Woodbury County Board of Supervisors Claims — December 28, 2018

Woodbury County Board of Supervisors

CLAIMS APPROVED BY THE BOARD OF SUPERVISORS

FOR THE WEEK ENDING 12/28/18

ADVANCED SYSTEMS INC. OFFICE SUPPLIES 8.38

AGRIVISION EQUIPMENT GROUP LLC MOWING 9,750.00

ALCOPRO INC. MOTOR VEHICLE EXPENSE 21.50

ALLIED OIL & TIRE CO. TIRES & TUBES 60.50

AMERICAN JAIL ASSC DUES/MEMBERSHIPS 48.00

AT&T MOBILITY TELEPHONE EXPENSE 63.89

AUCA SIOUX CITY MC LOCKBOX *SANITARY & DISPOSAL SERV. 185.04

AXON ENTERPRISE INC. *RADIO & RELATED EQUIPMENT 3,491.00

BENJAMIN T. KUSLER*** *MEALS & LODGING 217.39

BOB BARKER CO. HOUSEHOLD & INST. SUPPLIES 94.32

BOMGAARS *SAFETY EQUIPMENT 313.99

CABLE ONE COMMISSARY EXPENSE 228.14

CANDELARIO A JIMENEZ*** WORK COMPENSATION TTD 255.07

CANON FINANCIAL SERVICES INC. LEASE/PURCHASE AGREEMENT 202.45

CARDIS MFG. CO. *PROFESSIONAL SERVICES 478.50

CBM FOOD SERVICE *FOOD 19,085.76

CENTRAL CATERING CONTR./OTHER GOV. & ORGAN. 3,034.20

CENTURYLINK *TELEPHONE EXPENSE 457.00

CHESTERMAN CO. *OFFICE SUPPLIES 187.45

CHRISTIAN HOME ASSN DAY CARE/CHILD CARE ASS’T 1,429.20

CLARINDA YOUTH CORP. DAY CARE/CHILD CARE ASS’T 1,399.50

CLAUDIA BLENDERMAN *ELECTION OFFICIALS 33.86

CORNHUSKER INT. TRUCKS INC. FILTERS 9.18

COTT SYSTEMS INC. MAINTENANCE CONTRACTS 265.00

CULLIGAN WATER CONDITIONING BUILDINGS 36.50

CWD CASH WAY DISTRIBUTION FOOD 112.69

DAVENPORT CLEANERS WEARING/SAFETY APPAREL 17.55

DELTA DENTAL PLAN OF IOWA DENTAL INSURANCE 4,890.83

DIANA L CHRISTENSEN*** EMPLOYEE MILEAGE 76.30

DISASTER & EMERGENCY SERVICES TAX ALLOCATIONS 5,113.40

DOUGLAS JOHNSON WATER/GARBAGE 120.00

EAKES OFFICE SOLUTIONS *MOTOR VEHICLE & EQUIPMENT 1,664.00

ELECTRONIC ENGINEERING CO. (DM) *RADIO & RELATED EQUIPMENT 471.85

FEDEX *POSTAGE & MAILING 16.72

FINISH LINE FUELS LLC *GAS/OILS 18,632.86

FOREST RIDGE YOUTH SERVICES DAY CARE/CHILD CARE ASS’T 419.85

FRONTIER COMMUNICATIONS PROFESSIONAL SERVICES 129.95

G R LINDBLADE OFFICE SUPPLIES 40.00

GILL HAULING INC. DITCH CLEANING 50.04

GOVERNMENT FINANCE OFFICERS ASSOC. PROFESSIONAL SERVICES 505.00

GRAFFIX INC. WEARING/SAFETY APPAREL 154.00

HALL & WINGERT PLC MHI ATTONERY FEES 216.46

HALLETT MATERIALS GRANULAR 32,389.00

HEALY WELDING *OUTSIDE SERVICES 586.88

HEARTLAND PAPER CO. *CUSTODIAL SUPPLIES 712.24

HECK DRAINAGE LLC BUILDINGS 3,760.00

H20 4 U HOUSEHOLD & INST. SUPPLIES 72.75

INNOVATIVE BENEFIT CONSULTANTS INC. *DEPENDENT CARE 5,208.76

INTERSTATE BATTERY *MOTOR VEHICLE EXPENSE 139.90

IOWA ATTORNEY GENERALS OFFICE *UNSPECIFIED 981.90

IOWA DEPT. OF PUBLIC HEALTH (VITAL) TYPING, PRINTING & BINDING 284.90

IOWA GOOD ROADS ASS’N DUES/MEMBERSHIPS 95.00

ISSDA DUES/MEMBERSHIPS 25.00

ISTATE TRUCK CENTER *PARTS 225.29

JACK’S UNIFORMS & EQUIPMENT *WEARING/SAFETY APPAREL 11,959.00

JASON GANN *MHI ATTONERY FEES 108.00

JOHNSON PROPANE HEATING & *NATURAL & LP GAS 3,470.00

KERBY G. WEBER*** SCHOOLS & FEES 45.00

KIESLER POLICE SUPPLY & AMMUNITION *ARMS/AMMUNITION 652.00

LANGUAGE LINE SERVICES PROFESSIONAL SERVICES 11.50

LESSMAN ELECTRIC SUPPLY *BUILDINGS 212.90

LYLE’S AUTO SALVAGE PARTS 83.00

MAILHOUSE *CONTRACTUAL SERVICES 1,742.59

MARK NAHRA*** *MEALS & LODGING 379.61

MATHESON-LINWELD *HEALTH SERVICES ASSISTANCE 94.31

