Woodbury County Board of Supervisors Claims — December 7, 2018

Woodbury County Board of Supervisors

CLAIMS APPROVED BY THE BOARD OF SUPERVISORS

FOR THE WEEK ENDING 12/07/18

ABM PARKING SERVICES PARKING 229.50

ACCESS ELEVATOR, INC. EQUIPMENT MAINTENANCE 1,150.16

ACCURATE REPORTING TRANSCRIPTS 316.00

ACUITY LIABILITY/PROPERTY INSUR. 1,435.00

ADVANCED SYSTEMS INC. OFFICE SUPPLIES 30.69

ARTHUR GALLAGHER RISK MANAGEMENT LIABILITY/PROPERTY INSUR. 200.00

ASSOCIATES FOR PSYCHIATRIC SERVICES *MHI ATTONERY FEES 2,000.00

AT&T MOBILITY TELEPHONE EXPENSE 63.89

AUCA SIOUX CITY MC LOCKBOX SANITARY & DISPOSAL SERV. 92.52

AUTRY REPORTING *TRANSCRIPTS 192.60

AXON ENTERPRISE INC. *WEARING/SAFETY APPAREL 2,660.00

B & B CLEANING SPECIALIST CONTRACTUAL SERVICES 1,450.00

BARBARA HARDIE EMPLOYEE MILEAGE 14.14

BARNES & NOBLE *MAGAZINES & BOOKS 564.91

BECKY JESSEN EMPLOYEE MILEAGE 10.10

BOB BARKER CO. HOUSEHOLD & INST. SUPPLIES 184.92

BOMGAARS *BUILDINGS 1,070.36

BOOK SYSTEMS INC. MAGAZINES & BOOKS 795.00

BROOKE D BETSWORTH TRANSCRIPTS 146.00

BROOKE SUPPLIES HOUSEHOLD & INST. SUPPLIES 2,550.00

CALHOUN BURNS AND ASSOCIATES INC. OUTSIDE ENGINEERING 6,836.98

CANDELARIO A JIMENEZ*** WORK COMPENSATION TTD 255.07

CANNON MOSS BRYGGER & ASSOC PC BUILDINGS 8,450.00

CBM FOOD SERVICE *FOOD 17,285.79

CELLEBRITE USA CORP CONTRACTUAL SERVICES 3,700.00

CENTURY BUSINESS PRODUCTS INC. *MAINTENANCE CONTRACTS 91.69

CENTURYLINK PROFESSIONAL SERVICES 1,866.54

CERTIFIED TESTING SERVICES INC. BRIDGE SOUNDINGS 750.00

CHESTERMAN CO. OFFICE SUPPLIES 77.00

CJ COOPER & ASSOCIATES *PROFESSIONAL SERVICES 140.00

COMMUNITY ACTION AGENCY CONTR./OTHER GOV. & ORGAN. 2,618.50

CONNIE C. BARRETT*** MILEAGE 280.68

COUNSEL (COLUMBUS, OH) MAINTENANCE CONTRACTS 206.04

COUNTRY TIRE AND SERVICES INC. *OUTSIDE SERVICES 316.48

CUMMINS CENTRAL POWER LLC BUILDINGS 357.50

CWD CASH WAY DISTRIBUTION FOOD 174.52

DAKOTA CNTY SHERIFF (DC-NE) NOTICES/SUBPOENAS 10.60

DALE PETERSON EMPLOYEE MILEAGE 9.09

DAN E VANDERLINDEN*** *EMPLOYEE MILEAGE 340.64

DEAN MEINE MHI ATTONERY FEES 150.00

DELTA DENTAL PLAN OF IOWA DENTAL INSURANCE 3,508.93

DENNIS BOYLE EMPLOYEE MILEAGE 33.33

DISTRICT HEALTH FUND TAX ALLOTMENT 208,707.08

DIXON CONSTR. CO. *BOX CULVERTS 30,124.87

ECOLAB INSTITUTIONAL PLUMBING 94.00

