Plymouth County Board of Supervisors Minutes & Claims — December 18, 2018

Plymouth County Board of Supervisors
December 18, 2018
Le Mars, Iowa

The Plymouth County Board of Supervisors met in the Boardroom on December 18, 2018 at 9:30 a.m.  All members were present.  All votes following are aye unless otherwise indicated.  Board Chairman Don Kass called the meeting to order and the Pledge of Allegiance was recited.

Motion by Anderson, seconded by Meis, to approve the December 18, 2018 agenda.  Motion Carried.

Motion by Meis, seconded by Horton, to approve the minutes of the December 11, 2018 meeting.  Motion Carried.

Motion by Loutsch, seconded by Horton, to approve payroll paid on 12/14/18 and claims paid on 12/18/18.  Motion Carried.

Motion by Loutsch, seconded by Horton, to canvass the Akron – Westfield School Bond Special Election with the following results:

For the public measure “Shall the Board of Directors of the Akron-Westfield Community School District in the County of Plymouth, State of Iowa, be authorized to contract indebtedness and issue General Obligation Bonds in an amount not to exceed $6,990,000 to provide funds to build, furnish, and equip an addition to its existing educational facilities, to remodel, repair, equip, and improve its existing educational facilities, and to improve the site?”

There were eight hundred fourteen (814) votes cast as follows:
FOR the question, there were: four hundred twelve (412) votes
AGAINST the question, there were: four hundred two (402) votes.
We therefore declare the public measure not to be adopted.
Motion Carried.

Motion by Meis, seconded by Anderson, to approve the 28E agreement for the Sioux Rivers Regional Mental Health and Disabilities Services which will take effect FY 2019/20.  Motion Carried.

Motion by Loutsch, seconded by Horton, to approve the Hope Haven rental lease agreement with Plymouth County for the office space at the 2nd Ave. Services Building for 2019.  Motion Carried.

Larry Peterson, Chairman of the Plymouth County Compensation Board, presented a compensation schedule to the Plymouth County Board of Supervisors of a recommendation of a salary increase for the Auditor, Sheriff, Recorder, Treasurer, and Attorney at 4% and a 2.1% increase for the Plymouth County Board of Supervisors for FY 2019/2020.

Judy Bowman of the Plymouth County Historical Museum was present seeking a FY 2019/20 budget request of $15,000.

Val Smith of Merrill Public Library and the other 4 Plymouth County Library Coalition librarians were present seeking a FY 2019/20 budget request of $100,000.

Cathy VanMannen of the Council of Sexual Assault and Domestic Violence was present seeking a FY 2019/20 budget request of $20,000.

Dick Sievers of Mid Sioux Opportunities was present seeking a FY 2019/20 budget request of $11,500.

Motion by Meis, seconded by Horton, to approve a loader purchase for a Caterpillar 930M for $298,080 from Ziegler, Inc.  Motion Carried.

Motion by Meis, seconded by Horton, to enter CLOSED session under IA Code 20.17(3) for purposes of negotiating the Plymouth County Secondary Road bargaining unit contract for strategy as a public employer.  Motion Carried.

Motion by Anderson, seconded by Meis, to end CLOSED session.  Motion Carried.

The Board of Supervisors adjourned the meeting at 11:30 am.

