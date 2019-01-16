Plymouth County Board of Supervisors Minutes & Claims — January 2, 2019

| | 0

Plymouth County Board of Supervisors
January 2, 2019
Le Mars, Iowa

The Plymouth County Board of Supervisors met in the Boardroom on January 2, 2019 at 9:30 a.m.  All members were present.  All votes following are aye unless otherwise indicated.  2018 Board Chairman Don Kass called the meeting to order and the Pledge of Allegiance was recited.

Motion by Loutsch, seconded by Horton, to adjourn the 2018 Board and reorganize the Board for 2019.  Motion Carried.
County Auditor Stacey Feldman proceeded to reorganize the Board of 2019 for the appointment of Chairman and Vice-Chairman.

Motion by Anderson, seconded by Meis, to appoint Don Kass as Chairman for 2019.  All-aye; Kass-abstained.    Motion Carried.

Motion by Meis, seconded by Horton, to appoint Craig Anderson as Vice-Chairman for 2019. All-aye; Anderson-abstained. Motion Carried.

Motion by Anderson, seconded by Horton, to approve the January 2, 2019 agenda.  Motion Carried.

Motion by Horton, seconded by Meis, to approve the minutes of the December 18, 2018 meeting.  Motion Carried.

Motion by Anderson, seconded by Horton, to approve the payroll of 12/28/2018 and 12/31/2018 and the claims to be paid on January 2, 2019 as presented.  Motion Carried.

Motion by Loutsch, seconded by Horton, to approve the 2019 County Wellness program contract with ISAC.  Motion Carried.

Motion by Anderson, seconded by Loutsch, to authorize Auditor Stacey Feldman to pay bills/claims, postage and freight etc. and salaries for 2019 and pay wages for part time employees from time sheets.  These bills, claims and salaries are to be paid when the Auditor is satisfied that the same is due the claimant.  Motion Carried.

Motion by Horton, seconded by Meis, to adopt the following Resolution:
RESOLUTION 010219-1
WHEREAS, Chapter 120.1 of the 2017 Code of Iowa allows the County as governing body to delegate its investment authority under the provisions of this chapter, to the Treasurer or other financial officer of the governmental unit, who shall therefore be responsible for handling investment transactions until such delegation of authority is revoked.
THEREFORE, the Board of Supervisors of Plymouth County hereby appoint Shelly Sitzmann as the financial officer to invest idle funds not needed for immediate use in time certificates of deposit in approved depositories or in investments permitted by section 128.10.  
Loutsch-aye; Meis-aye; Horton-aye; Kass-aye; Anderson-aye.  Motion Carried.

Motion by Meis, seconded by Loutsch, to adopt the following Resolution:
RESOLUTION 010219-2
WHEREAS, the first regular session of the 64th General Assembly of the State of Iowa enacted File #37 which reads in part, “The Board of Supervisors may authorize attendance at schools of instruction by county officers, appointees, and employees as the school are called….”
NOW THEREFORE, Be it resolved that the Board of Supervisors authorize each elected or appointed official to determine the schools of instruction that they will attend and also which employees may attend for the year 2019.
Loutsch-aye; Meis-aye, Horton-aye; Kass-aye; Anderson-aye.  Motion Carried.

Motion by Horton, seconded by Anderson, to appoint Board members to serve on the same conference boards and labor negotiations for 2019 and to serve on the other boards listed as follows.
Craig Anderson
Workforce Development
E-911 Board
County Safety Board
SRTPA Board, Alternate
SIMPCO MPO Board and SIMPCO Executive Board
Woodbury Co. Assessor’s Office Conference Board
Hungary Canyons Alliance Board
Local Emergency Management Planning Commission
Loess Hills Development and Conservation Authority
I.P.A.I.T Board
R.E.A.P Board
Hazmat Board

Don Kass
R.E.A.P. Board (Alternate)
Sioux Rivers Mental Health Region Board
Mental Health Crisis Board
3rd Judicial District Dept. of Correctional Services
Mid Sioux Opportunity Board
Youth Emergency Services Board (YES Center)
Synergy Board, Alternate
Little Sioux Watershed Board
Plains Area MH Board Liaison

