Plymouth County Board of Supervisors Minutes & Claims — January 2, 2019

Plymouth County Board of Supervisors

January 2, 2019

Le Mars, Iowa

The Plymouth County Board of Supervisors met in the Boardroom on January 2, 2019 at 9:30 a.m. All members were present. All votes following are aye unless otherwise indicated. 2018 Board Chairman Don Kass called the meeting to order and the Pledge of Allegiance was recited.

Motion by Loutsch, seconded by Horton, to adjourn the 2018 Board and reorganize the Board for 2019. Motion Carried.

County Auditor Stacey Feldman proceeded to reorganize the Board of 2019 for the appointment of Chairman and Vice-Chairman.

Motion by Anderson, seconded by Meis, to appoint Don Kass as Chairman for 2019. All-aye; Kass-abstained. Motion Carried.

Motion by Meis, seconded by Horton, to appoint Craig Anderson as Vice-Chairman for 2019. All-aye; Anderson-abstained. Motion Carried.

Motion by Anderson, seconded by Horton, to approve the January 2, 2019 agenda. Motion Carried.

Motion by Horton, seconded by Meis, to approve the minutes of the December 18, 2018 meeting. Motion Carried.

Motion by Anderson, seconded by Horton, to approve the payroll of 12/28/2018 and 12/31/2018 and the claims to be paid on January 2, 2019 as presented. Motion Carried.

Motion by Loutsch, seconded by Horton, to approve the 2019 County Wellness program contract with ISAC. Motion Carried.

Motion by Anderson, seconded by Loutsch, to authorize Auditor Stacey Feldman to pay bills/claims, postage and freight etc. and salaries for 2019 and pay wages for part time employees from time sheets. These bills, claims and salaries are to be paid when the Auditor is satisfied that the same is due the claimant. Motion Carried.

Motion by Horton, seconded by Meis, to adopt the following Resolution:

RESOLUTION 010219-1

WHEREAS, Chapter 120.1 of the 2017 Code of Iowa allows the County as governing body to delegate its investment authority under the provisions of this chapter, to the Treasurer or other financial officer of the governmental unit, who shall therefore be responsible for handling investment transactions until such delegation of authority is revoked.

THEREFORE, the Board of Supervisors of Plymouth County hereby appoint Shelly Sitzmann as the financial officer to invest idle funds not needed for immediate use in time certificates of deposit in approved depositories or in investments permitted by section 128.10.

Loutsch-aye; Meis-aye; Horton-aye; Kass-aye; Anderson-aye. Motion Carried.

Motion by Meis, seconded by Loutsch, to adopt the following Resolution:

RESOLUTION 010219-2

WHEREAS, the first regular session of the 64th General Assembly of the State of Iowa enacted File #37 which reads in part, “The Board of Supervisors may authorize attendance at schools of instruction by county officers, appointees, and employees as the school are called….”

NOW THEREFORE, Be it resolved that the Board of Supervisors authorize each elected or appointed official to determine the schools of instruction that they will attend and also which employees may attend for the year 2019.

Loutsch-aye; Meis-aye, Horton-aye; Kass-aye; Anderson-aye. Motion Carried.

Motion by Horton, seconded by Anderson, to appoint Board members to serve on the same conference boards and labor negotiations for 2019 and to serve on the other boards listed as follows.

Craig Anderson

Workforce Development

E-911 Board

County Safety Board

SRTPA Board, Alternate

SIMPCO MPO Board and SIMPCO Executive Board

Woodbury Co. Assessor’s Office Conference Board

Hungary Canyons Alliance Board

Local Emergency Management Planning Commission

Loess Hills Development and Conservation Authority

I.P.A.I.T Board

R.E.A.P Board

Hazmat Board

Don Kass

R.E.A.P. Board (Alternate)

Sioux Rivers Mental Health Region Board

Mental Health Crisis Board

3rd Judicial District Dept. of Correctional Services

Mid Sioux Opportunity Board

Youth Emergency Services Board (YES Center)

