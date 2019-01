Maple Valley/Anthon-Oto School Board Minutes & Bills — January 14, 2019

MAPLE VALLEY-ANTHON OTO

COMMUNITY SCHOOL

BOARD MEETING

Date: Monday, January 14, 2019

Time: 7:00 PM

Place: Superintendent’s Office, Mapleton, IA

Present: Wimmer, Flanigan, Kennedy, Mead and Clausen; 9 guests

Absent: None

AGENDA:

I. Opening of Meeting

A. Call to Order

B. Roll Call and Declaration of Quorum

President Wimmer called the meeting to order and declared a quorum at 7:00 PM.

C. Public Hearing on calendar for school year 2019-2020

President Wimmer opened the public hearing at 7:45 PM. Dr. Oberg reviewed the proposed 19-20 school calendar. Wimmer closed the public hearing at 7:47 PM.

II. Communications

A. Superintendent Search Survey Results – 7:00 PM to 7:45 PM

B. Public Forum

C. Correspondence – Thank You from Norma Hasbrouck Family

D. Staff Presentation – Laura Holst presented on reading pens

III. Consent Agenda

A. Approval of Agenda

B. Minutes

C. Financial Reports

D. General and Schoolhouse Bills: General $211,553.04; Management $1,834.94; PPEL $2,332.90; Activity $14,896.53; Infrastructure $20,841.42; Hot Lunch $38,673.69; Extra & Hourly Pay $89,437.37.

E. Activity Account

F. School Meal Program

Clausen moved and Kennedy seconded to approve the consent agenda. 5 ayes. Motion carried.

IV. Action Items

A. Employee Resignations/Hirings/Contract Modifications

Mead moved and Flanigan seconded to approve the resignation of Christy Zimmerman and the hiring of Mystique Winters and Frankie Hopkins both starting at $9.00 per hour as teacher aides.

B. Dropout Prevention Application/Resolution

Kennedy moved and Mead seconded to approve the Dropout Prevention program, resolution and funds of $209,858. 5 ayes. Motion carried.

C. Consideration of 2019-2020 High School Registration Guide

Flanigan moved and Kennedy seconded to approve the 19-20 high school registration guide with changes. 5 ayes. Motion carried.

D. Consideration of 2019-2020 School Year Calendar (based on hours)

Flanigan moved and Mead seconded to approve the 19-20 school calendar. 5 ayes. Motion carried.

