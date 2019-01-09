Woodbury County Board of Supervisors Minutes — December 26, 2018

Woodbury County Board of Supervisors

DECEMBER 26, 2018

FIFTY-FIRST MEETING OF

THE WOODBURY COUNTY

BOARD OF SUPERVISORS

The Board of Supervisors met on Wednesday, December 26, 2018 at 9:00 a.m. Board members present were Ung (by phone), De Witt, Radig, Taylor, and Pottebaum. Staff members present were Heather Satterwhite, Public Bidder, Board Administrative Assistant, Joshua Widman, Assistant County Attorney, Dennis Butler, Budget/Tax Analyst, and Patrick Gill, Auditor/Clerk to the Board.

The regular meeting was called to order with the Pledge of Allegiance to the Flag and a Moment of Silence.

There were no citizen concerns.

Motion by De Witt second by Taylor to approve the agenda for December 26, 2018. Carried 5-0. Copy filed.

Motion by De Witt second by Radig to approve the following items by consent:

To approve minutes of the December 18, 2018 meeting. Copy filed.

To approve the claims totaling $451,977.29. Copy filed.

To approve the appointment of Jana Nash, Civilian Jailer, County Sheriff Dept., effective 12-27-18, $19.28/hour. Job Vacancy Posted 11-14-18. Entry Level Salary: $19.28/hour. Copy filed.

Carried 5-0.

The Board heard reports on committee meetings.

There were no citizen concerns.

Dennis Butler discussed the budget process.

The Board adjourned the regular meeting until January 2, 2019.

Meeting sign-in sheet. Copy filed.

Published in The Record

Thursday, January 10, 2019