Synergy Board, Alternate

Little Sioux Watershed Board

Plains Area MH Board Liaison

Mark Loutsch

Plymouth County Landfill Board

Loess Hills Alliance Board (Alternate)

Le Mars Business Initiative Corp. Board (Alternate Liaison)

Sioux Rivers Mental Health Region Board

Synergy Board

Plymouth County Planning Council

Mental Health Crisis Board

Mental Health DECAT Board

Gary Horton

Loess Hills Alliance Board

Siouxland Regional Housing Authority Board

SRTPA Board

Big Sioux Corridor Board

NW Early Childhood Iowa (Empowerment)

Siouxland Regional Transit Board

West Central Region Housing

John Meis

E-911 Board, Alternate

SIMPCO, Alternate

Loess Hills Alliance Board

Floyd Valley Community Health Services Advisory Committee

Life Skills Board

Le Mars Business Initiative Corp. (Liaison)

Plymouth County Safety/ Departmental Meeting

Plymouth County Wellness Committee

Plymouth Co. Board of Health Planning Council

Northwest Iowa Developers Board

Motion by Meis, seconded by Loutsch, to set the 4 County newspapers for 2019 as the Le Mars Daily Sentinel, Akron Hometowner and the Remsen Bell Enterprises and the Moville Record to serve together as one each at ½ rate. Motion Carried.

Motion by Meis, seconded by Horton, to approve the 2019 County Compensation Commission as follows:

Real Estate Brokers

Connie Blake

Jim A. Klein Jr.

Phyllis Van Evera

Jan Wagner

Randy Stabe

Bruce Brock

Finance Officers

Roger Schmid

Mike Hohenstein

Micah Lang

Clark Schmitz

Matthew Ahlers

Agricultural Land Owner

David Howe

Dennis Schmid

Gaylen Tapper

Stanley Anderson

Bill Schroeder

City Land Owners

Rich Husman

Jerry Scholten

Kim Sparr

Keith Bohle

Motion Carried.

Motion by Anderson, seconded by Meis, to appoint Wayne Schipper to the Veteran Affairs Commission for a 3 year term; to appoint Steven Meis and Debra Ahlers to the Plymouth County Board of Health for a 3 year term; to appoint John Ahlers to the County Zoning Board for a 5 year term; to appoint Janet Schroeder to the Conservation Board to a 5 year term; and to appoint Shirley Benson to the Board of Adjustment for a 5 year term. Motion Carried.

Motion by Loutsch, seconded by Horton to approve a tile crossing permit in Section 9/10 of Union Township on Pioneer Ave. and to approve a tile crossing permit in Section 2/3 of Liberty Township on K-22. Motion Carried.

Motion by Loutsch, seconded by Horton to approve a right of way project for SBRC-CO75(155)—8D-75. All aye; Anderson, abstained. Motion Carried.

Bill Rosacker, Plymouth County EMS, was present to request $123,000 of FY 2019-20 budget funding.

Motion by Meis, seconded by Horton to enter closed session under IA Code 20.17(3) at 11:00 am for purposes of discussing the Plymouth County Secondary Road bargaining unit contract. Motion Carried.

Motion by Loutsch, seconded by Horton to end closed session at 11:15 a.m. Motion Carried.

The Board of Supervisors adjourned the meeting at 11:15 a.m.

