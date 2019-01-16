Trust Notice — Theo M. Zortman Revocable Trust

Legal Notice

TRUST NOTICE

IN THE MATTER OF THE TRUST:

THEO M. ZORTMAN REVOCABLE TRUST

To all persons regarding Theo M. Zortman, deceased, who died on or about December 7, 2018. You are hereby notified that Valley Bank & Trust is the trustee of the Theo M. Zortman Revocable Trust, dated on May 10, 2007.

Any action to contest the validity of the trust must be brought in the District Court of Woodbury County, Iowa, within the later to occur of four (4) months from the second publication of this notice or thirty (30) day from the date of mailing this notice to all heirs of the decedent settlor and the spouse of the decedent settlor whose identities are reasonably ascertainable. Any suit not filed within this period shall be forever barred.

Notice is further given that any person or entity possessing a claim against the trust must mail proof of the claim to the trustee at the address listed below via certified mail, return receipt requested, by the later to occur of four (4) months from the second publication of this notice or thirty (30) days from the date of mailing this notice if required or the claim shall be forever barred unless paid or otherwise satisfied.

Dated on January 7, 2019.

Theo M. Zortman

Revocable Trust

Valley Bank & Trust,

401 Main St.,

Mapleton, IA 51034

Name and address of Trustee

James R. Westergaard, #5953

Attorney for Trustee

Gaukel, Nevins &

Westergaard, P.C.

P.O. Box 198, 515 Main St.

Mapleton, Iowa 51034

Published in The Record

Thursday, January 17, 2019 and

Thursday, January 24, 2019