Stacey Feldman,
Plymouth County Auditor

Don Kass, Chairman

Plymouth County – Claims paid on 12-18-2018
A & M Laundry  floor mats    58.00
Access Systems  copier contract    988.53
AgriVision Equipment  PARTS    108.93
Noel Ahmann  postage    58.00
Alpha Wireless  antenna    35.93
APCO International  membership dues    69.00
Nick Beeck  meal    21.90
Lonnie Bohlke  cell phone allowance    60.00
Bomgaars  uniform    490.67
Bomgar Corporation  annual maintenance    2591.71
City of Brunsville SUNDRY    52.20
Buena Vista EMA  animal trainer expense    35.00
Burke Engineering Sales  BUILDINGS    22.92
Jim Bybee Law  attorney fees    384.00
Casey’s General  fuel    3211.21
Central Service & Supply  CHAINS & CABLES    5078.85
Chemsearch  OIL    1220.00
Cherokee Reg. Medical Center  hearing test    25.00
Cornhusker International  FILTERS    814.39
Culligan Water  R/O system rental    242.70
CWD  kitchen supplies    3043.35
The Dailey Stop  fuel    128.83
Dallas Midwest  bulletin board    407.00
Dean Foods  kitchen supplies    159.35
Des Moines Stamp  date stamper, supplies    68.00
Victoria DeVos  misc. reimbursements    160.73
Dixon Construction  construction project    23,606.19
DK Tree Removal  tree removal    21,785.81
Diana Dowhower  poster supplies    23.00
Drivers License Guide  Internet ID guide    44.95
Equipment Blades  BLADES    6560.00
Dave Erdmann  MEALS    8.55
Fareway Grocery  kitchen supplies    224.49
Farmers Coop-Craig  fuel    989.16
Fastenal  supplies    111.23
Stacey Feldman  meeting expense    31.00
Floyd Valley Healthcare  medical services    1673.26
Frericks Repair  fuel    3349.95
Frontier  phone services    1474.48
Galls  clothing    863.00
Le Mars Truck Stop  fuel    9.56
GCR  TIRES & TUBES    3692.00
Jolynn Goodchild  office supplies    80.26
Graham Tire  vehicle repairs    605.64
Hardware Hank  supplies    72.68
Jamie Hauser  mileage    190.20
Hearing Health Centers  hearing tests    25.00
Henry M. Adkins & Son  maintenance agreement    11,080.00
City of Hinton  SUNDRY    178.69
Hummer’s Mowing & Lawn Care  fall spray    922.44
I + S Group architect fees    210.00
Iowa DNR  well permits    125.00
Iowa DOT  MEETING FEES    60.00
Jack’s Uniforms  uniform    976.15
Jami L. Johnson  deposition    167.50
J.B. Propane  fuel    350.13
Jerico Services  MATERIALS    24,342.75
J-W Tank Line  fuel    1373.24
Kellen Excavation  MATERIALS    14,670.90
DuRetta Kelly  election official    9.50
Keltek Inc.  faceplate    18.55
Trish Kunkel  cleaning services    1710.00
Heidi Landsness  work shoes    92.79
City of Le Mars  CH water    523.78
Le Mars Agri Center  softener salt    259.70
Le Mars Ambulance Service  transport    225.00
Le Mars Chamber of Commerce  annual membership    90.00
Le Mars Daily Sentinel  publications    493.97
L.G. Everist Inc.  MATERIALS    6301.15
Matheson-Linweld  WELDING SUPPLIES    211.28
Mark Loutsch  mileage    133.53
Mark Marienau  MEALS    10.00
MD Products  PARTS    1614.95
Menards  tube supplies/heater    146.75
Mid Country Machinery  PARTS    162.85
MidAmerican Energy  utilities    3548.39
Midwest Wheel  PARTS    176.48
Mike’s Inc.  fuel    3643.36
Richard Milne  MEALS    59.32
MPH Industries  supplies    111.95
Mr. Muffler  mount tires    973.24
National Pen Co.  office supplies    63.65
Sharon Nieman  misc. expenses    722.84
O.C. Sanitation  garbage pickup    85.00
Shawn Olson  radio charger    51.98
One Office Solutions  DHS supplies    156.72
City of Oyens  SUNDRY    42.00
Palo Alto Co. Sheriff  service    77.08
Pitchfork Ag LLC  parts for snow blower    220.36
Plains Area Mental Health  inmate services    100.00
Ply. Co. Recorder  UTV renewal fee    17.75
Ply. Co. Sheriff  fees    1233.21
Ply. Co. Solid Waste Agency  assessment/hauling    22,886.87
Ply. Co. Treasurer  flex benefit reimb.    2842.03
Premier Communications  backup internet/phone    1758.80
Presto-X Co.  pest control    55.00
Primebank  safe deposit box fee    12.00
Janice Pritchett  election official    125.60
Quality Lube Center  service    54.45
Darin J. Raymond  car expense    428.89
Remsen Bell Enterprise  publications    275.91
Janice Renken  election official    19.00
Dennis Rieken  rent assistance    200.00
Thomas Rohe  MEALS & LODGING    209.04
Rolling Oil Co.  oil    4249.08
Sam’s Club  membership dues    180.00
Sapp Bros.  fuel    22,536.08
Le Mont Schmid  pioneer cemetery maint.    60.00
Schorg’s Amoco  fuel    1265.48
Sherwin Williams  supplies    16.32
SHRED-IT  shredding services    92.99
Sioux City Journal  publications    989.00
Sioux County Attorney  NW IA LE training    404.84
Sioux Sales Company  supplies    81.75
Shelly Sitzmann  misc. reimbursement    132.52
Angela Small  election official    142.50
Linda Smith  election official    39.00
Solutions  training    70.00
State Industrial Products  jail shower drains    227.70
State Medical Examiners  autopsy & toxicology    2024.00
Luke Steeg  SUNDRY    70.00
Steffen Truck Equipment  PARTS    178.50
Nathan Summerside  MEALS    10.14
SupplyWorks  supplies    171.45
The Education Station  SUPPLIES    9.50
The Record  publications    301.08
Thomson West Group  court library    1446.23
Thrifty White Pharmacy  inmate meds    304.15
Titan Machinery  tail blade bit    297.14
U.S. POSTAL SERVICE  box rental    72.00
Union County Electric  tower    79.00
U.S. Cellular  cell phones    192.11
USIC Locating Services  locate services    213.87
Van’s Sanitation  garbage pickup    303.75
Verizon Wireless  cell phones    128.18
Wagner Auto Supply  PARTS    974.12
Duane Walhof  meeting expenses    59.45
JoAnne Waterbury  election official    251.75
Weldon Williams & Lick  tubing tickets/hangers    303.70
WesTel Systems  phone    435.16
Jacob Wingert  dog food    61.19
World Data Corporation  mv reference books    300.00
Ziegler Inc.  PARTS    7363.32