Mark Loutsch
Plymouth County Landfill Board
Loess Hills Alliance Board (Alternate)
Le Mars Business Initiative Corp. Board (Alternate Liaison)
Sioux Rivers Mental Health Region Board
Synergy Board
Plymouth County Planning Council
Mental Health Crisis Board
Mental Health DECAT Board

Gary Horton
Loess Hills Alliance Board
Siouxland Regional Housing Authority Board
SRTPA Board
Big Sioux Corridor Board
NW Early Childhood Iowa (Empowerment)
Siouxland Regional Transit Board
West Central Region Housing

John Meis
E-911 Board, Alternate
SIMPCO, Alternate
Loess Hills Alliance Board
Floyd Valley Community Health Services Advisory Committee
Life Skills Board
Le Mars Business Initiative Corp. (Liaison)
Plymouth County Safety/ Departmental Meeting
Plymouth County Wellness Committee
Plymouth Co. Board of Health Planning Council
Northwest Iowa Developers Board

Motion by Meis, seconded by Loutsch, to set the 4 County newspapers for 2019 as the Le Mars Daily Sentinel, Akron Hometowner and the Remsen Bell Enterprises and the Moville Record to serve together as one each at ½ rate.  Motion Carried.

Motion by Meis, seconded by Horton, to approve the 2019 County Compensation Commission as follows:
Real Estate Brokers
Connie Blake
Jim A. Klein Jr.
Phyllis Van Evera
Jan Wagner
Randy Stabe
Bruce Brock

Finance Officers
Roger Schmid
Mike Hohenstein
Micah Lang
Clark Schmitz
Matthew Ahlers

Agricultural Land Owner
David Howe
Dennis Schmid
Gaylen Tapper
Stanley Anderson
Bill Schroeder

City Land Owners
Rich Husman
Jerry Scholten
Kim Sparr
Keith Bohle
Motion Carried.

Motion by Anderson, seconded by Meis, to appoint Wayne Schipper to the Veteran Affairs Commission for a 3 year term; to appoint Steven Meis and Debra Ahlers to the Plymouth County Board of Health for a 3 year term; to appoint John Ahlers to the County Zoning Board for a 5 year term; to appoint Janet Schroeder to the Conservation Board to a 5 year term; and to appoint Shirley Benson to the Board of Adjustment for a 5 year term.  Motion Carried.

Motion by Loutsch, seconded by Horton to approve a tile crossing permit in Section 9/10 of Union Township on Pioneer Ave. and to approve a tile crossing permit in Section 2/3 of Liberty Township on K-22.  Motion Carried.

Motion by Loutsch, seconded by Horton to approve a right of way project for SBRC-CO75(155)—8D-75.  All aye; Anderson, abstained.     Motion Carried.

Bill Rosacker, Plymouth County EMS, was present to request $123,000 of FY 2019-20 budget funding.

Motion by Meis, seconded by Horton to enter closed session under IA Code 20.17(3) at 11:00 am for purposes of discussing the Plymouth County Secondary Road bargaining unit contract. Motion Carried.

Motion by Loutsch, seconded by Horton to end closed session at 11:15 a.m.    Motion Carried.

The Board of Supervisors adjourned the meeting at 11:15 a.m.

