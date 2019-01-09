Woodbury Central School Board Agenda, January 14
Woodbury Central Community School
Regular Board Meeting
Woodbury Central High School Library
Moville, Iowa — 7:30 p.m.
January 14, 2019
1. Opening
a. Call to order
b. Roll call
c. Approve or amend the agenda
d. Approve minutes
e. Approve bills
2. Reports
a. Mrs. Lambert
b. Mrs. Gilbert
c. Mr. Bormann
d. Mr. Glackin
3. Policies and Procedures:
a. Amend Board Policy 710.2: Free and Reduced Price Meals Eligibility
b. Approve Open Enrollment In
c. Notification of Open Enrollment Out
4. Buildings and Grounds:
a. Purchase of Bus
b. Approve Asbestos Removal
c. Elementary Remodel
d. Elevator Installation
5. Personnel: Para professional contract adjustment (Veronica Hood)
6. Co-curricular: Digital Board Purchase
7. Board Items
a. Approve Modified Allowable Growth for Dropout Prevention/At Risk for $95,378
b. Discussion on Physical Education Grading
c. Visitor/Community Comments
d. For the good of the cause
8. Adjourn
Published in The Record
Thursday, January 10, 2019