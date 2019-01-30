Anthon City Council Minutes & Bills — January 14, 2019

Anthon City Council

JANUARY 14, 2019

CALL TO ORDER & ROLL CALL: Mayor Pithan called the regular meeting of the Anthon City Council to order on January 14, 2019 at 5:30 p.m. Council members present were Jerry Boggs, Lisa Petersen and Tammy Reimer. Allison Umbach and Barb Benson were absent. Also present: Karen & Ron Newman, Chad Thompson, Deputy Hertz, Polly Pithan, Amy Buck, Craig Handke and Mike Kerns.

AGENDA: Motion by Reimer, seconded by Petersen, to approve the meeting agenda. Carried 3-0.

POLICE REPORT: Deputy Hertz was present with the monthly Police report that showed the Deputies patrolled 47 hours and 50 minutes, responded to 6 calls for service and spent 11 hours and 48 minutes at the school.

CONSENT AGENDA: Motion by Reimer, seconded by Boggs, to approve the consent agenda, which includes the meeting agenda, minutes from December 10, 2018 meeting, financial reports as filed and

Resolution 2019-01-440

approving The Record as the official publication

for the City of Anthon for the year 2019.

Passed with a record vote as follows: ayes – Boggs, Petersen and Reimer; nays — none.

PAYMENT OF CLAIMS: Motion by Boggs, seconded by Petersen, to approve the payment of bills as listed. Carried 3-0.

RESOLUTION: Motion by Reimer, seconded by Boggs, to adopt

Resolution #2019-01-441 entitled “A Resolution Adopting

the Amended Electric Heat Incentive Program for the City of Anthon, Iowa”.

On roll call the vote was: ayes – Boggs, Petersen and Reimer; nays — none.

MOSQUITO CONTROL: Motion by Petersen, seconded by Reimer, to accept the bid of $650/month from Chris Hansen dba Triple C Pest Control LLC, to fog for mosquitoes in 2019 at the prepaid amount of $2470.00 and authorize the Mayor to sign the contract. Carried 3-0.

WATER PROJECT: The city received one RFP for grant writing and administration services and it was scored. Motion by Reimer, seconded by Boggs, to hire Simmering-Cory. Carried 3-0.

TUCKPOINTING: The city received a proposal from Woodward Construction for tuckpointing the west and south sides and plastering the north and east sides of the building at 201 E Main Street. Motion by Reimer, seconded by Petersen, to accept the proposal of $24,150.00, with 10% down. Carried 3-0.

FIRST READING OF ORDINANCE: Starting July 1st L.P. Gill, Inc. will increase the landfill fees by 2% annually. This will require the city to also increase landfill fees annually by 2% in order to pay L.P. Gill, Inc. Petersen introduced

Ordinance #200 entitled

“An Ordinance Amending the Code of Ordinances of the City of Anthon, Iowa

by Amending Provisions Pertaining to Collection Fees for Solid Waste.”

Reimer moved and Boggs seconded to approve the first reading of Ordinance #200. On roll call the vote was: ayes – Boggs, Petersen and Reimer: nays – none.

APPOINTMENTS: Motion by Boggs, seconded by Petersen, to appoint Chad

Thompson and Barry Thompson of Thompson Phipps & Thompson, Kingsley, Iowa as City Attorneys, Ruth Groth as City Clerk and Craig Handke as the WIMECA Representative. Carried 3-0.

COUNCIL COMMITTEES FY 2019: Motion by Petersen, seconded by Reimer to appointed Tammy Reimer Mayor Pro-tem, Allison Umbach head of Finance, Tammy Reimer head of Water, Lisa Petersen head of Electric, Jerry Boggs head of Streets, Barb Benson head of Sanitation, Amy Buck the Housing Authority representative, Lisa Petersen the Landfill & E911 representative, Barb Benson & Jerry Boggs the Nuisance Committee and Allison Umbach & Tammy Reimer the Economic Development Committee. Carried 3-0.

2019/2020 BUDGET WORKSHOP: The budget workshop was set for January 21, 2019 at 5:30 pm.

