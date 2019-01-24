Correctionville City Council Minutes & Bills — January 14, 2019

Regular Correctionville

City Council Meeting –

January 14, 2019

CALL TO ORDER: The Correctionville City Council met in Regular session on January 14, 2019, at the Correctionville City Hall. The meeting was called to order at 7:00 PM by Mayor Nathan Heilman.

ROLL CALL: Council members answering roll: Bob Beazley, Adam Petty, Calvin McCrea, Tara Hill and Ron Sanderson. Absent: None. City Attorney was represented by Chad Thompson.

APPROVAL OF AGENDA: Motion by Sanderson, 2nd by Petty to approve the agenda. Passed 5/0.

CONSENT AGENDA: Motion by Sanderson, 2nd by Hill to approve the minutes of the December 10, 2018 regular meeting and January 7, 2019 special meeting, bills as listed. Reports as filed. Approval of liquor licenses for Driftwood Pizza, The Mercantile, Club Casmo, Dollar General, Brew and Casey’s General Store pending all paperwork is filed correctly. Passed 5/0.

PUBLIC FORUM – CITIZEN INPUT: None

NEW BUSINESS:

1. Motion by Sanderson, 2nd by Beazley to approve

Resolution 2019-01 appointing Carla Mathers as City Clerk; Chad and Barry Thompson as City Attorneys; Adam Petty as Mayor Pro-Tem; and The Moville Record as the Official Newspaper; all for 2019.

Roll Call: Passed 5/0. Council committees will remain the same for 2019.

2. Deputy Hertz reviewed the Sheriff’s report.

3. Maintenance report: Pat Langschwager reported working on scheduling sewer connection repairs for February or March and getting costs for curb repair on the south end of Driftwood Street.

4. Fire and Rescue: No report.

5. Dave Christensen (not in attendance), sent updated report.

6. Motion by Petty, 2nd by Beazley to close the meeting at 7:11 p.m. and go into a public hearing for the Budget Amendment for Fiscal Year 2019 that was published on December 27, 2018. With no oral or written comments, motion by Petty, 2nd by Beazley to close public hearing and go back into regular session at 7:12 p.m.

Motion by Sanderson, 2nd by Petty to approve

Resolution 2019-02 approving Budget Amendment FYE 2019 as published.

Roll call. Passed 5/0.

7. Motion by Sanderson, 2nd Petty by to approve

Resolution 2019-03 approving the resignation of library board member, Amanda Heilman and appointing Paul Flemming to fill the term vacated by Amanda Heilman on the Correctionville Library Board.

Roll call. Passed 5/0.

8. Employee compensation, tabled until next regular meeting.

9. Motion by Sanderson, 2nd By Hill to approve the contract with Triple C Pest control for the 2019 season. Passed 5/0.

OTHER BUSINESS:

• Budget workshop scheduled for January 28, 2019 at 6:00 p.m.

• Council approved two single memberships for the Correctionville swimming pool be donated to the River Valley After Prom committee.

• With no further business, the meeting was adjourned at 7:28 PM.

Signed: _________________

NATHAN HEILMAN, Mayor

Attest: __________________

CARLA MATHERS, CMC,

City Clerk

DECEMBER DECEMBER

EXPENDITURES: REVENUE:

General Fund

$19,417.85 $19,694.72

Road Use Tax

$5,293.80 $9,319.16

Employee Benefits

$1,469.18

Emergency

$134.50

LOST

$9,404.27

TIF

$65.75

Welsch

$1,104.53

Copeland Fund

$12.14

Cemetery Maintenance

$82.25

Debt Service

$2,783.38

Water Fund

$10,685.63 $7,640.03

Sewer Fund

$6,072.41 $12,969.29

Totals

$41,469.69 $64,679.20

Vendor/Description Amount

FNB Postage checks $12.16

IOWA DEPT OF REVENUE 4th quarter sales tax $306.00

IOWA DEPT. OF REVENUE 4th quarter WET tax $1,274.00

IPERS IPERS $2,802.88

DEPARTMENT OF TREASURY Federal $4,008.31

IOWA DEPT OF REVENUE 4th Quarter withholding $1,664.00

UNITED HEALTHCARE Health Ins. $4,939.68

MIDAMERICAN Electricity $2,604.36

DON DIXON Credit refund $172.64

SANITARY SERVICES 4th Quarter 2018 garbage $13,987.70

ABSOLUTE INSPECTION SERVICES Nuisance, sidewalk inspections $1,024.27

AHLERS & COONEY P.C. Legal fees $2,170.05

BROWN SUPPLY CO. Water parts $202.26

CEDCORP, INC. Tax Grant Payment #7 $451.92

CHRIS LILLEFLOREN Mileage $87.00

CITY CLERK – AMBULANCE MEALS meals $81.67

COLONIAL RESEARCH Chemicals $156.60

CORRECTIONVILLE BLDG. CENTER Repairs $27.98

FELD FIRE Emergency light $459.90

FOUNDATION ANALYTICAL Water testing $1,091.25

IOWA DNR Lillefloren Certificate $20.00

IOWA DOT Supplies $164.86

IOWA PARK & RECREATION ASSOC. CEU Pool $450.00

JOHNSON PROPANE Propane $229.00

JOY AUTO SUPPLY INC. Maintenance $682.64

L.P. GILL, INC. 3rd Quarter 18/19 $3,907.96

LONGLINES Phones $286.10

MARKS REPAIR furnace repair $360.00

SWANK MOVIE LICENSING USA License $166.00

NETSYS Symantec $68.00

NEW COOP Fuel $2,523.49

NORTH AMERICAN TRUCK & TRAILER truck repairs $164.56

OFFICE ELEMENTS Office supplies $151.33

P & P LAWN MOWER HOSPITAL Repair chainsaw $1,253.98

PCC Ambulance $155.51

RURALWAVES WIRELESS INTERNET Internet Service $239.94

SAMS CLUB Membership $45.00

SIOUX VALLEY AUTOMOTIVE Backhoe tires $650.00

MOVILLE RECORD publishing $261.91

UNITED HEALTHCARE Health Ins. $4,939.68

VERIZON WIRELESS Cell phone $51.71

VISA Supplies $1,077.72

WOODBURY COUNTY EMS Ambulance $1,600.00

$56,974.02

Published in The Record

Thursday, January 24, 2019