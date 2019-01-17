Kingsley City Council Minutes — January 7, 2019

Kingsley City Council
January 7, 2019

The Kingsley City Council met in regular session on January 9, 2019 at Kingsley City Hall. Mayor Rick Bohle called the meeting to order at 7:00 p.m. followed by the Pledge of Allegiance. Present were Councilmen Rolling, Bohle, Jasperson, Peters and Mathers.

The agenda was approved on motion by Bohle, seconded by Peters, all voted aye, motion carried.

Minutes of the December 3, 2018 meeting were approved on motion by Mathers, seconded by Jasperson, all voted aye, motion carried.

Public Forum: None.

The following list of bills was approved on motion by Bohle, seconded by Mathers, all voted aye, motion carried.

Amazon, Lib. books & supplies    662.74
AT&T, police phone/internet    188.24
Badger Meter, Dec. 18 to May 19 service agreement    780.00
Baker & Taylor, Lib. books    1,070.63
Beelner Service, Lib. lights, gr. open    607.35
Bohle Construction, Dec. snow removal    4,222.50
Bottjen Implement, parts    36.77
Casey’s, gas Nov. & Dec.    452.58
Certified Amb Group, Dec. billing    123.83
Chet’s, supplies    15.97
Clark’s Hardware, appliance disposal (Oct.)    220.00
Clark’s Hardware, supplies (Nov.)    316.55
Day’s Door, wash bay door repair    361.99
Deb Jantz, ins. reimb.    151.80
Doug Koch, cleaning    200.00
EFTPS, Dec. FICA & FWH    5,336.29
First Co-op, Nov. & Dec. gas    983.61
Frontier, phone bills    213.48
GIS, life/disab ins    23.04
Hach, water chemicals    310.19
Hawkins, water chemicals    596.90
Indoff, desk calendars, toners    613.91
Iowa Parks & Rec, CPO registration    295.00
Ipers, Ipers    5,303.17
JJSS, LLC, lagoon jetting    450.00
Kingsley Amb. Personnel, Nov. runs    1,350.00
Kingsley Chamber of Commerce, Kingsley bucks    1,600.00
Kingsley Post Office, stamps    100.00
Kingsley Vol. Amb., meal stipend    150.00
KMEG, advertising    1,240.00
KPTH, advertising    850.00
Lammers Automotive, oil & filters    96.11
Le Mars Daily Sentinel, subscriptions    281.90
Lewis Drug, amb. supplies    76.95
Lumber Pros, blue paint    13.77
Magnolia Journal, subscription    20.00
Mangold, sewer & water testing    1,642.00
Matheson, Amb. oxygen    722.90
MidAmerican, utilities    5,196.03
NSF check    49.67
Plymouth Co. Landfill, Dec. tonnage    3,324.96
Presto-X, pest control    48.00
Quill, ofc. supplies    98.72
Rick Bohle, December expenses    100.00
Rolling Oil, gas & repairs Nov. & Dec.    829.69
Ruhland Nurseries, 3 Debra maple trees (park)    600.00
Sanitary Services, dumpster rent    69.50
Sanitary Services, 4th qtr. garbage as billed    19,096.00
Sioux Sales police supplies    89.85
Steve Jantz, reimb. cell phone    40.00
The Record, publications    211.27
United Healthcare, health insurance premiums    5,349.14
UPS, shipping chgs.    62.25
Verizon, Amb. hotspot    20.44
Vicki Sitzmann, ins. reimb    154.50
Wiatel, phone/internet    620.81
Winzip, download software    16.02
Zep, maint. supplies    325.96
Grand Total    68,282.10  

Library Special:
Cengage, Lib books    197.32

Total Expenses by Fund: General, 53,165.27; Road Use, 9,058.29; Employee Benefits, 9,995.50; Local Option, 25,000.00; TIF, 200.00; Library Spec Inv, 220.41; Fire Dept Spec, 0.00; Ambulance Spec, 0.00; Fire Truck Spec, 0.00; Debt Service, 13,132.50; Perpetual Care, 0.00; Water, 4,041.22; Sewer, 11,430.18; Lagoon Sinking, 0.00; Solid Waste, 6,090.72. Total: 132,334.09.

Total Revenues by Function: Charges for Services, 38,214.58; Operating Grants, 20,920.12; General Revenues, 46,363.34. Total: 105,498.04.

Maintenance Report: Jantz reported that they have been tree trimming at the cemetery and fixing picnic tables. Lagoon study was started in November.

Police report was distributed.

Land purchase will be discussed at the February meeting.

Oversized structures in right of way will be discussed at the February meeting

The International Property Maintenance Code will be discussed at the February meeting. Possible first reading of ordinance.

Clerk will contact Iowa Rural Water Association concerning a water and sewer rate study.

Contract was signed with Triple C Mosquito Control on motion by Bohle, seconded by Jasperson, all voted aye, motion carried. Contract will be prepaid at a cost of $4,490.00 for four treatments per month starting in late May and continuing into September.

Building permits: Cindy Inman, deck.

Adjourn on motion by Peters, seconded by Jasperson, all voted aye, motion carried.

Next meeting will February 4, 2019.

Rick Bohle, Mayor

ATTEST:
Vicki Sitzmann, Clerk

