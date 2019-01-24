Anthon City Council — Notice of Public Hearing

NOTICE OF MEETING OF THE CITY COUNCIL

OF THECITY OF ANTHON, IOWA ON THE

MATTER OF THE PROPOSED AUTHORIZATION

OF A LOAN AND DISBURSEMENT AGREEMENT

AND THE ISSUANCE OF NOT TO EXCEED $120,000

WATER REVENUE CAPITAL LOAN NOTES,

AND THE PUBLIC HEARING ON THE

AUTHORIZATION AND ISSUANCE THEREOF

PUBLIC NOTICE is hereby given that the Council of the City of Anthon, Iowa, will hold a public hearing on the 7th day of February, 2019, at 5:30 o’clock P.M., in the Council Chambers, City Hall, 301 E. Main Street, Anthon, Iowa , at which meeting the Council proposes to take additional action for the authorization of a Loan and Disbursement Agreement by and between the City and the Iowa Finance Authority, and the issuance to the Iowa Finance Authority of not to exceed $120,000 Water Revenue Capital Loan Notes to evidence the obligations of the City under said Loan and Disbursement Agreement, in order to provide funds to pay the costs of acquisition, construction, reconstruction, extending, remodeling, improving, repairing and equipping all or part of the Municipal Water System. The Notes will not constitute general obligations or be payable in any manner by taxation, but will be payable from and secured by the net revenues of the Municipal Water System.

The proceeds of the Water Revenue Capital Loan Notes may be applied to pay project costs directly or to pay interim financing which the City will issue in anticipation of the future receipt of funds or Note proceeds applicable to the foregoing project and purpose.

At the above meeting the Council shall receive oral or written objections from any resident or property owner of the City, to the above action. After all objections have been received and considered, the Council will at this meeting or at any adjournment thereof, take additional action for the authorization of said Loan and Disbursement Agreement and the issuance of Notes or will abandon the proposal to issue the Notes.

This Notice is given by order of the Council of City of Anthon, Iowa, as provided by Sections 384.24A and 384.82 of the City Code of Iowa, as amended.

Dated this 21st day of January, 2019.

Ruth A Groth

City Clerk, City of Anthon, State of Iowa

Published in The Record

Thursday, January 24, 2019