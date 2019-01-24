Bronson City Council Minutes & Bills — January 15, 2019

Bronson City Council Minutes

January 15, 2019

The Bronson City Council met in session on Tuesday, January 15, 2019 at the Bronson City Hall. Meeting called to order at 6:00 PM by Mayor Tony Thompson. Council members answering roll: Chad Merchant, Doug Williams, Jamie Amick, Dave West, and Jason Garnand. Attorney Metcalf was present.

Visitors: Lt. Charles Hertz, Woodbury County Sheriff’s report. During the month of November, in the town of Bronson, deputies conducted direct patrol totaling 41 hrs and 11 minutes and responded to 2 call for service. Additionally, deputies spent 7 hrs. and 5 minutes performing school related activities in the Lawton-Bronson district.

Matt Welter of Mosquito Control of Iowa was present to talk to council about mosquito control for the town. After discussing the matter, council would like Matt to come back to the Feb. 12th council meeting because council had more questions on the matter. Clerk Jessen will call him to see if he can come.

Reports:

Ambulance: No one was present for the ambulance report. Council would like Dillon to submit a report if he cannot be present for the council meetings so council knows what is going on with the ambulance. CJ said he would talk to him.

Maintenance: CJ was present. The matter of the sand spreader was discussed. Councilman Amick has talked with Steffen asking why it is taking so long for it to come in. Councilman Amick will talk with them again tomorrow and give the council an update. Christmas lights need to come down. It was discussed that Al Schwarz has a lift truck. There was a motion from Councilman Merchant and a second from Councilman West, with all council present voting yes, to pay for Al to take down the Christmas lights with the help of CJ to not exceed $250.00 to do it. Councilman Williams will talk to Al. CJ reported that the fire dept. will let the city use their power washer to keep our vehicles and equipment clean. After discussing the matter, there was a motion from Councilman Merchant and a second from Councilman Williams with all council present voting yes, to allow the fire dept to use the mini excavator in return of the city using their power washer.

Water/Sewer Operator report: Nick was not present at the meeting.

REVENUES DISBURSEMENTS

BY FUND BY FUND

Interest earned

146.02

General

1,955.71 57,087.38

Garbage

1,928.67 1,520.42

Road Use Tax

2,852.98 761.26

Ambulance

1,548.50 0.00

Water

6,559.76 10,835.94

Sewer

1,983.26 1,706.17

Local Option Sales Tax

3,595.22 1,583.33

Insurance

0.00 0.00

DEC. TOTAL REVENUE

$20,570.12

DEC. DISBURSEMENTS

$73,494.50

There was a motion from Councilman West and a second from Councilman Williams, with all council present voting yes, to approve the Treasurer’s financial report. There will be a special meeting on Feb. 5th at 6:00 to discuss the upcoming budget.

Minutes: There was a motion from Councilman Garnand and a second from Councilman Amick, with all council present voting yes, to approve the minutes for the December 11th regular meeting.

BILLS FOR APPROVAL FOR JANUARY 2019 MEETING:

CHN garbage $1,520.42

City of Bronson water bill for city hall $76.00

Siouxland District Health bacterial testing $14.00

Moville Record publications $120.28

WIATEL telephone bill $55.37

Creative Displays light bulbs $47.72

Metcalf & Beardshear attorney fees $110.00

Menards supplies $42.50

Rodney Propane city hall $150.08

Bomgaars heater for pump house $89.21

Johnson Propane generator propane $96.00

LP Gill 3rd qtr. landfill fee $1,532.72

HAKA LLC gas for new plow truck $73.00

Woodbury County EMS paramedic intercept $200.00

Counsel work on printer $25.00

USA Blue Book water testing supplies $186.00

There was a motion from Councilman West and a second from Councilman Merchant, with all council present voting yes, to approve to pay the aforementioned bills.

Business:

1. Resolution for City positions: There was a motion from Councilman Williams and a second from Councilman Merchant, with all council present voting yes, to approve

Resolution #2019-1 to make the following appointments for city positions:

City Clerk: Lindy Jessen

Treasurer: Monica Junge

City Attorney: Glenn A. Metcalf

2. Resolution for records custodian: There was a motion from Councilman Merchant and a second from Councilman Williams, with all council present voting yes, to approve

Resolution #2019-2 to designate the City Clerk,

Lindy Jessen, to keep and maintain the

primary records of the City of Bronson.

Bronson ambulance records are maintained by Dillon Hinds, except for cash receipts, which are maintained by the City Clerk.

3. Resolution naming depository: There was a motion from Councilman West and a second from Councilman Amick with all council present voting yes, to approve

Resolution #2019-3 naming Security National Bank of Sioux City, IA as the official depository for the City of Bronson.

4. Resolution adopting the Model Investment Policy: There was a motion from Councilman Amick and a second from Councilman West, with all council present voting yes, to approve

Resolution #2019-4 adopting the model investment policy for the City of Bronson.

5. Mayor Thompson made his appointments to the council.

6. Triple C Pest Control contract: Council wanted to table the matter of signing the contract till they heard more from Matt Welter of Mosquito Control of Iowa at the next regular meeting on Feb. 12th.

7. Replacing city tractor: Matter was discussed and all council will look and see what they can find and bring info to the budget special meeting on Feb. 5th to discuss.

8. Updating Menards charge list: Council discussed the matter of who should be taken off and who should be on the charge list for the City of Bronson. Clerk Jessen will mail it back.

9. Spraying for insects/pests: Matter brought up to have someone spray for insects and do pest control at city hall, shelter, maintenance garage, old city hall, and concession stand. Councilman Amick will talk with Shawn Petit on the matter.

Anything from Councilman West: wanted to know if the flag stands for city hall had been looked into by Mayor Thompson yet. Mayor Thompson said he would go to the Legion and see what they have.

Anything from Councilman Merchant: no

Anything from Councilman Amick: no

Anything from Councilman Garnand: no

Anything from Councilman Williams: no

Anything from Clerk Jessen: no

Anything from Treasurer Junge: absent

Attorney Metcalf: no

Since there was no further business to discuss, there was a motion from Councilman West and a second from Councilman Amick, with all council present voting yes, to adjourn the meeting.

Meeting was adjourned at 6:58 PM.

SIGNED BY:

Tony Thompson, Mayor

SEAL:

ATTESTED BY:

Lindy Jessen, City Clerk

Published in The Record

Thursday, January 24, 2019