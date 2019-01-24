Kingsley-Pierson School Board Bills — January 2019

Kingsley-Pierson Community School

Kingsley-Pierson CSD

Newspaper Report

Vendor Name/Vendor Description Amount

Aberson, Berwyn Official 385.00

Aberson, Joshua Official 470.00

AC & R Specialists Services 2,386.91

Act 429.00

Ahlers & Cooney, P.C. Legal Services 660.00

Akron-Westfield Comm School Share of Perkins 8,122.66

Alarcon Adame, Arturo Mileage 35.10

Andersons Supplies 132.56

Angel Trax Systems Equipment 2,949.44

Backpack Program Donation 95.30

Beelner’s Service Inc. Plumbing/Heating Repairs 5,278.45

Blueprint Basketball Services Equipment 1,505.00

BP Credit Card Payment 44.90

Canon Financial Services Inc. Equipment Lease 673.00

Card Service Center Credit Card Pymt. 3,194.36

Catalyst It Prof. Services 210.00

Cherokee Comm School District Tuition 85.00

Chesterman Supplies 908.70

Chet’s Supplies 47.07

Choice Supply Supplies 264.56

City Of Kingsley Water/Sewer 214.68

City Of Pierson Water/Sewer 145.14

Clark’s Hardware LLC Supplies 221.50

Crescent Electric Supply Co. Electrical Supplies 237.49

CW Suter Services Repairs/Service 2,266.46

Davidson, George Official 105.00

Dean Foods North Central Supplies 332.73

Ehlers, Chris Official 105.00

Ewell Educational Services, Inc. Subscription 295.00

First Cooperative Association-Corp Supplies 448.73

Frontier Communications Telephone Service 660.32

GTM Sportswear Supplies 177.10

H & H Roofing Services 445.00

Hackett, Kristine Reimbursement 123.14

Hauff Mid-America Sports Inc. Supplies 2,574.70

Hinton Community School Tuition 161.64

Hirschman, Donald Official 75.00

Hobart Sales & Service Services 202.83

Hoffman, Erin Reimbursement 35.80

Holiday Inn Downtown Lodging 1,785.76

Huth, Carly Reimbursement 35.00

Iowa Association – School Boards Dues 772.50

Imed Mobility Services 194.00

Iowa Communications Network Services 117.41

Jaymar Business Forms Inc. Supplies 145.48

Johnson Controls Security Solutions Fire Alarm Monitoring 169.39

Johnson, Dwayne Official 105.00

JT Enterprises Services 935.00

JW Pepper & Son Inc. Supplies 239.56

Kingsley Spooks Donation 350.00

Kingsley State Bank Transfer 450.00

Lammers Automotive Services 1,060.29

Lawton-Bronson Schools Tuition 75.00

Learning Supply Supplies 78.98

Lees, Gayle Reimbursement 14.00

Loreth, Heather Reimbursement 30.81

Lunchtime Solutions Inc. Food Service 22,005.28

Malsam, Jennifer Official 105.00

Marcus Meriden Cleghorn-Remsen Union Tuition 3,493.64

Matheson Tri-Gas Inc. Supplies 150.04

Mauch, Maggie Reimbursement 24.96

Mid American Energy Company Gas/Elec. Service 11,253.31

Mid Sioux Opportunity Inc. Donation 250.00

Morningside College Entry Fee 200.00

Moville Record Subscription/Publication 488.31

Nasco Supplies 51.99

New Cooperative Inc. Fuel, Maintenance Supply 3,865.73

Newell-Fonda Community School Entry Fee 35.00

Northwest AEA Supplies 55.75

NW ICDA Registration 40.00

Ploeger, Lance Official 105.00

Powell, Suzanne Reimbursement 31.20

Presto-X Company Pest Control 110.00

Ray’s Midbell Music Services 184.84

Remsen Union Community School Tuition 10,480.91

Rick’s Computers Services 9,876.50

Rifton Equipment Equipment 43.50

Rockler Companies, Inc. Equipment 3,492.08

Rolling Oil Co. Gasoline-Oil/Service 2,518.59

Sadler, Todd Official 105.00

Sam’s Club/Gecf Supplies 937.58

Sanitary Services Garbage Service 595.90

Schroeder, Adam Official 80.00

Schroeder, Colin Official 70.00

Schroeder, Jackie Reimbursement 43.68

Secure Benefits Systems Flex Plan Fees 3,863.84

Sergeant Bluff-Luton CSD Tuition 60.00

Seuntjens, Bill Official 35.00

Staples Advantage Supplies 833.60

Storm Lake CSD Tuition 200.00

Supplyworks Supplies 625.05

Thompson Innovation Services 2,676.71

Timberline Billing Service LLC Medicaid Services 628.48

Tri-State Sew & Vac Inc. Equipment 47.00

Uhl, Jason Official 105.00

University Of Northern Iowa Prof. Development 50.00

University Of South Dakota Entry Fee 140.00

Vondrak, Kari Reimbursement 32.76

Vonhagel, Curt Official 380.00

West Sioux High School Entry Fee 160.00

Western Iowa Tech Comm. College Tuition 450.00

Wetz, Mark Official 105.00

Wiatel Services 251.09

Wickstrom, Stanley Official 105.00

Wiese, Rob Reimbursement 276.51

Published in The Record

Thursday, January 24, 2019