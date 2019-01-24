Lawton City Council Minutes — January 16, 2019

Lawton City Council

City of Lawton

Special Council Meeting

January 16, 2019

The Lawton City Council met in special session on Wednesday, January 16, 2019, at 5:30 pm in the Lawton City Hall. Mayor Erickson called the meeting to order. Baltushis, Heiss, Otto, and Saunders answered roll. Johnson was absent. Others in attendance were Carla Eidenshink, City Clerk and Justin Dunnington, Public Works Director.

It was moved by Saunders, second by Heiss, to approve the agenda as posted. Motion carried, all voting aye.

Water Tower — Discussion was held on repainting the water tower. Justin will talk with the companies and get further information and the item will be on the February agenda.

Budget — Discussion was held on the FY20 Budget. A few changes were discussed and it will be brought to the February meeting.

It was moved by Saunders, second by Heiss, to adjourn at 8:00 pm. Motion carried, all voting aye.

Dale R. Erickson, Mayor

Carla Eidenshink, City Clerk

Published in The Record

Thursday, January 24, 2019