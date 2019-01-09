Plymouth County Board of Supervisors Minutes & Claims — December 18, 2018

Plymouth County Board of Supervisors

December 18, 2018

Le Mars, Iowa

The Plymouth County Board of Supervisors met in the Boardroom on December 18, 2018 at 9:30 a.m. All members were present. All votes following are aye unless otherwise indicated. Board Chairman Don Kass called the meeting to order and the Pledge of Allegiance was recited.

Motion by Anderson, seconded by Meis, to approve the December 18, 2018 agenda. Motion Carried.

Motion by Meis, seconded by Horton, to approve the minutes of the December 11, 2018 meeting. Motion Carried.

Motion by Loutsch, seconded by Horton, to approve payroll paid on 12/14/18 and claims paid on 12/18/18. Motion Carried.

Motion by Loutsch, seconded by Horton, to canvass the Akron – Westfield School Bond Special Election with the following results:

For the public measure “Shall the Board of Directors of the Akron-Westfield Community School District in the County of Plymouth, State of Iowa, be authorized to contract indebtedness and issue General Obligation Bonds in an amount not to exceed $6,990,000 to provide funds to build, furnish, and equip an addition to its existing educational facilities, to remodel, repair, equip, and improve its existing educational facilities, and to improve the site?”

There were eight hundred fourteen (814) votes cast as follows:

FOR the question, there were: four hundred twelve (412) votes

AGAINST the question, there were: four hundred two (402) votes.

We therefore declare the public measure not to be adopted.

Motion Carried.

Motion by Meis, seconded by Anderson, to approve the 28E agreement for the Sioux Rivers Regional Mental Health and Disabilities Services which will take effect FY 2019/20. Motion Carried.

Motion by Loutsch, seconded by Horton, to approve the Hope Haven rental lease agreement with Plymouth County for the office space at the 2nd Ave. Services Building for 2019. Motion Carried.

Larry Peterson, Chairman of the Plymouth County Compensation Board, presented a compensation schedule to the Plymouth County Board of Supervisors of a recommendation of a salary increase for the Auditor, Sheriff, Recorder, Treasurer, and Attorney at 4% and a 2.1% increase for the Plymouth County Board of Supervisors for FY 2019/2020.

Judy Bowman of the Plymouth County Historical Museum was present seeking a FY 2019/20 budget request of $15,000.

Val Smith of Merrill Public Library and the other 4 Plymouth County Library Coalition librarians were present seeking a FY 2019/20 budget request of $100,000.

Cathy VanMannen of the Council of Sexual Assault and Domestic Violence was present seeking a FY 2019/20 budget request of $20,000.

Dick Sievers of Mid Sioux Opportunities was present seeking a FY 2019/20 budget request of $11,500.

Motion by Meis, seconded by Horton, to approve a loader purchase for a Caterpillar 930M for $298,080 from Ziegler, Inc. Motion Carried.

Motion by Meis, seconded by Horton, to enter CLOSED session under IA Code 20.17(3) for purposes of negotiating the Plymouth County Secondary Road bargaining unit contract for strategy as a public employer. Motion Carried.

Motion by Anderson, seconded by Meis, to end CLOSED session. Motion Carried.

The Board of Supervisors adjourned the meeting at 11:30 am.

