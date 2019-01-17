Kingsley City Council Minutes — January 7, 2019

Kingsley City Council

January 7, 2019

The Kingsley City Council met in regular session on January 9, 2019 at Kingsley City Hall. Mayor Rick Bohle called the meeting to order at 7:00 p.m. followed by the Pledge of Allegiance. Present were Councilmen Rolling, Bohle, Jasperson, Peters and Mathers.

The agenda was approved on motion by Bohle, seconded by Peters, all voted aye, motion carried.

Minutes of the December 3, 2018 meeting were approved on motion by Mathers, seconded by Jasperson, all voted aye, motion carried.

Public Forum: None.

The following list of bills was approved on motion by Bohle, seconded by Mathers, all voted aye, motion carried.

Amazon, Lib. books & supplies 662.74

AT&T, police phone/internet 188.24

Badger Meter, Dec. 18 to May 19 service agreement 780.00

Baker & Taylor, Lib. books 1,070.63

Beelner Service, Lib. lights, gr. open 607.35

Bohle Construction, Dec. snow removal 4,222.50

Bottjen Implement, parts 36.77

Casey’s, gas Nov. & Dec. 452.58

Certified Amb Group, Dec. billing 123.83

Chet’s, supplies 15.97

Clark’s Hardware, appliance disposal (Oct.) 220.00

Clark’s Hardware, supplies (Nov.) 316.55

Day’s Door, wash bay door repair 361.99

Deb Jantz, ins. reimb. 151.80

Doug Koch, cleaning 200.00

EFTPS, Dec. FICA & FWH 5,336.29

First Co-op, Nov. & Dec. gas 983.61

Frontier, phone bills 213.48

GIS, life/disab ins 23.04

Hach, water chemicals 310.19

Hawkins, water chemicals 596.90

Indoff, desk calendars, toners 613.91

Iowa Parks & Rec, CPO registration 295.00

Ipers, Ipers 5,303.17

JJSS, LLC, lagoon jetting 450.00

Kingsley Amb. Personnel, Nov. runs 1,350.00

Kingsley Chamber of Commerce, Kingsley bucks 1,600.00

Kingsley Post Office, stamps 100.00

Kingsley Vol. Amb., meal stipend 150.00

KMEG, advertising 1,240.00

KPTH, advertising 850.00

Lammers Automotive, oil & filters 96.11

Le Mars Daily Sentinel, subscriptions 281.90

Lewis Drug, amb. supplies 76.95

Lumber Pros, blue paint 13.77

Magnolia Journal, subscription 20.00

Mangold, sewer & water testing 1,642.00

Matheson, Amb. oxygen 722.90

MidAmerican, utilities 5,196.03

NSF check 49.67

Plymouth Co. Landfill, Dec. tonnage 3,324.96

Presto-X, pest control 48.00

Quill, ofc. supplies 98.72

Rick Bohle, December expenses 100.00

Rolling Oil, gas & repairs Nov. & Dec. 829.69

Ruhland Nurseries, 3 Debra maple trees (park) 600.00

Sanitary Services, dumpster rent 69.50

Sanitary Services, 4th qtr. garbage as billed 19,096.00

Sioux Sales police supplies 89.85

Steve Jantz, reimb. cell phone 40.00

The Record, publications 211.27

United Healthcare, health insurance premiums 5,349.14

UPS, shipping chgs. 62.25

Verizon, Amb. hotspot 20.44

Vicki Sitzmann, ins. reimb 154.50

Wiatel, phone/internet 620.81

Winzip, download software 16.02

Zep, maint. supplies 325.96

Grand Total 68,282.10

Library Special:

Cengage, Lib books 197.32

Total Expenses by Fund: General, 53,165.27; Road Use, 9,058.29; Employee Benefits, 9,995.50; Local Option, 25,000.00; TIF, 200.00; Library Spec Inv, 220.41; Fire Dept Spec, 0.00; Ambulance Spec, 0.00; Fire Truck Spec, 0.00; Debt Service, 13,132.50; Perpetual Care, 0.00; Water, 4,041.22; Sewer, 11,430.18; Lagoon Sinking, 0.00; Solid Waste, 6,090.72. Total: 132,334.09.

Total Revenues by Function: Charges for Services, 38,214.58; Operating Grants, 20,920.12; General Revenues, 46,363.34. Total: 105,498.04.

Maintenance Report: Jantz reported that they have been tree trimming at the cemetery and fixing picnic tables. Lagoon study was started in November.

Police report was distributed.

Land purchase will be discussed at the February meeting.

Oversized structures in right of way will be discussed at the February meeting

The International Property Maintenance Code will be discussed at the February meeting. Possible first reading of ordinance.

Clerk will contact Iowa Rural Water Association concerning a water and sewer rate study.

Contract was signed with Triple C Mosquito Control on motion by Bohle, seconded by Jasperson, all voted aye, motion carried. Contract will be prepaid at a cost of $4,490.00 for four treatments per month starting in late May and continuing into September.

Building permits: Cindy Inman, deck.

Adjourn on motion by Peters, seconded by Jasperson, all voted aye, motion carried.

Next meeting will February 4, 2019.

Rick Bohle, Mayor

ATTEST:

Vicki Sitzmann, Clerk

Published in The Record

Thursday, January 24, 2019