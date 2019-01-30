Anthon City Council Minutes — January 21, 2019

Anthon City Council

JANUARY 21, 2019

CALL TO ORDER & ROLL CALL: Mayor Pithan called the special meeting of the Anthon City Council to order on January 21, 2019 at 5:30 p.m. Council members present were Barbara Benson, Jerry Boggs, Lisa Petersen, Tammy Reimer and Allison Umbach. Also present – Amy Buck, Mike Kerns and Craig Handke.

AGENDA: Motion by Reimer, seconded by Petersen, to approve the printed agenda as presented. Carried 5-0.

PUBLIC HEARING: The City of Anthon has received approval from the State Revolving Fund (SRF) for a Planning and Design loan in the amount not to exceed $120,000 for drinking water system improvements. Motion by Umbach, seconded by Boggs, to hold a Public Hearing on said loan February 7, 2019 at 5:30 pm and directed the city clerk to publish the notice. Carried 5-0.

RESOLUTION: Motion by Umbach, seconded by Petersen, to adopt

Resolution #2019-01-442 entitled “A Resolution Setting Compensation for Employees and Appointed Officers”.

On roll call the vote was: ayes – Benson, Boggs, Petersen, Reimer and Umbach; nays – none.

BUDGET WORKSHOP: The Council then turned to working on the 2019/2020 budget.

ADJOURNMENT: Motion by Petersen, seconded by Boggs, to adjourn. Carried 5-0. Mayor Pithan proclaimed the meeting adjourned at 6:36 p.m.

_______________________

Allan Pithan, Mayor

ATTEST:

_______________________

Ruth A. Groth, City Clerk, MMC

