Moville City Council Minutes, Revenues and Claims — January 16, 2019

Moville City Council

Wednesday, January 16, 2019

Mayor Jim Fisher called the meeting to order at around 6:00 pm. Roll Call: Nate Bauer, Tom Conolly, Paul Malm, and Mike Ofert are present. Bruce Schmidt is absent. Malm motioned to approve the agenda, seconded by Conolly. Ayes, motion carries. Ofert motioned to approve minutes from the last meeting, seconded by Conolly. Ayes, motion carries. Bauer motioned to Utility Billing Trial Balance, seconded by Ofert. Ayes, motion carries.

Guests include Chad Thompson, Rich Welter, Kent Baker, Mike Weaver, Edgar Rodriguez, Dianne Everhart and Jonathan Keselring.

During Open Forum, Dianne Everhart presented a document and questions about Chapter 58 Vacant and Abandoned Buildings appeal hearings process. Jonathan Keselring updated the council with his plans for improving various Everhart Main Street properties and also posed questions about Vacant & Abandoned appeals.

Rich Welter with Mosquito Control of Iowa presented information about the 2019 mosquito control contract. Bauer motioned to continue with Mosquito Control of Iowa for the 2019 season, seconded by Malm. Ayes, motion carries.

Mike Weaver gave a Public Works update and discussed future projects including replacing shop lights and garage door openers, and wiring of the City storage building just north of City Hall. Bauer motioned to approve the projects, seconded by Malm. Ayes, motion carries. Chief Muller gave a Police Department update. Council reviewed ICAP insurance renewal rates for 2019 coverage. Council reviewed the hazardous materials and termite inspection contingencies on Motel 20 purchase contract and Bauer motioned to waive them, seconded by Malm. Ayes, motion carries. Council discussed February 8, 2019 closing date and reviewed contract for purchase of Motel 20; no action taken.

Council reviewed the Urban Renewal Plan amendments for City-wide and Logan/Bleil areas and requested Attorney Thompson amend to add Ag properties to “unrestricted” per the plans. Will amend and review at future meeting. Council reviewed Chapter 58 Vacant & Abandoned Building ordinance Resolution 2019-10 setting late registration fees. Malm motioned to charge $50 for late registration, seconded by Conolly. Ayes, motion carries.

Regarding 212 S. Pearl Street, the Bush Estate is working with the bank to have the appraisal reviewed to move towards allowing the short-sale of the property. They are hoping for a bank decision soon. Council reviewed documents from Hunzelman Putzier CPA regarding the recent Annual Review. Auditors will present information in person once documents are reviewed, signed and returned. Approval of the monthly Claims and Treasurer’s Report was inadvertently left off of the agenda and will be added to the next meeting’s agenda for review.

With no further business Bauer motioned to adjourn at around 7:10 pm and Malm seconded. All ayes, motion carries – meeting closed.

