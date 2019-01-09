Plymouth County Board of Supervisors Minutes — December 11, 2018

Plymouth County Board of Supervisors

December 11, 2018

Le Mars, Iowa

The Plymouth County Board of Supervisors met in the Boardroom on December 11, 2018 at 11:30 a.m. All Board members were present. All votes following are aye unless otherwise indicated. Board Chairman Don Kass called the meeting to order and the Pledge of Allegiance was recited.

Motion by Anderson, seconded by Horton, to approve the December 11, 2018 agenda. Motion Carried.

Motion by Horton, seconded by Meis, to approve the minutes of the December 4, 2018 meeting. Motion Carried.

Motion by Anderson, seconded by Loutsch, to approve a permit for tile crossing in Section 22/27 of Johnson Township on 200th St. Motion Carried.

Motion by Anderson, seconded by Loutsch, to approve

Resolution #121118 for the transfer of Road Use Tax on the Farm to Market Fund.

Loutsch-aye; Horton-aye; Kass-aye, Meis-aye; Anderson-aye. Motion Carried.

The Plymouth County Board of Supervisors met with the Secondary Road Bargaining Unit representatives Pete Holtgrew, Mark Marienau and Jeff Gengler to share the bargaining unit proposals. The Board of Supervisors offered a 1.5% raise for FY 2019/20 and the bargaining unit asked for 4.5% for FY 2019/20, FY 2020/21 and FY 2021/22.

Motion by Meis, seconded by Horton, to enter Closed Session per IA Code 20.17(3) at 10:40 am. Motion Carried.

Motion by Meis, seconded by Anderson, to end closed session at 11:00 am.

The Board of Supervisors adjourned the meeting at 11:00 a.m.

Stacey Feldman,

Plymouth County Auditor

Don Kass, Chairman

Published in The Record

Thursday, January 10, 2019