V. Discussion Items

A. Pre-School Programing

VI. Reports

A. Administrator Reports

VII. Future Agenda Item Requests

Set Summer Driver Education registration fee for summer 2019

Announcements

Next Meeting – Monday, February 11, 2019, 7:00 PM – Anthon

IX. Adjourn – Wimmer adjourned the meeting at 8:10 PM

MVAO Board President – Wimmer

MVAO Board Secretary — Klingensmith

Vendor Name/Vendor Description Check Total

GENERAL FUND

ADEPT ENGRAVING LLC FCCLA SUPPLIES 22.20

ADVANCED SYSTEMS, INC. COPIER SUPPLIES 164.02

AETNA INSURANCE 58.80

ANTHON GOLF COURSE TOURNAMENT 60.00

ANTHON SERVICE CENTER REPAIR 107.00

BARNES AND NOBLE, INC. SUPPLIES 73.57

BEESON, RHONDA REIMBURSEMENT 10.00

BOMGAARS SUPPLIES 911.21

BURKE ENGINEERING SALES COMPANY SUPPLIES 354.10

CHN GARBAGE SERVICE, INC. GARBAGE 426.50

C&B OPERATONS, LLC MOWER/SNOWBLOWER 459.41

CENEX FLEETCARD FUEL CHARGES 328.94

CENTURYLINK INTERNET 3,467.23

CENTURYLINK TELEPHONE 333.17

CHARTER OAK-UTE COMM SCHOOL OPEN ENROLLMENT 10,849.42

CITY OF ANTHON, ANTHON CITY HALL UTILITIES 9,375.67

CITY OF MAPLETON UTILITIES 13,820.12

CLAIM AID MEDICAID BILLING 903.85

COLBERT’S MARKET SUPPLIES 319.38

COUNCIL BLUFFS COMMUNITY SCHOOL SPECIAL EDUCATION 23,844.54

CULLIGAN SERVICES/SUPPLIES 474.80

DANBURY REVIEW PUBLISHING 416.41

DAVIS, CYNTHIA HOME SCHOOL DIRECTOR 125.00

DEPARTMENT OF EDUCATION BUS INSPECTIONS 200.00

DEWALD, STEVE SE TRAVEL 1,684.80

DISCOUNT SCHOOL SUPPLY SUPPLIES 101.57

ELKHORN VALLEY SCHOOLS POSTAGE 15.80

ELSE, CRISTA REIMBURSEMENT 257.40

FELD FIRE FIRE SAFETY 310.00

FIESTA FOODS SUPPLIES 197.78

FJL PRINTING COMPANY COPIER SUPPLIES 866.25

GOODWILL INDUSTRIES, INC. SPECIAL EDUCATION 946.00

GRAHAM TIRE STORM LAKE TIRES 812.12

GRIMES HORTICULTURE HORTICULTURE 232.67

HANSEN SERVICES PROPANE 5,041.25

HEALTHIEST YOU INSURANCE 1,350.00

HEARTLAND PAPER CO. SUPPLIES 341.28

HEARTLAND SCHOOL SE TUITION 2,730.00

HOMETOWN VARIETY SUPPLIES 75.71

HOWLAND, STEVE REIMBURSEMENT 9.30

HUMANA INSURANCE CO. MILLER INSURANCE 71.20

INLAND TRUCK PARTS & SERVICE TRANSPORTATION 5,389.81

IOWA ASSOC. SCHOOL BOARDS SUPPLIES 520.00

IOWA CENTRAL SCHOLARSHIP 500.00

IOWA COMMUNICATIONS NETWORK INTERNET 678.76

IOWA QUIZ BOWL LEAGUE ENTRY FEE 90.00

IOWA STATE UNIVERSITY SCHOLARSHIP 500.00

ISU EXTENSION & OUTREACH WOODBURY ENTRY FEE 150.00

J.W. PEPPER & SONS, INC. VOCAL/BAND MUSIC SUPPLIES 68.24

JAYMAR BUSINESS FORMS SUPPLIES 302.32

JESSEN AUTOMOTIVE TRANSPORTATION SUPPLIES 109.19

JOY AUTO SUPPLY INC. TRANSPORTATION SUPPLIES 30.98

KINGSLEY-PIERSON HIGH SCHOOL NATIONAL CONVENTION 6,987.27

KIRCHGATTER, MONA REIMBURSEMENT 77.22

KRYGER GLASS SUPPLIES 39.95

LAKESHORE SUPPLIES 561.19

LAWTON BRONSON COMM. SCHOOL OPEN ENROLLMENT 6,987.28

LEARNING A-Z SUPPLIES 109.95

LOW, EMILY REIMBURSEMENT 188.76

MAC’S CHEVROLET PONTIAC TRANSPORTATION SUPPLIES 191.97

MAPLETON CASEY’S FUEL/SUPPLIES 2,002.52

MAPLETON COMMUNICATIONS INTERNET 737.53

MAPLETON PRESS LEGAL PUBLISHING/RENEW 173.30

MARTIN BROS. SUPPLIES 569.24

MASTERS, DENISE HOME SCHOOL DIRECTOR..3,625.00

MASTERS, RACHEL HOME SCHOOL DIRECTOR 125.00

MATHESON TRI GAS, INC. SUPPLIES 74.94

MAYNARD, ROCHELLE REIMBURSEMENT 137.89

MEDICARE PREMIUM COLLECTION CENTER MEDICAID REIMBURSEMENT 406.50

MENARDS MAINTENANCE SUPPLIES 333.87

MERCY MEDICAL CLINICS PHYSICALS 212.08

MID BELL BAND SUPPLIES 566.19

MOORE MEDICAL LLC SUPPLIES 75.34

MORNINGSIDE COLLEGE TRAVEL 1,200.00

MOVILLE RECORD PUBLISHING/ADVERTISING 379.86

MUCKEY, DENNIS REIMBURSEMENT 495.50

NEUBAUM, BRENDA REIMBURSEMENT 139.50

NEW COOPERATIVE INC. FUEL 5,376.90

NORTHWEST AREA EDUCATION AGENCY SUPPLIES 62.25

OBERG, STEVEN REIMBURSEMENT 287.74

OBERREUTER, ANGELA REIMBURSEMENT 188.76

PHILLIPS, HOLLY REIMBURSEMENT 81.49

QUILL CORPORATION OFFICE SUPPLIES 1,408.36

RAINBOW RESOURCES HOME SCHOOL SUPPLIES 281.73

PRESTO-X SERVICES 149.00

RICK’S COMPUTER SUPPORT/HARDWARE/EQUIPMENT 2,307.90

SANITARY SERVICES GARBAGE 383.00

SCHAU TOWING AND SALVAGE, INC. TOWING 550.00

SEXTON OIL CO. FUEL OIL/FUEL 6,190.86

STALLONS, SHELLEY HOME SCHOOL DIRECTOR 125.00

STEINHOFF, WHITNEY REIMBURSEMENT 178.80

STORM LAKE HIGH SCHOOL JAZZ BAND ENTRY 150.00

SUPPLYWORKS SUPPLIES 2,682.25

TUCKER GLASS SUPPLIES 100.00

UNITED HEALTHCARE INSURANCE 57,508.06

UNITED STATES POSTAL SERVICE POSTAGE 3,359.12

UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH DAKOTA SCHOLARSHIP 3,280.00