Jodi Peterson, City Clerk

Jim Fisher, Mayor

REVENUES

NAME MTD BALANCE

GENERAL TOTAL $16,591.97

ROAD USE TOTAL $18,365.90

LOCAL OPTION SALES TAX TOTAL $18,114.12

DEBT SERVICE TOTAL $752.44

WATER TOTAL $17,234.80

SEWER TOTAL $17,246.05

STORM WATER TOTAL $1,302.10

TOTAL REVENUE BY FUND $89,607.38

12/21/2018 THRU 1/16/2019 CLAIMS REPORT

ACCOUNTS PAYABLE CLAIMS

AC&R SPECIALISTS COMM. CTR. EQUIP. REPAIRS 786.10

AHLERS & COONEY, PC BOND ATTY. – URBAN RENEW PLANS 2,777.50

AMAZON GARAGE DOOR REMOTE 106.95

MOVILLE AMBULANCE SQUAD ANNUAL CONTRIBUTION 2,500.00

BOMGAARS SUPPLIES AND MATERIALS 267.97

BRET PETERSON PLUMBING & CONST. REPAIR CH LEAK 88.24

H & H BUILDERS STREET PATCH WORK 1,200.00

BROWN SUPPLY CO. STORM SEWER REPAIRS 312.89

THERMO KING CHRISTENSEN FIRE DEPT. EQUIP. MAINT. 74.99

CASEY’S GENERAL STORE VEHICLE FUEL 28.00

COLLECTION SERVICES CENTER CHILD SUPPORT..276.00

CHN GARBAGE SERVICE INC. MONTHLY GARBAGE HAULING 5,639.80

CITY OF MOVILLE – CAFETERIA CAFETERIA 488.00

CITY OF MOVILLE – WATER WATER BILL 290.00

CORNHUSKER INTERNATIONAL VEHICLE MAINTENANCE 50.19

CORRECTIONVILLE BUILDING CTR. WW REPAIRS 80.00

DATA TECHNOLOGIES SOFTWARE 111.18

SIOUXLAND DISTRICT HEALTH WATER TESTING 28.00

EAGLE RIDGE SERVICES ANNUAL ADMINISTRATION 60.00

ECHO GROUP INC. SUPPLIES 472.12

GILL HAULING INC. GARBAGE TONAGE 1,355.95

GREG MANKER CLOTHING ALLOWANCE 150.00

SCOTT BECKNER COMM. CENTER DEPOSIT 100.00

HSA – MIKE WEAVER HSA 600.00

I & S GROUP CAPITAL IMPROVEMENT PLAN UPDATE 2,358.00

IA DEPT. PUBLIC SAFETY SOFTWARE SUBSCRIPTION 300.00

IA MUNICIPAL WORKERS COMP. ASSC WORKERS COMP PREMIUM 1,598.00

IOWA PARK AND REC ASSOC. CONTINUING EDUCATION 450.00

IPERS IPERS 3,922.77

IRS FED/FICA TAX 5,618.74

JACK’S UNIFORMS POLICE EQUIPMENT 198.90

JODI PETERSON PHONE/MILEAGE EXPENSE 150.00

LGS GROUP EQUIPMENT 373.99

LP GILL INC. QUARTERLY ASSESSMENT 7,701.68

MANGOLD ENVIRONMENTAL SERVICES W/W TESTING 368.00

MEGAN CROSS PHONE/MILEAGE EXPENSE 150.00

MENARDS SUPPLIES 167.23

MID-AMERICAN ENERGY ELECTRIC SERVICE – MEREDITH LANE 20,237.61

MOCIC MEMBERSHIP 100.00

O’REILLY AUTO PARTS VEHICLE MAINTENANCE 535.12

POSTMASTER POSTAGE 238.44

WOODBURY COUNTY REC ELECTRIC 1,759.30

MOVILLE RECORD PUBLICATION 261.63

SAM’S CLUB SUPPLIES 61.19

SECURITY NATIONAL BANK BOND INTEREST – FIRE TRUCK 1,446.19

STAPLES OFFICE SUPPLIES 411.49

OFFICE OF AUDITOR OF STATE ANNUAL REVIEW FILING FEE 250.00

TREASURER, STATE OF IOWA STATE PAYROLL TAX – FIX 673.69

STUBBS CONSTRUCTION REPAIRS 2,274.97

TIME MANAGEMENT SYSTEMS TIME CLOCK INSTALLATION 260.00

THE UPS STORE 4018 SHIPPING SAMPLES 83.68

UTILITY SERVICE CO. INC. TOWER MAINTENANCE FEE 3,672.54

VERIZON WIRELESS WIRELESS PHONES 261.64

WEBSITES TO IMPRESS, LLC WEBSITE 240.00

TELEDYNE INSTRUMENTS WW REFRIGERATOR/SAMPLER 1,414.00

WELLMARK BLUE CROSS BLUE SHIELD WELLMARK BCBS 511.50

WEX BANK FUEL 2,990.54

WIATEL PHONE & INTERNET 531.78

WOODBURY COUNTY AUDITOR LIBRARY 28,137.00

=============

TOTAL 27,408.07

TOTAL ACCOUNTS PAYABLE 27,408.07

PAYROLL CHECKS 18,623.71

**** PAID TOTAL ***** 46,031.78

**** SCHED TOTAL ***** 80,145.43

=============

***** REPORT TOTAL ***** 126,177.21

=============

12/21/2018 THRU 1/16/2019 CLAIMS FUND SUMMARY

FUND / FUND NAME TOTAL

001 GENERAL 84,140.94

110 ROAD USE TAX 18,942.11

200 DEBT SERVICE 1,446.19

600 WATER 11,468.95

610 SEWER 10,179.02

