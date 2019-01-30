Moville City Council Minutes, Revenues and Claims — January 16, 2019

Moville City Council
Wednesday, January 16, 2019

Mayor Jim Fisher called the meeting to order at around 6:00 pm. Roll Call: Nate Bauer, Tom Conolly, Paul Malm, and Mike Ofert are present. Bruce Schmidt is absent. Malm motioned to approve the agenda, seconded by Conolly. Ayes, motion carries. Ofert motioned to approve minutes from the last meeting, seconded by Conolly. Ayes, motion carries. Bauer motioned to Utility Billing Trial Balance, seconded by Ofert. Ayes, motion carries.

Guests include Chad Thompson, Rich Welter, Kent Baker, Mike Weaver, Edgar Rodriguez, Dianne Everhart and Jonathan Keselring.

During Open Forum, Dianne Everhart presented a document and questions about Chapter 58 Vacant and Abandoned Buildings appeal hearings process. Jonathan Keselring updated the council with his plans for improving various Everhart Main Street properties and also posed questions about Vacant & Abandoned appeals.

Rich Welter with Mosquito Control of Iowa presented information about the 2019 mosquito control contract. Bauer motioned to continue with Mosquito Control of Iowa for the 2019 season, seconded by Malm. Ayes, motion carries.

Mike Weaver gave a Public Works update and discussed future projects including replacing shop lights and garage door openers, and wiring of the City storage building just north of City Hall. Bauer motioned to approve the projects, seconded by Malm. Ayes, motion carries. Chief Muller gave a Police Department update. Council reviewed ICAP insurance renewal rates for 2019 coverage. Council reviewed the hazardous materials and termite inspection contingencies on Motel 20 purchase contract and Bauer motioned to waive them, seconded by Malm. Ayes, motion carries. Council discussed February 8, 2019 closing date and reviewed contract for purchase of Motel 20; no action taken.

Council reviewed the Urban Renewal Plan amendments for City-wide and Logan/Bleil areas and requested Attorney Thompson amend to add Ag properties to “unrestricted” per the plans. Will amend and review at future meeting. Council reviewed Chapter 58 Vacant & Abandoned Building ordinance Resolution 2019-10 setting late registration fees. Malm motioned to charge $50 for late registration, seconded by Conolly. Ayes, motion carries.

Regarding 212 S. Pearl Street, the Bush Estate is working with the bank to have the appraisal reviewed to move towards allowing the short-sale of the property. They are hoping for a bank decision soon. Council reviewed documents from Hunzelman Putzier CPA regarding the recent Annual Review. Auditors will present information in person once documents are reviewed, signed and returned. Approval of the monthly Claims and Treasurer’s Report was inadvertently left off of the agenda and will be added to the next meeting’s agenda for review.

With no further business Bauer motioned to adjourn at around 7:10 pm and Malm seconded. All ayes, motion carries – meeting closed.

Jodi Peterson, City Clerk
Jim Fisher, Mayor

REVENUES
NAME           MTD BALANCE
GENERAL TOTAL    $16,591.97
ROAD USE TOTAL    $18,365.90
LOCAL OPTION SALES TAX TOTAL    $18,114.12
DEBT SERVICE TOTAL    $752.44
WATER TOTAL    $17,234.80
SEWER TOTAL    $17,246.05
STORM WATER TOTAL    $1,302.10
TOTAL REVENUE BY FUND    $89,607.38

