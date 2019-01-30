Pierson City Council — January 21 Minutes & Bills and 2018 Wages

Pierson City Council

January 21, 2019

The Pierson City Council met in regular session on Monday, January 21, 2019 following the SWPP meeting. Council in attendance Todd, McQueen and Sistrunk. The meeting was called to order by Mayor Struve at 7PM. The consent agenda included minutes from December, financial statements from December, claims and disbursements from Dec. and Jan. was approved upon a motion by Sistrunk, seconded by Todd, all voted aye; motion carried.

Disbursements by fund: General $2317.02 Road Use $1775.41, Special Revenue $3100.96, Debt Service $2604.00 Proprietary $10944.40. Receipt by Fund: General $5265.06 Road Use $40.65 Special Revenue $353.43, Debt Service $348.36, Proprietary $10857.20

The Sheriff report was giving by Lt Hertz. The deputies logged 65 hours of directed patrol and responded to 5 calls for service.

The presentation was heard from Mosquito Control of Iowa on a program to spray this summer. The council tabled any decision until the full council was present.

Dave Christensen updated the council on the ongoing abatements.

Jane Schieuer updated the council on her plans to expand the library.

Mayor Struve made the following appointments: Mayor Pro-Temp: McQueen, Streets: Todd and Swanson, Cemetery: McQueen and Sistrunk, Employee Evaluation: McQueen and Bubke, Parks: Swanson and Todd, Water/wastewater: Todd and Sistrunk, Nuisance Abatement: Bubke and Struve. The Council made the following appointments: City Clerk: Motion to retain Jeanette Beekman made by Sistrunk, seconded by Todd all voted aye motion carried., City Attorney: Motion to retain Chad Thompson, made by Sistrunk, seconded by Todd all voted aye motion carried., Official paper: Motion to name The Record as the official publication made by McQueen seconded by Sistrunk; all voted aye, motion carried.

The yearly ambulance report was reviewed the ambulance responded to 36 ambulance calls in 2018.

RESOLUTION 2019-1

A Resolution naming the United Bank of Iowa

as the official depository

was passed upon a motion by McQueen, seconded by Todd, all voted aye; motion carried.

Motion by McQueen, seconded by Sistrunk to approve adding to the employee handbook a longevity pay policy; all voted aye; motion carried.

Motion by Sistrunk, seconded by Todd to advertise to take bids on the Merry-Go-Rounds the city removed. All voted aye; motion carried.

Motion by Sistrunk, seconded by Todd to have the city repair the damaged yard from the fire department call, all voted aye; motion carried.

Motion by Sistrunk, seconded by Todd to approve having the clerk write a grant for a fitness trail area at the park along with an area for wildflowers and planting native grass for the SWPP. All voted aye; motion carried.

The council reviewed the budget. Motion by Sistrunk, seconded by Todd to set the public hearing on the budget for 7PM on February 18th 2019. All voted aye; motion carried.

Motion by Sistrunk, seconded by Todd to continue to allow sheep at the lagoon for the rent of $200/year. All voted aye; motion carried.

Motion by Sistrunk, seconded by Todd to adjourn the meeting all voted aye; motion carried.

Jeanette Beekman

City Clerk

2018 Wages:

Jeanette Beekman $36,142.74

Clayton Powell $28,306.25

Doyle Struve $800.00

Keith Swanson $400.00

Daniel Sistrunk $350.00

Darren Todd $300.00

Joel McQueen $350.00

Gordon Bubke $250.00

Disbursements:

IPERS pension $974.86

Iowa Dept. of Revenue withholding $706.00

United States Treasury withholding $1,313.76

Iowa Dept. of Revenue sales tax $72.00

Iowa Dept. of Revenue WET $653.00

Cathy Levering cleaning $105.00

WIN-911 software update $495.00

City of Pierson utility $190.19

Iowa Firefighters Assoc. dues $182.00

EMP supplies $399.74

Zoll supplies $111.74

EMP thermometer $344.98

The Record publishing $79.16

Sooland Bobcat parts $48.65

Professional Surveying survey $500.00

New Coop fuel $394.61

REC electric $30.88

Mangold testing $180.00

New Coop propane $1,072.15

Absolute Inspection inspections $523.52

Badger Meter reading fee $170.88

US Postal Service postage $1,211.25

LP Gill landfill $1,742.16

Veenstra and Kimm engineering $789.00

MagicJack phone $103.24

Sanitary Services contract $6,996.00

Bomgaars supplies $64.97

Airgas supplies $69.36

Frontier phone/internet $224.94

Wellmark insurance $2,376.73

MidAmerican electric $1,602.39

David Campbell deposit $64.56

Unity Point Clinic dues $40.00

Wellmark insurance $2,363.44

3E generator maint. $465.45

Wilson Repair battery $137.95

