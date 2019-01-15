Beatrice “Bea” Walker

Beatrice “Bea” Mary Walker, age 90, of Onawa, Iowa (formerly of Mapleton, Iowa), passed away on Monday, January 7, 2019, at the Elmwood Care Center of Onawa, Iowa.

A Funeral Service was held at 11:00 a.m. Monday, January 14, 2019, at the St. Matthew Lutheran Church of Mapleton, Iowa. Rev. Chris LaBoube officiated. Committal Services followed in the Memorial Park Cemetery of Sioux City, Iowa.

The Armstrong – Van Houten Funeral Home of Mapleton, Iowa, is in charge of the funeral arrangements. Condolences may be sent online to www.armstrongfuneral.com.

Beatrice Mary Walker, the daughter of Glen and Halla (Kelsheimer) Martin, was born July 30, 1928, in Mapleton, Iowa. Beatrice grew up in Mapleton and received her education at Mapleton High School.

Beatrice was united in marriage to Thomas H. Saxen. The couple was blessed with a son, Roger and they made their home in Mapleton, where Beatrice was a homemaker.

Thomas passed away in May of 1971.

After her first husband’s passing, Beatrice was united into marriage to Ivan Walker.

She was a loving and devoted wife, mother, and grandmother. She enjoyed attending local festivals and parades.

She loved to decorate for the holidays, especially Christmas, always making them memorable for her family and friends. Beatrice enjoyed gardening and tending to her flowers, as well as listening to old-time country music.

She was a faithful member of St. Matthew Lutheran Church of Mapleton.

Left to cherish her memory includes her two grandsons and their significant others: Brent Saxen and LaDawn Seward of Onawa, IA, Ryan Saxen and Melanie Wilder of Leander, Texas; great-grandson Brenner Saxen of Omaha, NE; sister Barbara (Joe) Garlington of Pollock, LA; numerous nieces, nephews, and extended family.

She was preceded in death by her parents Glen and Halla Martin; husbands Thomas Saxen and Ivan Walker; son Roger (Patsy) Saxen; brothers Cecil (in infancy), Gene, and Jim; sisters Virginia and Joan.