, and Pottebaum. Staff members present were Dennis Butler, Budget/Tax Analyst, Karen James, Board Administrative Assistant, Joshua Widman, Assistant County Attorney, Melissa Thomas, Human Resources Director, and Patrick Gill, Auditor/Clerk to the Board.

Motion by De Witt second by Radig to go into closed session per Iowa Code Section 21.5(1)(c). Carried 5-0 on a roll-call vote.

Motion by Taylor second by Radig to go out of closed session per Iowa Code Section 21.5(1)(c). Carried 5-0 on a roll-call vote.

Motion by Taylor second by Radig to approve the recommendation of the attorney in the previous executive session. Carried 5-0.

The regular meeting was called to order with the Pledge of Allegiance to the Flag and a Moment of Silence.

There were no citizen concerns.

Motion by De Witt second by Taylor to approve the agenda for December 4, 2018. Carried 5-0. Copy filed.

Motion by De Witt second by Taylor to approve the following items by consent:

To approve minutes of the November 27, 2018 meeting. Copy filed.

To approve the claims totaling $475,879.58. Copy filed.

To approve the separation of Angelique Kelly, P/T Youth Worker, Juvenile Detention Dept., effective 11-29-18. Resignation. Copy filed.

To approve the permit to work in the right of way for the City of Salix. Copy filed.

To receive the 2018 report of the Weed commissioner. Copy filed.

Carried 5-0.

Second reading for compression brake use ordinance was held at 4:45 p.m. Motion by Taylor second by De Witt to approve the second reading. Carried 5-0. Copy filed.

Motion by Taylor second by Radig to set the third reading for the compression brake use ordinance for December 18, 2018 at 4:35 p.m. Carried 5-0. Copy filed.

The Board heard reports on committee meetings.

There were no citizen concerns.

Board concerns were heard.

The Board adjourned the regular meeting until December 11, 2018.

Meeting sign-in sheet. Copy filed.



Published in The Record

Thursday, January 10, 2019