ECOLAB PEST ELIMINATION *PROFESSIONAL SERVICES 294.68

ELECTRONIC ENGINEERING CO. (DM) *RADIO & RELATED EQUIPMENT 103.50

FASTENAL CO. PARTS 21.80

FEDEX *POSTAGE & MAILING 25.05

FRONTIER COMMUNICATIONS PROFESSIONAL SERVICES 129.95

GALE/CENGAGE LEARNING *MAGAZINES & BOOKS 216.41

GRAVES CONSTR. CO. BRIDGES 4,462.00

GUARANTEE ROOFING & SIDING CO. BUILDINGS 1,793.00

HANCOCK WOODWORKS LLC OFFICE SUPPLIES 92.90

HARVEY VIKEN *ELECTION OFFICIALS 70.91

HEALY WELDING DIESEL 153.34

HEARTLAND PAPER CO. *HOUSEHOLD & INST. SUPPLIES 2,102.09

HEIDMAN LAW FIRM, P.L.L.C. *ATTORNEY FEES 9,717.00

HOBART SALES & SERVICE EQUIPMENT MAINTENANCE 1,382.08

HOME DEPOT *MOTOR VEHICLE & EQUIPMENT 639.89

HY VEE FOOD STORES (HAMILTON) FOOD 54.65

HYDRAULIC SALES & SERVICE *PARTS 422.38

IAAO *SCHOOL OF INSTRUCTION 570.00

IMKO & DIVERSIFIED STAFFING *NON-BILLABLE TEMPS 7,098.21

INNOVATIONAL CONCEPTS INC. *CONTRACTUAL SERVICES 1,148.00

INNOVATIVE BENEFIT CONSULTANTS INC. *DEPENDENT CARE 3,748.09

INTERSTATE BATTERY MOTOR VEHICLE EXPENSE 7.95

IOWA ONE CALL MAINTENANCE CONTRACTS 26.30

ISTATE TRUCK CENTER *PARTS 58.50

JACKS UNIFORMS & EQUIPMENT *WEARING/SAFETY APPAREL 1,250.65

JAMES D. LOOMIS*** *EMPLOYEE MILEAGE 388.20

JAMIE D. JORGENSEN CSR *TRANSCRIPTS 227.00

JASON GANN *MHI ATTONERY FEES 306.00

JAY HARDY EMPLOYEE MILEAGE 16.16

JAYME KIRSCH EMPLOYEE MILEAGE 315.01

JOE KOPAL PROFESSIONAL SERVICES 90.00

JUSTICE CLEARINGHOUSE DUES & MEMBERSHIPS 100.00

KARA HOLLAND CSR RPR TRANSCRIPTS 80.50

KEITH RADIG*** EMPLOYEE MILEAGE 32.70

L G EVERIST INC. BUILDINGS 65.04

LEEDS PHARMACY WORKERS COMP. MEDICAL 963.75

LINCOLN FINANCIAL GROUP *LIFE INSURANCE PREMIUMS 15,056.71

LINDA MATHERS *ELECTION OFFICIALS 40.22

LISA M. WILSON CONTRACTUAL SERVICES 350.00

LOAN HENSLEY*** *MEAL EXPENSES 700.81

M & M COPY QUICK INC. *TYPING, PRINTING & BINDING 676.00

MADISON NAT’L LIFE INS. (M-WI)*** LIFE INSURANCE PREMIUMS 681.95

MAILHOUSE *POSTAGE & MAILING 2,227.96

MALLOY ELECTRIC MOTOR SUPPLY BUILDINGS 263.74

MARK A CAMPBELL*** *EMPLOYEE MILEAGE 329.32

MATHESON-LINWELD MINOR EQUIPMENT/HAND TOOL 278.25

MCARTHUR SHEET METAL WORKS BUILDINGS 435.77

MELISSA THOMAS*** EMPLOYEE MILEAGE 209.28

MENARDS *EQUIPMENT MAINTENANCE 669.86

MID AMERICAN ENERGY (D-IA) *ELECTRIC LIGHT & POWER 18,916.10

