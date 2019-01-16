Correctionville City Council Minutes — January 7, 2019
Correctionville City Council
Special Correctionville City Council Meeting –
January 7, 2019
CALL TO ORDER: The Correctionville City Council met in Special session on January 7, 2019, at the Correctionville City Hall. The meeting was called to order at 6:00 PM by Mayor Nathan Heilman.
ROLL CALL: Adam Petty, Ron Sanderson and Bob Beazley. Absent: Tara Hill, Calvin McCrea.
APPROVE AGENDA: Motion by Sanderson, seconded by Petty to approve the agenda. Passed 3/0.
BUSINESS
1. The council discussed budget items to be considered at budget time for the coming year 2019-20. Calvin McCrea joined the meeting at 6:10 p.m.
With no further business, meeting was adjourned at 7:40 PM.
Signed: _________________
NATHAN HEILMAN, Mayor
Attest: __________________
CARLA MATHERS, City Clerk
Published in The Record
Thursday, January 17, 2019