Stacey Feldman,
Plymouth County Auditor

Don Kass, Chairman

Plymouth County – Claims paid on 1-2-2019
A & M Laundry  floor mats    58.00
Advanced Systems  copier maint. agreement    39.30
Noel Ahmann  mileage    258.33
Akron Hometowner  publications    344.38
Alpha Wireless Comm.  clips for squad cars    9.30
Aspen Equipment  SCHOOLS & MEETING FEES    135.00
Associated Bag Company  office supplies    105.59
Cole Beitelspacher  health ins. & cell phone    560.00
Bentson Pest Control  monthly service    100.00
Bomgaars  supplies    305.42
Budden Plumbing, Heating  sink drain repairs    150.00
Campbell Supply  PARTS    25.71
Elizabeth Carroll  health ins. & mileage    81.98
Central Service & Supply  CHAINS & CABLES    1854.40
Century Link Business  all data services    538.94
Craig Christman  MILEAGE    63.67
Cornhusker International  Boom truck    182,297.00
Culligan Water  r/o rental system    185.54
Dean Foods  kitchen supplies    158.80
Dorsey & Whitney  attorney fees    7390.25
Drivers License Guide  2019 ID checking guide    29.95
ESRI  ArcGIS maintenance    400.00
Farm & Home Publishers  SUPPLIES    224.00
Floyd Valley Healthcare  medical expenses    679.30
Shonden Frederes  health insurance reimb.    21.00
Sharon Frerichs  election official    380.75
Frontier  phone services    1795.63
Galls  clothing    1501.00
Le Mars Truck Stop  fuel    14.30
Jeff Gengler  health insurance reimb.    111.27
Jolynn Goodchild  cell phone allowance    60.00
Graves Construction  BRIDGES    1800.72
Jamie Hauser  mileage    123.17
Russ Hobson  fuel    57.43
Peter Holtgrew  health insurance reimb.    144.73
Paul Huth  health insurance reimb.    500.00
IMWCA  18-19 work comp. premium    10,186.00
Indoff  wall file system    59.98
Iowa County Attorney’s  software maintenance    2782.50
IOWA EMA  2019 dues    150.00
ISAA  2019 annual dues    990.00
I-State Truck Center  FILTERS    339.29
Jack’s Uniforms  uniform    120.90
Jebro Inc.  FILTERS    120.00
Jim Jones  postage    45.71
Jochum Agri Service  MISCELLANEOUS    2400.00
Kimball-Midwest Co.  PARTS    956.02
Trish Kunkel  cleaning services    1710.00
Lampert Lumber  supplies    391.23
Larry Clark Construction  DITCH CLEANING    600.00
City of Le Mars  utilities    111.81
Mail Services, LLC  MV renewal notices    829.50
MCI  line transfer    13.14
Nicholas McKee  health insurance reimb.    408.67
John Meis  mileage, meeting expense    61.24
Menards  supplies    305.91
MidAmerican Energy  utilities    342.82
Midwest Wheel  PARTS    330.07
National Emergency Number  membership 2019    142.00
O’Keefe Elevator  elevator maintenance    566.29
Amy Oetken  mileage    19.62
Shawn Olson  network storage, supplies    7072.86
One Office Solutions  supplies    612.61
Palo Alto Co. Sheriff  service of subpoena    46.77
Pitchfork Ag LLC  snowblower    1177.75
Ply. Co. Sheriff  fees    1110.27
Ply. Co. Treasurer  flex benefit reimb.    1674.93
Premier Communications  phone/data    190.03
Public Safety Training  training class    398.00
Quality Lawn Care  snow-ice removal    190.00
Northwest REC  power radio    888.81
Red’s Printing  pre-printed envelopes    6573.84
Siouxland Dist Health Dept.  well testing    100.00
Southern Sioux Co. RWS  water    117.75
State of Iowa-Elevator Safety  elevator permit    340.00
Luke Steeg  SUNDRY    70.00
Mark Sturgeon  transcript    9.50
SupplyWorks  supplies    427.41
Tri-State EMS  dues-2019    20.00
U.S. POSTAL SERVICE  POSTAGE    800.00
USIC Locating Services  locate services    213.87
U.S.P.C.A  detector dog trials    150.00
USPS Stamp Fulfillment  postage    1675.00
Van’s Sanitation  garbage pickup    204.75
Verizon Wireless  cell phone service    473.25
VISA  Misc. Sheriff expenses    314.72
Wagner Auto Supply  PARTS    79.31
Wal-Mart  supplies    939.17
Wex Bank  fuel    4517.93
Williams & Company  FY 2017-18 audit    5000.00
Northwest Iowa YES Center  Juvenile shelter care    480.50
Ziegler Inc  PARTS    2247.66
12th Street Touchless  wash card    50.00

Published in The Record
Thursday, January 17, 2019

Posted in Public Notices

Leave a Comment