12/21/2018 THRU 1/16/2019 CLAIMS REPORT
ACCOUNTS PAYABLE CLAIMS
AC&R SPECIALISTS COMM. CTR. EQUIP. REPAIRS    786.10
AHLERS & COONEY, PC  BOND ATTY. – URBAN RENEW PLANS    2,777.50
AMAZON  GARAGE DOOR REMOTE    106.95
MOVILLE AMBULANCE SQUAD  ANNUAL CONTRIBUTION    2,500.00
BOMGAARS  SUPPLIES AND MATERIALS    267.97
BRET PETERSON PLUMBING & CONST. REPAIR CH LEAK    88.24
H & H BUILDERS  STREET PATCH WORK    1,200.00
BROWN SUPPLY CO.  STORM SEWER REPAIRS    312.89
THERMO KING CHRISTENSEN  FIRE DEPT. EQUIP. MAINT.    74.99
CASEY’S GENERAL STORE  VEHICLE FUEL    28.00
COLLECTION SERVICES CENTER  CHILD SUPPORT..276.00
CHN GARBAGE SERVICE INC. MONTHLY GARBAGE HAULING    5,639.80
CITY OF MOVILLE – CAFETERIA CAFETERIA    488.00
CITY OF MOVILLE – WATER  WATER BILL    290.00
CORNHUSKER INTERNATIONAL  VEHICLE MAINTENANCE    50.19
CORRECTIONVILLE BUILDING CTR.  WW REPAIRS    80.00
DATA TECHNOLOGIES  SOFTWARE    111.18
SIOUXLAND DISTRICT HEALTH  WATER TESTING    28.00
EAGLE RIDGE SERVICES  ANNUAL ADMINISTRATION    60.00
ECHO GROUP INC.  SUPPLIES    472.12
GILL HAULING INC.  GARBAGE TONAGE    1,355.95
GREG MANKER  CLOTHING ALLOWANCE    150.00
SCOTT BECKNER  COMM. CENTER DEPOSIT    100.00
HSA – MIKE WEAVER  HSA    600.00
I & S GROUP  CAPITAL IMPROVEMENT PLAN UPDATE    2,358.00
IA DEPT. PUBLIC SAFETY  SOFTWARE SUBSCRIPTION    300.00
IA MUNICIPAL WORKERS COMP. ASSC  WORKERS COMP PREMIUM    1,598.00
IOWA PARK AND REC ASSOC.  CONTINUING EDUCATION    450.00
IPERS  IPERS    3,922.77
IRS  FED/FICA TAX    5,618.74
JACK’S UNIFORMS  POLICE EQUIPMENT    198.90
JODI PETERSON  PHONE/MILEAGE EXPENSE    150.00
LGS GROUP  EQUIPMENT    373.99
LP GILL INC.  QUARTERLY ASSESSMENT    7,701.68
MANGOLD ENVIRONMENTAL SERVICES  W/W TESTING    368.00
MEGAN CROSS  PHONE/MILEAGE EXPENSE    150.00
MENARDS  SUPPLIES    167.23
MID-AMERICAN ENERGY  ELECTRIC SERVICE – MEREDITH LANE    20,237.61
MOCIC  MEMBERSHIP    100.00
O’REILLY AUTO PARTS  VEHICLE MAINTENANCE    535.12
POSTMASTER  POSTAGE    238.44
WOODBURY COUNTY REC  ELECTRIC    1,759.30
MOVILLE RECORD  PUBLICATION    261.63
SAM’S CLUB  SUPPLIES    61.19
SECURITY NATIONAL BANK  BOND INTEREST – FIRE TRUCK    1,446.19
STAPLES  OFFICE SUPPLIES    411.49
OFFICE OF AUDITOR OF STATE  ANNUAL REVIEW FILING FEE    250.00
TREASURER, STATE OF IOWA  STATE PAYROLL TAX – FIX    673.69
STUBBS CONSTRUCTION  REPAIRS    2,274.97
TIME MANAGEMENT SYSTEMS  TIME CLOCK INSTALLATION    260.00
THE UPS STORE 4018  SHIPPING SAMPLES    83.68
UTILITY SERVICE CO. INC.  TOWER MAINTENANCE FEE    3,672.54
VERIZON WIRELESS  WIRELESS PHONES    261.64
WEBSITES TO IMPRESS, LLC  WEBSITE    240.00
TELEDYNE INSTRUMENTS  WW REFRIGERATOR/SAMPLER    1,414.00
WELLMARK BLUE CROSS BLUE SHIELD  WELLMARK BCBS    511.50
WEX BANK  FUEL    2,990.54
WIATEL  PHONE & INTERNET    531.78
WOODBURY COUNTY AUDITOR  LIBRARY    28,137.00
=============
TOTAL    27,408.07
TOTAL ACCOUNTS PAYABLE    27,408.07
PAYROLL CHECKS    18,623.71
**** PAID TOTAL *****        46,031.78
**** SCHED TOTAL *****    80,145.43
=============
***** REPORT TOTAL *****    126,177.21
=============
12/21/2018 THRU 1/16/2019 CLAIMS FUND SUMMARY
FUND / FUND NAME    TOTAL
001 GENERAL    84,140.94
110 ROAD USE TAX    18,942.11
200 DEBT SERVICE    1,446.19
600 WATER    11,468.95
610 SEWER    10,179.02

