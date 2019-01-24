Kingsley-Pierson School Board Minutes — January 14, 2019

UNAPPROVED MINUTES OF

A REGULAR MONTHLY MEETING

OF THE KINGSLEY-PIERSON

COMMUNITY SCHOOL DISTRICT

JANUARY 14, 2019

CONFERENCE ROOM – KINGSLEY

1. CALL TO ORDER

• The regular December meeting was called to order by President Bubke at 7:00 p.m.

2. ROLL CALL

• Present: Members Haggin, Herbold, Pratt and Collins.

3. AGENDA

• Motion was brought by Herbold, seconded by Pratt, to approve the agenda. All voted aye, motion carried.

4. APPROVAL OF MINUTES

• Motion was brought by Collins, seconded by Herbold, to approve the minutes of the December meeting. All in favor, motion carried.

5. SUMMARY LIST OF BILLS

• Addressed questions regarding payments to Rockler Companies, Beelner’s Service, Angel Trax Systems and Blueprint Basketball Services. Motion was brought by Collins, seconded by Herbold, to approve listed bills in the amounts of $70,007.19 from the general fund, $17,609.09 from the schoolhouse funds, $11,867.75 from the Kingsley activity fund, $24,595.02 from the lunch fund and $902.23 from the Pierson activity fund. All voted aye, motion carried.

6. FINANCIAL REPORT

• Board members were updated on the calendar year-end reporting including W-2s, 1099 Misc and 1095-C. Motion was brought by Pratt, seconded by Herbold, to approve the financial report. All voted aye, motion carried.

7. COMMUNICATIONS: Mr. Wiese

• Mr. Wiese discussed the Middle School Wrestling season and the first meet will be February 1st. Ms. Hoffman presented a KTIV “Making a Difference” video which will be submitted to KTIV before February 1st for the video competition. On January 16, the 6th-8th grade Assembly recognized students for perfect attendance and academics achievements. A big Thank you for the families, students, faculty and staff who participated in the Food Drive. There will be a 7th and 8th grade dance sponsored by the KPMS Student Council this Spring. Report cards have been sent out for 1st semester. The Elementary students (K-4th grades) will have Winter Fast Testing February 4-8. The 4th grade student will have NAPE testing February 21. The Middle School Annual fundraiser will be February 25-March 12. A big Thank you to the Woodbury County Sheriff’s Department for their annual donation to the 5th grade class. Congratulations to the Middle School Lego League which qualified for the State competition on January 20.

8. COMMUNICATIONS: Supt. Bailey

• Mr. Bailey shared a discussion on the volunteer policy for coaches and volunteers for the district. At this time, no agenda action was taken. Mr. Bailey updated the Board on the Iowa School Performance Profile report. www.iaschoolperformance.gov Kingsley-Pierson met every State requirement for reading and math. When the learning proficiency levels are reviewed for each of the Elementary, Middle School and High School, Kingsley-Pierson has met the proficiency levels.

9. OLD BUSINESS

• Facility Project: The Board members discussed seating colors and carpet samples for the Auditorium. Motion by Collins, seconded by Herbold to approve Shepard Grey for the seating color and Get Involved for the carpet. Three members voted aye, one opposed. Motion carried

10. NEW BUSINESS

• Resignations: No resignations.

• Contract Recommendation:

Motion by Pratt, seconded by Collins to approve Lindsay Smit for Middle School Track coach. All voted aye, motion carried.

Motion by Collins, seconded by Pratt to approve Shelly Scheauble for a part-time secretary position. All voted aye, motion carried.

• Pierson Water Heater: Motion by Herbold, seconded by Collins to increase Mr. Bailey’s spending authority to $6,000 and his discretion for the purchase. All voted aye, motion carried.

• Approval of Driver’s Education Program: Motion by Herbold, seconded by Collins to offer Drivers Education program. All voted aye, motion carried.

• Approval of Driver’s Education Instructor Fees: Motion by Herbold, seconded by Collins to pay instructors $210 per student for the Drivers Education program. All voted aye, motion carried.

• Approval of Driver’s Education Fee: Motion by Herbold, seconded by Collins to charge $325 per student who is either a district resident or non-resident. All voted aye, motion carried.

10. OTHER BUSINESS:

• Fundraiser Request: Motion by Collins, seconded by Hagan for all K-12 students to donate to the Panther Ball silent auction baskets. All voted aye, motion carried.

11. ADJOURNMENT

• At 8:40 p.m., motion was brought by Collins, seconded by Pratt, to adjourn. All voted aye. Motion carried.

February Board meeting will be February 11th at 7:00 p.m.

Laurie Schweitzberger, Board Secretary

Matt Bubke, Board President

Published in The Record

Thursday, January 24, 2019