MAXINE BUCKMEIER PC MHI ATTONERY FEES 214.20

MENARDS *BUILDINGS 890.72

MERCY BUSINESS HEALTH SERVICES PRESCRIPTION MEDICATION 216.00

MICHAEL P. BAKER PHD PROFESSIONAL SERVICES 172.50

MID AMERICAN ENERGY (D-IA) *ELECTRIC LIGHT & POWER 3,440.86

MIDWEST MONITORING & SURVEILLANCE GPS TRACKING 1,800.00

MOORE, HEFFERNAN, MOELLER, JOHNSON PROFESSIONAL SERVICES 60.00

MOTOR PARTS CENTRAL MOTOR VEHICLE EXPENSE 21.80

MOVILLE RECORD *OFFICIAL PUBL. & LEGALS 2,387.82

MURPHY TRACTOR *PARTS 5,766.62

NANCY PECK *ELECTION OFFICIALS 27.41

NEW COOPERATIVE INC. (FT. DODGE) *GASOLINE 22,473.27

NEW SIOUX CITY IRON CO. PARTS 224.99

NORTHSIDE GLASS SERVICE OUTSIDE SERVICES 45.00

NOVELTY MACHINE & SUPPLY CO. HVAC SYSTEMS 77.00

O’REILLY AUTO PARTS PARTS 40.10

OFFICE ELEMENTS *OFFICE SUPPLIES 1,218.91

ONE OFFICE SOLUTION *OFFICE EQUIPMENT & FURN. 4,299.98

P & W GARAGE TIRES & TUBES 310.00

PATHOLOGY MEDICAL SERV. OF SIOUXLAND *MEDICAL FEES 10,658.46

PATRICIA HAMMERSTROM ELECTION OFFICIALS 20.00

PATRICK F. GILL*** EMPLOYEE MILEAGE 231.63

PETERSEN OIL CO. GAS/OILS 570.00

PURCHASE POWER POSTAGE & MAILING 2,193.00

QUALITY PLUMBING CO. PLUMBING 5,288.34

RECORD PRINTING & COPY CTR LLC *TYPING, PRINTING & BINDING 241.76

RICK BELDING WEARING/SAFETY APPAREL 204.00

ROAD MACHINERY & SUPPLIES BATTERIES 238.00

ROCKET AUTO WASH INC. *EQUIPMENT MAINTENANCE 45.84

RONALD ALBERS*** SAFETY 82.00

SALIX, CITY OF CONTR./OTHER GOV. & ORGAN. 2,000.00

SAPP BROS PETROLEUM INC. GAS/OILS 844.66

SECURITY NATIONAL BANK (CRD-CARD) *OFFICE SUPPLIES 2,498.00

SEXTON OIL CO. *GASOLINE 3,929.53

SIGNS BY TOMORROW *OFFICE SUPPLIES 79.96

SIOUX CITY FIRE RESCUE AMBULANCE ASSISTANCE 350.00

SIOUX CITY JOURNAL OFFICIAL PUBL. & LEGALS 96.88

SIOUX CITY SCHEELS RADIO & RELATED EQUIPMENT 1,649.99

SIOUX CITY TREAS. (447) *EMPLOYEE MILEAGE 64,483.52

SIOUX LAUNDRY INC CONTRACTUAL SERVICES 2,628.00

SIOUX SALES CO. *WEARING/SAFETY APPAREL 489.90

SIOUXLAND ANIMAL HOSPITAL *K-9 DOG COSTS 538.89

SIOUXLAND LOCK & KEY OFFICE SUPPLIES 2.50

SIOUXLAND MASONIC CENTER WEARING/SAFETY APPAREL 50.00

SOLUTIONS OFFICE SUPPLIES 23.12

SPIRAL COMMUNICATIONS *TELEPHONE EXPENSE 154.93

STANARD & ASSC INC. CONTRACTUAL SERVICES 302.50

STAPLES CREDIT PLAN (BOX 78004) OFFICE SUPPLIES 44.98

STAR CONTROL BUILDINGS 20,111.65

SUPERIOR VISION MEDICAL FEES 2,936.62

TRANSOURCE FILTERS 335.08

TYLER TECHNOLOGIES *COMPUTER SOFTWARE 2,093.75

ULTRA NO TOUCH CAR WASH *MOTOR VEHICLE EXPENSE 317.91

UNITED HEALTHCARE INSURANCE COMPANY MEDICAL FEES 825.00

US BANK (STL-MO) *WEARING/SAFETY APPAREL 1,347.62

USPCA REGION 21 *SCHOOL OF INSTRUCTION 750.00

VAKULSKAS LAW FIRM, PC *MHI ATTONERY FEES 165.00

VERIZON WIRELESS *TELEPHONE EXPENSE 6,531.54

WELLMARK BLUE CROSS & BLUE SHIELD MEDICAL FEES 123,777.28

WESTERN DISPOSAL INC. SANITARY & DISPOSAL SERV. 60.00

WIATEL WESTERN IOWA TELECOM PROFESSIONAL SERVICES 2,975.55

WIGMAN CO. PLUMBING 108.62

WOODBURY CNTY ATTORNEYS *UNSPECIFIED 1,767.42

WOODBURY CNTY REC *ELECTRICITY 81.65

WOODHOUSE SIOUX CITY INC. *MOTOR VEHICLE 46,927.00

XTREAMAIR LLC TELEPHONE EXPENSE 100.00

ZIEGLER INC. OIL 93.22

GRAND TOTAL – 492,159.33

* DENOTES OTHER ITEMS INCLUDED

Published in The Record

Thursday, January 17, 2019