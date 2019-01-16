Moville City Council Minutes — January 2, 2019

Moville City Council

Wednesday January 2, 2019

Mayor Jim Fisher called the meeting to order at around 6:00 pm. Roll Call: Bruce Schmidt, Tom Conolly, Nate Bauer, and Mike Ofert are present. Paul Malm is absent. Ofert motioned to approve the agenda, seconded by Conolly. Ayes, motion carries. Bauer motioned to approve minutes from the last meeting, seconded by Ofert. Ayes, motion carries. Guests include Chad Thompson, Andrew Hansen, Jerry Sailer, Dawn Thomas, Kent Baker, Roger Wilson, Dakin Schultz, Jonathan Keselring, and Dianne Everhart.

During Open Forum Jonathan Keselring expressed dissatisfaction with the way the minutes were written regarding his complaints. Sailer gave a Fire Department update.

Council conducted Vacant/Abandoned Appeal hearings and reviewed the properties on the list and appeals that they had received.

The council reviewed the Resolution appointing the City Clerk. Conolly motioned to approve Jodi Peterson as City Clerk, seconded by Schmidt. Ayes, motion carries. The council reviewed the Resolution appointing City Attorney and Bauer motioned to appoint Chad Thompson of Thompson, Phipps & Thompson, seconded by Conolly. Ayes, motion carries. The council reviewed the Resolution approving Security National Bank and United Bank of Iowa as approved banking institutions. Ofert motioned to approve the Resolution, Conolly seconded. Ayes, motion carries. The council reviewed the Resolution appointing Records Custodians. Bauer motioned to approve all custodians and alternates stated, Conolly seconds. Ayes, motion carries. Council reviewed and Bauer motioned to approve the Resolution appointing planning and zoning board members, seconded by Ofert. Ayes, motion carries. The council reviewed the Iowa Public Body Model Investment Policy. Bauer motioned to approve the Resolution adopting the policy, seconded by Ofert. Ayes, motion carries.

Council reviewed and finalized budget meeting schedule. Council discussed purchase of Motel 20 at 631 Frontage Road and tentative closing date of February 8, 2019. As an update on 212 S. Pearl, the Bush estate is working with the mortgage-holder who is working with an appraiser to get the short-sale approved. They expect to have more details by the middle of the month. Regarding possible annexation of Frontage Road, Bauer updated the council that, if agreeable to the City Council, he would attend the Feb 8th meeting of the Woodbury County Board of Supervisors to show council’s support of the Board deleting the Haskell Bridge project and instead diverting a portion of the funds towards Frontage Road improvements. Bauer motioned to proceed with support and a support letter regarding the Haskell Bridge/Frontage Road discussion with the Woodbury County Board of Supervisors, seconded by Conolly. Ayes — Bauer, Conolly, Ofert. Nay – Schmidt. Motion carries.

Council reviewed appeals from the Chapter 58 Vacant/Abandoned Building hearings, discussed and took the following actions. Regarding 643 South Street, Conolly motioned to remove this property from the list, seconded by Ofert. Ayes, motion carries. Conolly motioned to require Chapter 58 registration but exempt from the registration fee for 519 Fair Street, seconded by Ofert. Ayes, motion carries. Conolly motioned to require registration for 523 Main Street, seconded by Ofert. Ayes, motion carries. Conolly motioned to remove 16 N 2nd from the list, seconded by Schmidt. Ayes, motion carries. Conolly motioned to require registration from 35 N 2nd Street but to exempt from fee, seconded by Ofert. Ayes, motion carries. Ofert motioned to remove 230 S 1st Street from the list, seconded by Bauer. Ayes, motion carries. Conolly motioned to remove 208 S 1st Street from the list, seconded by Schmidt. Ayes, motion carries. Schmidt motioned to remove 105 Main Street from the list, seconded by Ofert. Ayes, motion carries. Conolly motioned to remove 125 Main Street from the list, seconded by Ofert. Ayes, motion carries. Conolly motioned to require registration for 120 Main St. but exempt from the fee, seconded by Bauer. Ayes, motion carries. Conolly motioned to remove 8 N Pearl Street from the list, seconded by Schmidt. Ayes, motion carries. Conolly motioned to require registration for 201 Main Street, seconded by Bauer. Ayes, motion carries. Bauer motioned to remove 207 Main Street from the list, seconded by Schmidt. Ayes, motion carries. Conolly motioned to require registration of 213 Main Street, seconded by Bauer. Ayes, motion carries. Ofert motioned to require registration for just the first floor commercial space of 233 Main Street, seconded by Conolly. Ayes, motion carries. Conolly motioned to require registration for 309 Main Street but to exempt from the fee, seconded by Schmidt. Ayes, motion carries. Conolly motioned to remove 320 Main Street from the list, seconded by Schmidt. Ayes, motion carries. Conolly motioned to remove 711 Frontage Road from the list, seconded by Ofert. Ayes, motion carries. Conolly motioned to remove 105 Fair Street from the list, seconded by Ofert. Ayes, motion carries. Conolly motioned to remove 6 South 2nd from the list, seconded by Schmidt. Ayes, motion carries. Conolly motioned to require registration for 18 South 2nd Street, seconded by Bauer. Ayes, motion carries. Schmidt motioned to remove 15 S 2nd Street from the list, seconded by Conolly. Ayes, motion carries. Conolly motioned to remove 28 N 1st Street from the list, seconded by Ofert. Ayes, motion carries. The appeal for 107 Main Street was retracted so registration will be required.

With no further business Bauer motioned to adjourn at around 7:30 pm and Ofert seconded. All ayes, motion carries – meeting closed.

Jodi Peterson, City Clerk

Jim Fisher, Mayor

Published in The Record

Thursday, January 17, 2019