Stacey Feldman,

Plymouth County Auditor

Don Kass, Chairman

Plymouth County – Claims paid on 12-18-2018

A & M Laundry floor mats 58.00

Access Systems copier contract 988.53

AgriVision Equipment PARTS 108.93

Noel Ahmann postage 58.00

Alpha Wireless antenna 35.93

APCO International membership dues 69.00

Nick Beeck meal 21.90

Lonnie Bohlke cell phone allowance 60.00

Bomgaars uniform 490.67

Bomgar Corporation annual maintenance 2591.71

City of Brunsville SUNDRY 52.20

Buena Vista EMA animal trainer expense 35.00

Burke Engineering Sales BUILDINGS 22.92

Jim Bybee Law attorney fees 384.00

Casey’s General fuel 3211.21

Central Service & Supply CHAINS & CABLES 5078.85

Chemsearch OIL 1220.00

Cherokee Reg. Medical Center hearing test 25.00

Cornhusker International FILTERS 814.39

Culligan Water R/O system rental 242.70

CWD kitchen supplies 3043.35

The Dailey Stop fuel 128.83

Dallas Midwest bulletin board 407.00

Dean Foods kitchen supplies 159.35

Des Moines Stamp date stamper, supplies 68.00

Victoria DeVos misc. reimbursements 160.73

Dixon Construction construction project 23,606.19

DK Tree Removal tree removal 21,785.81

Diana Dowhower poster supplies 23.00

Drivers License Guide Internet ID guide 44.95

Equipment Blades BLADES 6560.00

Dave Erdmann MEALS 8.55

Fareway Grocery kitchen supplies 224.49

Farmers Coop-Craig fuel 989.16

Fastenal supplies 111.23

Stacey Feldman meeting expense 31.00

Floyd Valley Healthcare medical services 1673.26

Frericks Repair fuel 3349.95

Frontier phone services 1474.48

Galls clothing 863.00

Le Mars Truck Stop fuel 9.56

GCR TIRES & TUBES 3692.00

Jolynn Goodchild office supplies 80.26

Graham Tire vehicle repairs 605.64

Hardware Hank supplies 72.68

Jamie Hauser mileage 190.20

Hearing Health Centers hearing tests 25.00

Henry M. Adkins & Son maintenance agreement 11,080.00

City of Hinton SUNDRY 178.69

Hummer’s Mowing & Lawn Care fall spray 922.44

I + S Group architect fees 210.00

Iowa DNR well permits 125.00

Iowa DOT MEETING FEES 60.00

Jack’s Uniforms uniform 976.15

Jami L. Johnson deposition 167.50

J.B. Propane fuel 350.13

Jerico Services MATERIALS 24,342.75

J-W Tank Line fuel 1373.24

Kellen Excavation MATERIALS 14,670.90

DuRetta Kelly election official 9.50

Keltek Inc. faceplate 18.55

Trish Kunkel cleaning services 1710.00

Heidi Landsness work shoes 92.79

City of Le Mars CH water 523.78

Le Mars Agri Center softener salt 259.70

Le Mars Ambulance Service transport 225.00

Le Mars Chamber of Commerce annual membership 90.00

Le Mars Daily Sentinel publications 493.97

L.G. Everist Inc. MATERIALS 6301.15

Matheson-Linweld WELDING SUPPLIES 211.28

Mark Loutsch mileage 133.53

Mark Marienau MEALS 10.00

MD Products PARTS 1614.95

Menards tube supplies/heater 146.75

Mid Country Machinery PARTS 162.85

MidAmerican Energy utilities 3548.39

Midwest Wheel PARTS 176.48

Mike’s Inc. fuel 3643.36

Richard Milne MEALS 59.32

MPH Industries supplies 111.95

Mr. Muffler mount tires 973.24

National Pen Co. office supplies 63.65

Sharon Nieman misc. expenses 722.84

O.C. Sanitation garbage pickup 85.00

Shawn Olson radio charger 51.98

One Office Solutions DHS supplies 156.72

City of Oyens SUNDRY 42.00

Palo Alto Co. Sheriff service 77.08

Pitchfork Ag LLC parts for snow blower 220.36

Plains Area Mental Health inmate services 100.00

Ply. Co. Recorder UTV renewal fee 17.75

Ply. Co. Sheriff fees 1233.21

Ply. Co. Solid Waste Agency assessment/hauling 22,886.87

Ply. Co. Treasurer flex benefit reimb. 2842.03

Premier Communications backup internet/phone 1758.80

Presto-X Co. pest control 55.00

Primebank safe deposit box fee 12.00

Janice Pritchett election official 125.60

Quality Lube Center service 54.45

Darin J. Raymond car expense 428.89

Remsen Bell Enterprise publications 275.91

Janice Renken election official 19.00

Dennis Rieken rent assistance 200.00

Thomas Rohe MEALS & LODGING 209.04

Rolling Oil Co. oil 4249.08

Sam’s Club membership dues 180.00

Sapp Bros. fuel 22,536.08

Le Mont Schmid pioneer cemetery maint. 60.00

Schorg’s Amoco fuel 1265.48

Sherwin Williams supplies 16.32

SHRED-IT shredding services 92.99

Sioux City Journal publications 989.00

Sioux County Attorney NW IA LE training 404.84

Sioux Sales Company supplies 81.75

Shelly Sitzmann misc. reimbursement 132.52

Angela Small election official 142.50

Linda Smith election official 39.00

Solutions training 70.00

State Industrial Products jail shower drains 227.70

State Medical Examiners autopsy & toxicology 2024.00

Luke Steeg SUNDRY 70.00

Steffen Truck Equipment PARTS 178.50

Nathan Summerside MEALS 10.14

SupplyWorks supplies 171.45

The Education Station SUPPLIES 9.50

The Record publications 301.08

Thomson West Group court library 1446.23

Thrifty White Pharmacy inmate meds 304.15

Titan Machinery tail blade bit 297.14

U.S. POSTAL SERVICE box rental 72.00

Union County Electric tower 79.00

U.S. Cellular cell phones 192.11

USIC Locating Services locate services 213.87

Van’s Sanitation garbage pickup 303.75

Verizon Wireless cell phones 128.18

Wagner Auto Supply PARTS 974.12

Duane Walhof meeting expenses 59.45

JoAnne Waterbury election official 251.75

Weldon Williams & Lick tubing tickets/hangers 303.70

WesTel Systems phone 435.16

Jacob Wingert dog food 61.19

World Data Corporation mv reference books 300.00

Ziegler Inc. PARTS 7363.32

Published in The Record

Thursday, January 10, 2019