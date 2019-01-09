Lawton City Council Minutes & Claims/Revenues — January 2, 2019

Lawton City Council Meeting

January 2, 2019 — 5:30 p.m.

The Lawton City Council met in regular session at 5:30 p.m. on January 2, 2019, at Lawton City Hall.

Mayor Dale Erickson called the meeting to order. Roll call was answered by Baltushis, Heiss, Johnson, Otto, and Saunders. Also in attendance: City Clerk Carla Eidenshink, Public Works Director Justin Dunnington, Deputy Charles Hertz, Jerry Steffen, Howard Smith, City Attorney Glenn Metcalf, Attorney Doug Phillips, Braden Keith, Blake Stubbs.

It was moved by Johnson, second by Otto, to approve the agenda as posted. Motion carried, all voting aye.

Public Forum: Braden Keith was present to request the response from our attorney on the dog bite issue a couple of months ago. Attorney Metcalf acknowledged it had not been completed. He will finish drafting the Council’s order for consideration.

Sheriff’s report – Officer Hertz was present to discuss the Sheriff’s report for December. The Sheriff’s Office patrolled Lawton 77 hours and 53 minutes in December and responded to 3 calls for service.

Fire Report – There were 3 calls last month. A total of 44 calls were responded to in 2018.

EMS Report – Lawton Ambulance responded to 117 calls in 2018. A Power Load system, LifePak15, and a Lucas 3 CPR chest compression system were purchased at no cost to the City or taxpayers. Lawton is a Provisional Paramedic service and only one of four in Woodbury County.

Clerk’s Report –Yearly resolutions 1-4 will be approved, comparison quotes for health insurance have been received, quotes were received on uniform services, will begin review our City Code Book at this meeting, preliminary budget figures have been presented, preliminary plans on the Trail have been submitted so the bid letting should take place in May, 2019, letter has been sent to a citizen regarding getting a flood plain permit and paying for our

City permit, construction will need to be stopped until the paperwork is received.

Mayor’s Report – Mayor Erickson reported he attended the SIMPCO Legislative meeting atWIT and met with Jim Carlin, Iowa Senate District 3 representative, regarding housing startup options; Viking Paint will be here Friday to discuss painting and repairs on the water tower, DGR Engineering will be here Monday to discuss their services for helping us expand, January 28 SIMPCO has a healthy homes coalition meeting, and two reports were received from the DOT regarding upcoming projects on Highway 20 with spending estimated to be about $10 million.

Public Works Report – Justin reported the hose bid at the fire station is completed, a man lift platform has been made and getting a used set of forks for the loader would help to make it more usable, a quote from Ziegler for $3,500 for a set of used forks was presented. After discussion, it was moved by Otto, second by Saunders, to purchase the used forks if they are in good working order. Motion carried, all voting aye. Gravely mower had seals replaced and now needs a tune up before spring, no parking signs have been installed on Cedar Street, two quotes have been received on a new mower for the maintenance department, the best quote from Ace Engine & Parts for $12,900.00 will be used in formulating budget figures for FY20. Snow removal has went fairly well so far this year.

Attorney Report – Attorney Metcalf brought the Council up-to-date on the current litigation that will be discussed later in closed session.

Minutes – Motion by Saunders, second by Johnson, to approve the November 28 and December 5 minutes. Motion carried, all voting aye.

Consent Agenda — It was moved by Heiss, second by Saunders to approve the consent agenda including bills paid and to be paid, financials, utility billing reconciliations. Motion carried, all voting aye.

It was moved by Baltushis to read

RESOLUTION 2019-01

DEPOSITORY RESOLUTION

Resolution adopting Security National Bank as the official depository for the City of Lawton. Heiss seconded the motion for adoption and roll was called:

AYES: Baltushis, Heiss, Johnson, Otto, Saunders NAYS: None. Motion carried 5-0.

RESOLUTION 2019-02

RESOLUTION APPROVING

INVESTMENT POLICY

After discussion it was moved by Saunders, second by Johnson, to approve the investment policy of the City of Lawton. Motion carried on a roll call vote 5-0.

RESOLUTION 2019-03

RESOLUTION APPOINTING

CITY CLERK, CITY ATTORNEY, AND

PUBLIC WORKS DIRECTOR

Councilman Otto introduced the resolution appointing the City Clerk, City Attorney, and Public Works Director. Councilman Johnson seconded the motion for adoption of the resolution. Roll call vote was taken with all members present voting aye. Motion carried 5-0.

RESOLUTION 2019-04

RECORDS CUSTODIAN RESOLUTION

It was moved by Saunders, second by Baltushis, to adopt the records custodian resolution as presented. Motion carried 5-0 on a roll call vote with all members voting aye. Copy on file at City Hall.

Health Insurance – After discussion on various health plan options available it was moved by Otto, second by Heiss, to increase the City contribution to employee health insurance to $350 per month per employee effective January 1, 2019. Motion carried, all voting aye.

Uniforms – Discussion was held on renting uniforms through a service rather than a clothing allowance. It was moved by Saunders, second by Heiss, to look further into getting a service provided it’s cost effective. Motion carried, all voting aye.

City Code – Discussion was held on Chapters 1-20 of the Lawton City Code. Glenn will write up an ordinance for the February meeting to change the location of public postings and we will review the next two sections next month.

