Plymouth County Board of Supervisors Minutes — January 8, 2019

Plymouth County Board of Supervisors

January 8, 2019

Le Mars, Iowa

The Plymouth County Board of Supervisors met in the Boardroom on January 8, 2019 at 9:30 a.m. All members were present. All votes following are aye unless otherwise indicated. 2019 Board Chairman Don Kass called the meeting to order and the Pledge of Allegiance was recited.

Motion by Anderson, seconded by Meis, to approve the January 8, 2019 agenda. Motion Carried.

Motion by Horton, seconded by Loutsch, to approve the minutes of the January 2, 2019 meeting. Motion Carried.

Motion by Loutsch, seconded by Anderson, to approve the Plymouth County Recorder’s quarterly report from October 1, 2018 to December 31, 2018, as presented by Recorder Jolynn Goodchild. Motion Carried.

Sheriff Mike VanOtterloo introduced Nathan Hoss as the new Plymouth County Sheriff Deputy.

The Board of Supervisors recessed to the Plymouth County Courtroom at 10:30 am until 10:45 am for Judge Vakulskas to swear in Jeff TeBrink as the Plymouth County Chief Deputy Sheriff.

Mike VanOtterloo, Plymouth County Sheriff was present to review the FY 2019-20 Sheriff, Communication Center, and Jail budget.

John Thomas of Hungry Canyons Alliance was present to provide information about Hungry Canyons Alliance regarding it operation and funding.

Motion by Anderson, seconded by Meis, to enter closed session under IA Code 20.17(3) at 11:26 am for purposes of discussing the Plymouth County Secondary Road bargaining unit contract. Motion Carried.

Motion by Anderson, seconded by Horton, to end closed session at 11:54 a.m. Motion Carried.

The Plymouth County Board of Supervisors reviewed the FY 2019-20 budget. Motion Carried.

The Board of Supervisors adjourned the meeting at 1:29 p.m.

Stacey Feldman,

Plymouth County Auditor

Don Kass, Chairman

Published in The Record

Thursday, January 24, 2019