U.S. TOY PLAYTHINGS SUPPLIES 390.97

VERIZON BUSINESS SERVICES TELEPHONE 395.24

WALSH, JOSEPH REIMBURSEMENT 120.12

WAYNE STATE COLLEGE SCHOLARSHIP 1,000.00

WELLMARK BLUE CROSS BLUE SHIELD INSURANCE 1,336.80

WESTERN IOWA TECH COMM. COLLEGE BUS DRIVER 1,152.00

WHITE WOLF WEB PRINTERS RAM WRITE-UP 371.36

WHITING COMMUNITY SCHOOL OPEN ENROLLMENT 6,987.27

Fund Total: 211,553.04

MANAGEMENT LEVY FUND

UNITED HEALTHCARE INSURANCE 1,834.94

Fund Total: 1,834.94

PHYSICAL PLNT & EQUIP LEVY FND

NIELSEN ELECTRIC SERVICES 303.94

RASMUSSEN MECHANICAL SERVICES SERVICES 1,173.21

RICK’S COMPUTER SUPPORT/HARDWARE/EQUIPMENT 540.00

SCHOOL SPECIALTY SUPPLY INC. SUPPLIES 315.75

Fund Total: 2,332.90

STUDENT ACTIVITY FUND

BAKER, KEITH OFFICIAL 110.00

BASALYGA, RUSS OFFICIAL 220.00

BOMGAARS SUPPLIES 769.53

BRAND, DEREK OFFICIAL 200.00

BUSINESS PROFESSIONALS OF AMERICA BPA 56.00

CAPUTO, MARK OFFICIAL 200.00

CHIZEK TRAVIS OFFICIAL 80.00

COLBERT’S MARKET MISC. SUPPLIES 310.00

DREES, KYLE OFFICIAL 150.00

EAST MIDDLE SCHOOL ENTRY FEE 36.00

EEKHOFF, KEVIN OFFICIAL 110.00

EHLERS, CHRIS OFFICIAL 75.00

EWELL EDUCATIONAL SERVICES SUPPLIES 295.00

FIESTA FOODS SUPPLIES 213.89

GRAFFIX INC. dba WALL OF FAME SUPPLIES 1,706.08

HEDDEN, MIKE OFFICIAL 75.00

HENDERSON, AL OFFICIAL 225.00

HINKEL, TYLER OFFICIAL 130.00

HINTON COMMUNITY SCHOOL ENTRY FEE 85.00

IOWA FFA FOUNDATION FFA 993.00

IOWA HIGH SCHOOL SPEECH ASSOC. ENTRY FEE/MEMBERSHIP 44.30

JAM’N AUDIO SERVICES HOMECOMING SUPPLIES 400.00

KNICKMAN, JASON OFFICIAL 75.00

KREMAN, SHAWN OFFICIAL 200.00

LAWTON-BRONSON ENTRY FEE 75.00

LUCAS, JEFF OFFICIAL 110.00

MADSEN, JOSH OFFICIAL 110.00

MAPLETON BP SUPPLIES 169.83

MAPLETON CASEY’S FUEL/SUPPLIES 235.77

MEYER, CHARLIE OFFICIAL 150.00

MUNSEN, HOLLY REFUND 95.00

NATIONAL FFA ORGANIZATION SUPPLIES 375.00

PEPSI COLA OF SIOUXLAND POP 1,007.10

PHILLIPS, HOLLY REIMBURSEMENT 34.36

PIERSMA, SCOTT OFFICIAL 110.00

RANNINGER, ROYCE OFFICIAL 110.00

SAM’S CLUB SUPPLIES 1,397.63

SANFORD, DENNY OFFICIAL 200.00

SCHAFFER, STEVEN REIMBURSEMENT 111.54

SCHOLL, KATHY REIMBURSEMENT 255.94

SCHULTZ, KEVIN OFFICIAL 110.00

SLAUGHTER, JASON OFFICIAL 110.00

SPIER, RAYMOND OFFICIAL 130.00

STOWERS, RON OFFICIAL 220.00

SWANSON, MICHAEL OFFICIAL 350.00

THIES, LISA REIMBURSEMENT 23.00

TIEFENTHALER QUALITY MEATS FFA SALES 1,699.56

TRIERWEILER, JACOB OFFICIAL 110.00

UHL, RICH OFFICIAL 465.00

VOLLSTEDT, BRAD OFFICIAL 75.00

WESSLING, DOUGLAS OFFICIAL 75.00

WILLMOTT, SCOTT OFFICIAL 185.00

WINTER, SHAWN OFFICIAL 110.00

WORKS OF HEART CHEER SUPPLIES 60.00

WYHE’S CHOICE FUNDRAISING FUNDRAISING 23.00

Fund Total: 14,896.53

SCHOOL NUTRITION FUND

FIESTA FOODS SUPPLIES 72.85

HILAND DAIRY MILK 2,731.47

MAPLE VALLEY ANTHON OTO OPERATING REIMBURSEMENT 20,163.09

MARTIN BROS. PKG. FOOD/SUPPLIES 15,706.28

Fund Total: 38,673.69

INFRASTRUCTURE SALES TAX FUND

ADVANCED SYSTEMS, INC. COPIER 1,362.93

IOWA SCHOOL SAFETY PLANS LLC SAFETY PLANS 4,100.00

NCH dba CHEMSEARCH SUPPLIES 1,562.49

RICK’S COMPUTER SUPPORT/HARDWARE/EQUIPMENT 12,950.00

UNITY POINT CLINIC-OCCUPATIONAL NURSE SERVICES 866.00

Fund Total: 20,841.42