REPORTS/COMMUNICATIONS: Umbach and Reimer were appointed to a committee for new Christmas decorations. Handke reported they are trimming trees out the power lines. Kerns explained the proposal from Westrum Leak Detection and recommended option #2 for 3 years at $1000/year. Motion by Reimer, seconded by Petersen, to accept option #2 and authorize the mayor to sign the proposal. Carried 3-0. The next regular council meeting will be February 7, 2019 at 5:30 pm. The Anthon Retirement Home at 502 E Main Street requested a street light to light the south side of the building. The consensus of the council was to not install another street light, already one on the north side, and recommend they install security lighting behind the building.

December Receipts: General – $9639.89; RUT – $6413.31; LOST – $6663.65; Debt Service – $550.74; Water – $10024.61; Sewer – $5255.14; Electric – $57421.80. Total: $95969.14.

Expenses: General – $24822.54; RUT – $3888.56; Water – $14420.91; Sewer – $7456.56; Electric – $48370.22. Total: $98958.79.

ADJOURNMENT: Motion by Petersen, seconded by Boggs, to adjourn. Carried 3-0. Mayor Pithan proclaimed the meeting adjourned at 6:21 p.m.

Allan Pithan, Mayor

ATTEST:

Ruth A. Groth, City Clerk, MMC

JANUARY 2019

AFLAC AFLAC $31.50

BARCO MUNICIPAL PRODUCTS CHRISTMAS LIGHT REPAIRS $132.02

BOMGAARS SUPPLY INC. SUPPLIES $277.35

ANTHON SERVICE CENTER REPAIRS $16.00

CENTURY LINK PHONE $62.11

FIRST NATIONAL BANK OMAHA REPAIRS $45.07

HACH COMPANY CHEMICALS $502.00

HERITAGE BANK NA BOX RENT $65.00

JOY AUTO PARTS FILTERS $155.60

BORDER STATES/KRIZ-DAVIS SUPPLIES $120.38

LONG LINES PHONE $344.78

MET ANALYSIS $39.00

MCNIFF LEGION POST FLAGS $25.00

MENARDS SUPPLIES $3.48

OFFICE ELEMENTS SUPPLIES $66.90

POST MASTER POSTAGE $600.00

POWERPLAN LOADER REPAIRS $2,636.89

SANITARY SERVICES TRASH COLLECTION $3,509.45

WIMECA ENERGY $41,929.96

UTILITY FUND DEPOSIT REFUNDS $300.00

SALES TAX SALES TAX $1,655.00

GROTH RUTH MILEAGE $87.98

PETTY CASH POSTAGE $13.31

ANTHON UTILITIES UTILITIES $2,295.70

PAYROLL WH STATE TAX STATE TAX $821.00

EFTPS FED/FICA/MED WH $6,212.93

IPERS WH IPERS $2,760.04

PITHAN GEORGE ALLAN PAYLOADER $250.00

LP GILL INC. LANDFILL FEES $2,689.40

CLOUD MARK SNOW REMOVAL $160.00

CRESCENT ELECTRIC SUPPLY REPAIRS $431.30

WESCO SUPPLIES $333.84

WELLMARK BLUE CROSS OF IA INSURANCE $4,070.99

UTILITY EQUIPMENT CO. SUPPLIES $1,131.54

BRIGGS INC. REPAIRS $41.40

THE RECORD PUBLISHING $182.99

AUDITOR OF STATE FILING FEE $175.00

CENTER POINT LARGE PRINT LIBRARY MATERIALS $133.02

DOUBLEDAY LARGE PRINT LIBRARY MATERIALS $21.00

AT&T MOBILITY PHONE $145.34

CURTIN MATTHEW CONTRACT $190.00

HEATH ANNIE JANITORIAL CONTRACT $150.00

STINES SUANN SUPPLIES $12.51

RYAN PUBLISHING COMPANY PUBLISHING $61.20

DOSE DOLORES JANITORIAL CONTRACT $70.00

D & K IMPLEMENT, LLC REPAIRS $12.48

PRODUCTIVITY PLUS ACCOUNT LOADER REPAIRS $905.16

I & S GROUP, INC. ENGINEERING $1,996.82

BERNING ELIZABETH DEPOSIT REFUND $140.00

WULF DANIEL DEPOSIT REFUND $120.00

PAYROLL CHECKS TOTAL PAYROLL CHECKS $15,651.13

CLAIMS TOTAL $93,783.57

Published in The Record

Thursday, January 31, 2019