Kingsley-Pierson School Board Bills — January 2019

| | 0

Kingsley-Pierson Community School
Kingsley-Pierson CSD
Newspaper Report

Vendor Name/Vendor Description    Amount
Aberson, Berwyn   Official    385.00
Aberson, Joshua  Official    470.00
AC & R Specialists  Services    2,386.91
Act    429.00
Ahlers & Cooney, P.C.  Legal Services    660.00
Akron-Westfield Comm School  Share of Perkins    8,122.66
Alarcon Adame, Arturo  Mileage    35.10
Andersons  Supplies    132.56
Angel Trax Systems  Equipment    2,949.44
Backpack Program  Donation    95.30
Beelner’s Service Inc.  Plumbing/Heating Repairs    5,278.45
Blueprint Basketball Services  Equipment    1,505.00
BP  Credit Card Payment    44.90
Canon Financial Services Inc.  Equipment Lease    673.00
Card Service Center  Credit Card Pymt.    3,194.36
Catalyst It  Prof. Services    210.00
Cherokee Comm School District  Tuition    85.00
Chesterman  Supplies    908.70
Chet’s  Supplies    47.07
Choice Supply  Supplies    264.56
City Of Kingsley  Water/Sewer    214.68
City Of Pierson  Water/Sewer    145.14
Clark’s Hardware LLC  Supplies    221.50
Crescent Electric Supply Co.  Electrical Supplies    237.49
CW Suter Services  Repairs/Service    2,266.46
Davidson, George  Official    105.00
Dean Foods North Central  Supplies    332.73
Ehlers, Chris  Official    105.00
Ewell Educational Services, Inc.  Subscription    295.00
First Cooperative Association-Corp  Supplies    448.73
Frontier Communications  Telephone Service    660.32
GTM Sportswear Supplies    177.10
H & H Roofing  Services    445.00
Hackett, Kristine  Reimbursement    123.14
Hauff Mid-America Sports Inc.  Supplies    2,574.70
Hinton Community School  Tuition    161.64
Hirschman, Donald  Official    75.00
Hobart Sales & Service  Services    202.83
Hoffman, Erin  Reimbursement    35.80
Holiday Inn Downtown  Lodging    1,785.76
Huth, Carly  Reimbursement    35.00
Iowa Association – School Boards  Dues    772.50
Imed Mobility  Services    194.00
Iowa Communications Network  Services    117.41
Jaymar Business Forms Inc.  Supplies    145.48
Johnson Controls Security Solutions  Fire Alarm Monitoring    169.39
Johnson, Dwayne  Official    105.00
JT Enterprises  Services    935.00
JW Pepper & Son Inc.  Supplies    239.56
Kingsley Spooks Donation    350.00
Kingsley State Bank  Transfer    450.00
Lammers Automotive  Services    1,060.29
Lawton-Bronson Schools  Tuition    75.00
Learning Supply  Supplies    78.98
Lees, Gayle  Reimbursement    14.00
Loreth, Heather  Reimbursement    30.81
Lunchtime Solutions Inc.  Food Service    22,005.28
Malsam, Jennifer  Official    105.00
Marcus Meriden Cleghorn-Remsen   Union  Tuition    3,493.64
Matheson Tri-Gas Inc.  Supplies    150.04
Mauch, Maggie  Reimbursement    24.96
Mid American Energy Company  Gas/Elec. Service    11,253.31
Mid Sioux Opportunity Inc.  Donation    250.00
Morningside College  Entry Fee    200.00
Moville Record  Subscription/Publication    488.31
Nasco  Supplies    51.99
New Cooperative Inc.  Fuel, Maintenance Supply    3,865.73
Newell-Fonda Community School  Entry Fee    35.00
Northwest AEA  Supplies    55.75
NW ICDA  Registration    40.00
Ploeger, Lance  Official    105.00
Powell, Suzanne  Reimbursement    31.20
Presto-X Company  Pest Control    110.00
Ray’s Midbell Music  Services    184.84
Remsen Union Community School  Tuition    10,480.91
Rick’s Computers  Services    9,876.50
Rifton Equipment  Equipment    43.50
Rockler Companies, Inc.  Equipment    3,492.08
Rolling Oil Co.  Gasoline-Oil/Service    2,518.59
Sadler, Todd  Official    105.00
Sam’s Club/Gecf Supplies    937.58
Sanitary Services  Garbage Service    595.90
Schroeder, Adam  Official    80.00
Schroeder, Colin  Official    70.00
Schroeder, Jackie  Reimbursement    43.68
Secure Benefits Systems  Flex Plan Fees    3,863.84
Sergeant Bluff-Luton CSD  Tuition    60.00
Seuntjens, Bill  Official    35.00
Staples Advantage  Supplies    833.60
Storm Lake CSD  Tuition    200.00
Supplyworks  Supplies    625.05
Thompson Innovation  Services    2,676.71
Timberline Billing Service LLC  Medicaid Services    628.48
Tri-State Sew & Vac Inc.  Equipment    47.00
Uhl, Jason  Official    105.00
University Of Northern Iowa  Prof. Development    50.00
University Of South Dakota  Entry Fee    140.00
Vondrak, Kari  Reimbursement    32.76
Vonhagel, Curt  Official    380.00
West Sioux High School  Entry Fee    160.00
Western Iowa Tech Comm. College  Tuition    450.00
Wetz, Mark  Official    105.00
Wiatel  Services    251.09
Wickstrom, Stanley  Official    105.00
Wiese, Rob  Reimbursement    276.51

Published in The Record
Thursday, January 24, 2019

Posted in Public Notices

Leave a Comment