MIKE’S REPAIR MOTOR VEHICLE EXPENSE 200.00

MOBILE VISION INC. CONTRACTUAL SERVICES 2,125.00

MOORE, HEFFERNAN, MOELLER, JOHNSON MHI ATTONERY FEES 120.00

MOVILLE RECORD PUBLICATIONS 25.19

NATIONAL ASS’N OF COUNTIES (B) DUES/MEMBERSHIPS 2,043.00

NICHOLAS SOCKNAT*** SAFETY 98.43

NORTHEAST NEBR. PUBLIC POWER DIST. ELECTRIC LIGHT & POWER 317.00

OFFICE ELEMENTS *OFFICE SUPPLIES 698.81

ONE OFFICE SOLUTION *OFFICE SUPPLIES 1,606.13

PERLA ALARCON-FLORY INTERPRETING & TECH SER 55.00

POSTMASTER (HORNICK) POSTAGE & MAILING 56.00

PURCHASE POWER POSTAGE & MAILING 443.83

RACOM CORP. (MARSHALLTOWN) RADIO & RELATED EQUIPMENT 32.55

RANDY S. HISEY *MHI ATTONERY FEES 942.00

RASMUSSEN MECHANICAL SERVICES *HVAC SYSTEMS 1,860.10

RECORD PRINTING & COPY CTR LLC *TYPING, PRINTING & BINDING 1,964.29

REHAN LAW FIRM *MHI ATTONERY FEES 1,073.50

RHEANNE HAWS *ATTORNEY FEES – JUVENILE 297.00

RICOH USA, INC. CONTRACTUAL SERVICES 137.37

ROAD MACHINERY & SUPPLIES BATTERIES 238.00

SAM’S CLUB (A-GA) FOOD 85.43

SAPP BROS. PETROLEUM INC. *GAS/OILS 3,675.94

SCOTT JOHNSON SCHOOL OF INSTRUCTION 180.00

SECURITY NATIONAL BANK (CRD-CARD) *TRAVEL EXPENSES 17,809.93

SHOPKO (HAMILTON) OFFICE EQUIPMENT & FURN. 69.99

SIOUX CITY FIRE RESCUE AMBULANCE ASSISTANCE 350.00

SIOUX CITY JOURNAL *OFFICIAL PUBL. & LEGALS 520.21

SIOUX CITY JOURNAL COMMUNICATIONS FOOD 52.08

SIOUX CITY TREAS. (447) *WATER/SEWER 6,185.50

SIOUXLAND LOCK & KEY *BUILDINGS 53.50

SPIRAL COMMUNICATIONS SHOP TELEPHONE 71.99

STAR CONTROL BUILDINGS 32,328.00

STEFFEN TRUCK EQUIPMENT INC. PARTS 246.42

SUSAN MATTHIAS EMPLOYEE MILEAGE 20.20

THEODORE KARRER*** EQUIPMENT MAINTENANCE 158.03

THOMAS TOLBERT*** PARKING 76.50

THOMSON WEST *MAGAZINES & BOOKS 3,358.10

TITAN MACHINERY INC. FILTERS 721.16

TYLER TECHNOLOGIES COMPUTER SOFTWARE 5,706.88

US BANK (STL-MO) *WEARING/SAFETY APPAREL 632.75

VAKULSKAS LAW FIRM, PC *MHI ATTONERY FEES 375.00

VEESTRA & KIMM INC. CONSULTANT FEES 2,688.00

VICKI NIPPERT *ELECTION OFFICIALS 47.30

WIATEL WESTERN IOWA TELECOM *TELEPHONE EXPENSE 3,057.60

WITCC SCHOOL OF INSTRUCTION 3,290.00

WOODBURY CNTY TREASURER – COPY PAPER *OFFICE SUPPLIES 660.00

ZIEGLER INC. *PARTS 15,519.13

4-WAY STOP SHOP *GAS/OILS 74.27

GRAND TOTAL – 492,897.89

* DENOTES OTHER ITEMS INCLUDED

Published in The Record

Thursday, January 17, 2019