Cushing City Council, January 2 Minutes & Claims and 2018 Payroll Summary

Cushing City Council Minutes
January 2, 2019
Cushing City Hall –
200 Main St.

The regular meeting of the Cushing City Council was called to order at 6:30 p.m. by Mayor Don Joy Jr.

Council members present:  Ray Endrulat, Shawn Joy, Dustin Schlenger, Jim Porter, Ben Rabbass

Also present:  Lt. Charles Hertz, Jennifer Movall, and Brooke Ludvigson

Motion by Joy, seconded by Schlenger to approve consent agenda which includes:
1)  Meeting agenda
2)  December 4, 2018 Minutes
3) Financial Statement & Budget Report
4)  Claims as Presented
5)  Building Permits – none

Claims
John & Betty Anfinson  Land Purchase    5110.00
AT&T  Firemen Cell    46.89
Boerner & Goldsmith  Legal Fees    95.60
Book Systems  Atrium program, Library    795.00
Dorsey & Whitney  Legal Fees, SRF Loan    6570.00
Elaine Droegmiller  Library books/story time supplies    18.24
Hawkeye Truck Equip.  Plow Blade    1213.35
IA Good Roads  2019 Dues    95.00
ISG  Eng./Operator Services    8688.97
Jacob’s Electric  Library Light Repair    238.28
Joy Auto  City Pickup Repairs    234.25
Joy Auto  Fire Truck Repair    21.98
Tom & Jackie Kohn  Land Purchase    7300.00
LP Gill  3rd qtr. landfill fees    1047.20
MCI  Telephone    29.58
Met  Water Testing    182.00
Mid-American  Electricity    1013.04
One Source  Office Supplies    212.93
Petersen Oil  Diesel Fuel    404.00
PCC  Nov. Billing    10.37
The Record  Publishing    280.92
Sanitary Services  Garbage Pickup    4061.25
SCE  Water Project    164,615.12
Schaller Telephone  Phone Service    54.40
Schmitt Construction  Water Project    17,451.25
Simmering Cory  Water Project    6000.00
Stevenson Hardware  city supplies    39.77
USPS  stamps    50.00
Woodbury Co. EMS  Ambulance Assist    200.00
Woodbury Co. Secondary Roads  Culvert Install    891.12

Revenues by Fund:
General    6280.08
Library    1000.00
Road Use    1759.21
Water Fund    212,708.86
Sewer Fund    1710.00
Solid Waste Fund    2143.33
Fire Fund    .00
Total Revenue:    225,592.48

Mayor Joy opened the Public Hearing on the Water Improvements Project Update at 6:30 p.m. Mayor Joy read the announcements listed below:
CITY OF CUSHING
2016 WATER SYSTEM IMPROVEMENTS PROJECT
UPDATE PUBLIC HEARING ANNOUNCEMENTS
A. Funding of Proposed Activities and Sources of Funds.
This project is funded in part by a Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) and DNR/SRF Funds.  The City was awarded a 2016 CDBG for $220,000.   To date, $97,557 of the CDBG allocation has been expended.   There is a local obligation of $571,810 committed towards project costs.  To date, $231,322 has been expended.

B.  Explain how the need for the activities was identified.
The need for the project is the result of an 80-year-old water tower that is in poor condition, water meters that are made of brass containing lead, and only one system well that supplies water that meets primary drinking water standards.

C.  Nature of and Status of the Proposed Activities.
The nature of the proposed project involves the construction of a new 20,000 gallon standpipe, drilling of a new deep well and rehabilitation of an existing well, and the replacement of existing water meters.
Schmitt Construction and Schoon Construction & Excavation are the contractors for the work on the project. Work on the project is approximately 30% complete.
There has been a no change to the project beneficiaries as proposed in the application submitted to state for funding.

D.  Announce the estimated portion of funds that will benefit low-and-moderate income persons.
The project will result in City-wide benefit and based on a 2015 survey, 63.5% of the residents living in the community are of low-and-moderate income.

E.  Announce where the proposed activities will be conducted.
Construction of the proposed activities takes place at a site selected north of the city limits for construction of a new standpipe, the new well near the location of existing well #3, and new meters installed at each property where an existing meter must be replaced.

F.  Announce plans to minimize displacement of persons and businesses resulting of funded activities.
The proposed project will not result in the displacement or relocation of any persons or businesses.

G.  Announce plans to assist persons actually displaced.

Since this project will not result in the displacement or relocation of any persons or businesses, there are no plans being made to assist displaced persons.

No verbal or written comments were received.  Mayor closed the public hearing at 6:40 p.m.

Sheriff’s Report.  Lt. Hertz reported deputies conducted 51 hours of Directed Patrols and responded to 1 call.

City Maintenance.  Dave Carstens has been hired as part-time city guy.  Belly blade for snow plow was ordered and delivered.

Mayor.  Mayor Joy attended Emergency Management Meeting and gave an update to council.

Committees & Appointments.  Motion made by Schlenger to not make any changes at this time.  Endrulat seconded.  Motion passed 5/0

Motion made by Endrulat to approve Reports as given.  Seconded by Joy.  Motion carried 4/0.

Old Business
• Library Roof Repair.  Council discussed what the repairs are that need to be done.  Endrulat would like clerk to put together a bid sheet to make sure all contractors are bidding on the same project scope.  Endrulat proposes a raised roof over top of current roof.  Clerk will create bid sheet, and send out to contractors.  Council will discuss at upcoming meetings.

General Business
• ISG.  Project on target for April 2019 completion.
Section 1:  Pay Request #3.  Motion made by Rabbass to approve the $43,746.55 payment.  Seconded by Porter.  Motion passed 5/0

• City Electrician.  Council discussed options, and tabled any decisions at this time.

• Light off Hwy 20.  Clerk instructed to call again.

• Simmering-Cory.  Jennifer Movall gave an update on Public Vision meeting.  10-12 people were there, and gave some good input.  Clerk mailed out surveys to be completed by residents and returned.  Council will continue working with Simmering Cory on a Comprehensive Plan at an upcoming meeting.

Next regular meeting has been set for Tuesday, February 5, 2018 at 6:30 p.m.

With no further business, motion by Rabbass, seconded by Endrulat to adjourn at 8:25 p.m.

Mayor Don Joy, Jr.

Attested by:
City Clerk Nicole Huisinga

2018 Payroll Summary
Elaine Droegmiller    5143.63
Ray Endrulat    440.00
Tom Halloran    4800.00
Nicole Huisinga    17,425.00
Don Joy, Jr.    700.00
Shawn Joy    889.75
Bob O’Connell    2399.00
Jim Porter    440.00
Ben Rabbass    200.00
Dustin Schlenger    673.00
Jerry Wittrock    6009.39