Stacey Feldman,

Plymouth County Auditor

Don Kass, Chairman

Plymouth County – Claims paid on 1-2-2019

A & M Laundry floor mats 58.00

Advanced Systems copier maint. agreement 39.30

Noel Ahmann mileage 258.33

Akron Hometowner publications 344.38

Alpha Wireless Comm. clips for squad cars 9.30

Aspen Equipment SCHOOLS & MEETING FEES 135.00

Associated Bag Company office supplies 105.59

Cole Beitelspacher health ins. & cell phone 560.00

Bentson Pest Control monthly service 100.00

Bomgaars supplies 305.42

Budden Plumbing, Heating sink drain repairs 150.00

Campbell Supply PARTS 25.71

Elizabeth Carroll health ins. & mileage 81.98

Central Service & Supply CHAINS & CABLES 1854.40

Century Link Business all data services 538.94

Craig Christman MILEAGE 63.67

Cornhusker International Boom truck 182,297.00

Culligan Water r/o rental system 185.54

Dean Foods kitchen supplies 158.80

Dorsey & Whitney attorney fees 7390.25

Drivers License Guide 2019 ID checking guide 29.95

ESRI ArcGIS maintenance 400.00

Farm & Home Publishers SUPPLIES 224.00

Floyd Valley Healthcare medical expenses 679.30

Shonden Frederes health insurance reimb. 21.00

Sharon Frerichs election official 380.75

Frontier phone services 1795.63

Galls clothing 1501.00

Le Mars Truck Stop fuel 14.30

Jeff Gengler health insurance reimb. 111.27

Jolynn Goodchild cell phone allowance 60.00

Graves Construction BRIDGES 1800.72

Jamie Hauser mileage 123.17

Russ Hobson fuel 57.43

Peter Holtgrew health insurance reimb. 144.73

Paul Huth health insurance reimb. 500.00

IMWCA 18-19 work comp. premium 10,186.00

Indoff wall file system 59.98

Iowa County Attorney’s software maintenance 2782.50

IOWA EMA 2019 dues 150.00

ISAA 2019 annual dues 990.00

I-State Truck Center FILTERS 339.29

Jack’s Uniforms uniform 120.90

Jebro Inc. FILTERS 120.00

Jim Jones postage 45.71

Jochum Agri Service MISCELLANEOUS 2400.00

Kimball-Midwest Co. PARTS 956.02

Trish Kunkel cleaning services 1710.00

Lampert Lumber supplies 391.23

Larry Clark Construction DITCH CLEANING 600.00

City of Le Mars utilities 111.81

Mail Services, LLC MV renewal notices 829.50

MCI line transfer 13.14

Nicholas McKee health insurance reimb. 408.67

John Meis mileage, meeting expense 61.24

Menards supplies 305.91

MidAmerican Energy utilities 342.82

Midwest Wheel PARTS 330.07

National Emergency Number membership 2019 142.00

O’Keefe Elevator elevator maintenance 566.29

Amy Oetken mileage 19.62

Shawn Olson network storage, supplies 7072.86

One Office Solutions supplies 612.61

Palo Alto Co. Sheriff service of subpoena 46.77

Pitchfork Ag LLC snowblower 1177.75

Ply. Co. Sheriff fees 1110.27

Ply. Co. Treasurer flex benefit reimb. 1674.93

Premier Communications phone/data 190.03

Public Safety Training training class 398.00

Quality Lawn Care snow-ice removal 190.00

Northwest REC power radio 888.81

Red’s Printing pre-printed envelopes 6573.84

Siouxland Dist Health Dept. well testing 100.00

Southern Sioux Co. RWS water 117.75

State of Iowa-Elevator Safety elevator permit 340.00

Luke Steeg SUNDRY 70.00

Mark Sturgeon transcript 9.50

SupplyWorks supplies 427.41

Tri-State EMS dues-2019 20.00

U.S. POSTAL SERVICE POSTAGE 800.00

USIC Locating Services locate services 213.87

U.S.P.C.A detector dog trials 150.00

USPS Stamp Fulfillment postage 1675.00

Van’s Sanitation garbage pickup 204.75

Verizon Wireless cell phone service 473.25

VISA Misc. Sheriff expenses 314.72

Wagner Auto Supply PARTS 79.31

Wal-Mart supplies 939.17

Wex Bank fuel 4517.93

Williams & Company FY 2017-18 audit 5000.00

Northwest Iowa YES Center Juvenile shelter care 480.50

Ziegler Inc PARTS 2247.66

12th Street Touchless wash card 50.00

Published in The Record

Thursday, January 17, 2019