Library Budget – It was moved by Otto, second by Saunders, to approve the FY20 Library budget of $15,648, a $758 decrease from last year. Motion carried, all voting aye.

Fire Budget – It was moved by Saunders, second by Otto, to approve the Fire Department budget of $55,100, no change from prior year. Motion carried, all voting aye.

Budget – It was decided to set the budget workshop meeting for January 16, 2019, at 5:30 pm to review the FY2020 budget.

Closed session – It was moved by Otto, second by Johnson, to go into closed session at 6:30pm pursuant to Iowa Code Section 21.5(1)(c) to discuss strategy with counsel in matters presently in litigation. Motion carried, all voting aye.

It was moved by Otto, second by Saunders, to return to open session at 6:50p.m. Motion carried, all voting aye.

It was moved by Baltushis, second by Johnson, to adjourn at 6:50 pm. Motion carried, all voting aye.

Dale R. Erickson, Mayor

Carla Eidenshink, City Clerk

CITY OF LAWTON

CLAIMS & REVENUE REPORT

DECEMBER, 2018

JEANNE BAIRD LIGHTING CONTEST WINNER $100.00

BJ BAKER LIGHTING CONTEST WINNER $40.00

ASHLEY LANTZ LIGHTING CONTEST WINNERS $60.00

DONALD FELDHACKER LIGHTING CONTEST WINNER $150.00

A & B BUSINESS, INC. LEGAL PAPER & MEMORY CARD $21.57

ACCO UNLIMITED CORPORATION CHLORINATING SOLUTION $263.80

BOMGAARS SPREADER, GRASS SEED, FILE $143.98

BOMGAARS FUEL & CHAINS FOR CHAINSAW $31.84

BROWN SUPPLY CO. HYDRANT EXTENSION $564.22

CARLA EIDENSHINK AUG.-NOV. MILEAGE 603 MI $328.64

CITY OF LAWTON FIRE DEPT. WATER $43.06

DATA TECHNOLOGIES 2019 LICENSE & SUPPORT FEES $2,596.58

EFTPS FED/FICA TAX $4,557.18

EDM FELD EQUIPMENT CO., INC. 4’ HOOK W/HANDLE $64.95

FLOYD RIVER MATERIALS, INC. SALT/SAND MIXTURE $943.75

HAKA, LLC TOOLCAT, F250, F550, CAT FUEL $805.08

IOWA DEPT. OF REV. – PAYROLL STATE TAXES $1,808.00

INTERSTATE ALL BATTERY CENTER BATTERIES $287.90

IOWA ONE CALL ONE CALL LOCATES $10.80

IOWA RURAL WATER ASSOC. VISION INS. $30.82

IOWA RURAL WATER ASSOC. IOWA RURAL WATER 2019 DUES $225.00

IPERS REGULAR IPERS $2,268.67

JUSTIN DUNNINGTON PR ADVANCE $590.00

JUSTIN DUNNINGTON PR ADVANCE $590.00

WOODBURY COUNTY LIBRARY FY19 LIBRARY SUPPORT $15,790.00

MANGOLD ENVIRONMENTAL TESTING WASTEWATER TESTING $99.00

MENARDS – SIOUX CITY INSULATION, PLIERS, TRIM — LIFT ST. $661.77

METCALF & BEARDSHEAR LAW OFFICE MUNICIPAL INFRACTIONS $1,961.00

MIDAMERICAN ENERGY COMPANY UTILITIES $2,328.51

MIDWEST WHEEL COMPANIES CHAINS FOR 550 & PLOW TRUCK $333.39

O’REILLY AUTOMOTIVE INC. LIGHTS/SHOCKS FOR PLOWS $43.42

SHARE CORPORATION CLEANER FOR VEHICLES $182.71

SIOUX CITY TRUCK & TRAILER INC. HEADLAMP FOR DUMP TRUCK $377.86

STATELINE ELECTRIC & AUTOMATION UPGRADE PLC @ WATER PLANT $12,746.00

STEFFEN TRUCK EQUIPMENT INC. LED LIGHT UPGRADE KIT $1,162.56

TREASURER, STATE OF IOWA WET TAX PAYMENT $705.00

U.S. POSTMASTER POSTAGE FOR TRAIL CONTRACTS $2.05

USABLUEBOOK CHEMICALS FOR WATER TESTING $509.61

VAKULSKAS LAW FIRM, P.C. GARNISHMENT $75.00

VAKULSKAS LAW FIRM, P.C. GARNISHMENT $75.00

WELLMARK HEALTH INSURANCE $719.33

WESTERN IOWA TELEPHONE ASS’N TELEPHONE/INTERNET $313.25

WESTERN IOWA TELEPHONE ASS’N TELEPHONE/INTERNET $95.75

WIX.COM WEBSITE ANNUAL FEE $168.00

TOTAL CLAIMS PAID $54,875.05

CLAIMS PAID BY FUND:

GENERAL $25,944.71

FIRE $649.33

ROAD USE TAX $4,110.05

WATER $21,286.42

SEWER $2,884.54

REVENUES BY FUND:

GENERAL $14,062.30

FIRE $15,862.36

ROAD USE TAX $10,306.70

TAX INCREMENT FINANCING $26.05

WATER $11,488.54

WATER DEPOSIT $100.00

SEWER 45,184.64

Published in The Record

Thursday, January 10, 2019