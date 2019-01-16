Probate — Theo M. Zortman

Public Notice

IN THE DISTRICT COURT

OF THE STATE OF IOWA

IN AND FOR WOODBURY COUNTY

IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF THEO M. ZORTMAN, Deceased

CASE NO. ESPR0 55309

Notice Of Proof Of Will Without Administration

To All Persons Interested in the Estate of Theo M. Zortman, Deceased, who died on or about December 7, 2018:

You are hereby notified that on January 4, 2019, the last will and testament of Theo M. Zortman, deceased, bearing the date of May 10, 2007, was admitted to probate in the above named court and there will be no present administration of the estate.

Any action to set aside the will must be brought in the district court of the county within the later to occur of four months from the date of the second publication of this notice or one month from the date of mailing of this notice to all heirs of the decedent and devisees under the will whose identities are reasonably ascertainable, or thereafter be forever barred.

Dated on January 7, 2019.

Valley Bank & Trust,

Mapleton, Iowa

Russell C. Wray, Trust Officer,

Proponent

James R. Westergaard, #5953

Attorney for Estate

P.O. Box 198, 515 Main St.

Mapleton, IA 51034

Published in The Record

Thursday, January 17, 2019 and

Thursday, January 24, 2019