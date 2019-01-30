Correctionville City Council Minutes — January 28, 2019

Correctionville City Council

Special City Council Meeting –

January 28, 2019

CALL TO ORDER: The Correctionville City Council met in Special session on January 28, 2019, at the Correctionville City Hall. The meeting was called to order at 6:00 PM by Mayor Nathan Heilman.

ROLL CALL: Adam Petty, Ron Sanderson and Bob Beazley. Absent: Tara Hill, Calvin McCrea.

APPROVE AGENDA: Motion by Sanderson, seconded by Petty to approve the agenda. Passed 3/0.

BUSINESS

Motion by Sanderson, 2nd by Beazley approving Resolution 2019-4 authorizing Mayor and city clerk to sign agreement to purchase for $33,000, parcels 894234476002 and 894234476023 located in the City of Correctionville from NEW Coop. Payment shall be made out of the Welsch fund. Roll Call, Passed 3/0.

The council discussed budget items to be considered for the 2019-20 budget.

With no further business, meeting was adjourned at 8:15 PM.

NATHAN HEILMAN, Mayor

Attest:

CARLA MATHERS, City Clerk

Published in The Record

Thursday, January 31, 2019