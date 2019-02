River Valley School Board Minutes & Bills — January 16, 2019

River Valley Board of Education

January 16, 2019

The River Valley Board of Education met in regular session on Wednesday, January 16, 2019 at 7:00 p.m. in the High School Media Center. Members present were: Gaylen Goettsch, Scott Knaack, and Kristi Knaack. Absent were Deb Stevenson and Nicole Deeds.

An open forum was held concerning the sharing of the high school girls track team with Galva-Holstein and Schaller-Crestland. Visitors expressed some of their concerns such as losing students because they didn’t want to travel, losing our identity as a school and wanting to provide a coach from our school to go along with our students. Others expressed that fact that the wrestling program that is currently shared with Ridge View is going very well and that there are not enough girls currently out for track to be competitive with other schools.

Motion by Goettsch, second by Krager to approve consent agenda consisting of minutes of the December 17, 2018 meeting and the work session, Business manager’s financial statements and audit of claims. Carried 3-0.

In old business, Motion was made by Krager, second by Goettsch to continue to fund elementary counselor and MS/HS counselor through at-risk funds because due to carry over, we are unable to levy for At-Risk Money. Carried 3-0.

Motion by Krager, second by Knaack to approve sharing the girls track program with Galva-Holstein and Schaller-Crestland for one year and to include the River Valley name. The program will be evaluated after one year. Knaack, Krager – ayes. Goettsch – nay. Carried 2-1.

Motion by Goettsch, second by Krager to approve contracts for Brittni Bormann as Shared Girls Track Coach at $2,100.00 and Mike Persinger as Boy’s Track coach at $2,959.59. Carried 3-0.

Motion by Krager, second by Goettsch to approve contract for Tara Hill as Basketball Cheerleading Coach at $1,078.00. Carried 3-0.

Motion by Krager, second by Goettsch to approve the purchase of a Genie AWP 30’ Lift from Bierschback Equipment and Supply at a cost of $10,900.00 to be taken from PPEL. Carried 3-0.

The next meeting will be February 11, 2019 at 6:00 p.m.

Adjourned at 9:10 p.m.

JANUARY 2019 BOARD BILLS

Checking 1 Fund: 10 GENERAL

ADAM BISENIUS PHONE STIPEND 50.00

ADVANCED SYSTEMS INC. STAPLES FOR COPIER 82.33

AHLERS & COONEY, P.C. LEGAL SERVICES 309.00

ANC DBA LONG LINES PHONE EXPENSE 342.99

BIERSCHBACH EQUIPMENT & SUPPLY REPAIRS TO LIFT 162.75

CHARLES KNAACK PHONE STIPEND 20.00

CORRECTIONVILLE BUILDING CENTER

SHOP SUPPLIES 347.98

CUSTODIAL SUPPLIES 9.96

Vendor Total: 357.94

CORRECTIONVILLE CORNER HARDWARE CUSTODIAL SUPPLIES 62.30

CORRECTIONVILLE, CITY OF

WATER SEWER — HIGH SCHOOL 159.76

WATER, SEWER — LOCKER ROOM 27.02

WATER, SEWER — SHOP BUILDING 34.80

WATER, SEWER — CONCESSIONS 33.52

Vendor Total: 255.10

CULLIGAN WATER CONDITIONING

PUMP RENTAL – C’VILLE 45.00

PUMP RENTAL – WASHTA 43.00

Vendor Total: 88.00

DEMAREST, DEB HOME SCHOOL ASSISTANCE – 2ND QTR. 250.00

DONOVAN GROUP IOWA COMMUNICATIONS 2,500.00

ECOLAB PEST CONTROL – WASHTA 82.27

FICK, KATHY

PIZZA FOR SPECIAL BOARD MEETING 29.94

FUSES FOR DOOR 4.27

Vendor Total: 34.21

FNB SAFE DEPOSIT BOX REN. 25.00

FOULK BROTHERS

CLEANED BACKFLOW – ELEM. 280.00

REPAIRED & CLEANED BACKFLOW – HIGH SCHOOL 525.94

Vendor Total: 805.94

FRONTIER

PHONE EXPENSE 57.94

PHONE EXPENSE 303.07

Vendor Total: 361.01

HELD, SHARON ELEM. MUSIC SUPPLIES 81.12

INTERSTATE MECHANICAL CORP. NOVEMBER PM – WASHTA 743.75

REPAIRS TO ACTUATOR IN BOARD ROOM 387.75

NOVEMBER P.M. – C’VILLE 1,782.50

RETURN GRATES 643.44

Vendor Total: 3,557.44

IOWA ASSOCIATION OF SCHOOL BOARDS

ISFLC – A BISENIUS 300.00

ISFLC – K SLATER 300.00

Vendor Total: 600.00

IOWA COMMUNICATIONS NETWORK DATA SERVICE 405.01

IOWA STATE UNIVERSITY REGISTRATION SERVICES CENTERING ON CENTERS WORKSHOP 200.00

IOWA WORK BASED LEARNING WBL CONFERENCE 100.00

JACOBS ELECTRIC POLE SWITCH 5.04

JCL – SIOUX FALLS BRANCH SWITCH 17.17

JEFF HILL 14 HOUR CLASS 140.00

JOHNSON PROPANE INC. PROPANE FOR BUSES 107.80

.183% TAX 20.13

.30 TAX 33.00

PROPANE FOR BUSES 99.96

.183% TAX 18.67

.30 TAX 30.60

PROPANE FOR BUSES 66.64

.183% TAX 12.45

.30 % TAX 20.40

PROPANE FOR ELEM. 2,107.00

Vendor Total: 2,516.65

JOHNSON, JOHNNIE

CUSTODIAL SUPPLIES 8.54

PHONE STIPEND 15.34

Vendor Total: 23.88

JOY AUTO SUPPLY INC. TRANSPORTATION SUPPLIES 294.01

JW PEPPER & SONS, INC. MUSIC SUPPLIES 110.49

KINGSLEY PIERSON CSD

OPEN ENROLLMENT 1ST SEM. 6,664.00

TCL 1ST SEM. 323.27

Vendor Total: 6,987.27

LAWTON-BRONSON CSD OPEN ENROLLMENT 1ST SEM. 4,192.37

LEARNING SUPPLY ELEM. SUPPLIES 63.52

MARCUS MERIDEN CLEGHORN CSD

O.E. 1ST SEM. 3,332.00

TLC 1ST SEM. 161.64

Vendor Total: 3,493.64

MELISSA HOLTZ PHONE STIPEND 50.00

MERCANTILE, THE FCS SUPPLIES 90.71

NEW COOP

GASOLINE 633.66

GASOLINE 454.93

Vendor Total: 1,088.59

NORTHWEST AEA AR GOAL POSTER 147.95

ORKIN EXTERMINATING COMPANY PEST CONTROL 89.91

PETERSEN OIL COMPANY DIESEL FUEL 1,827.20

RACHEL DOEDEN MILEAGE 80.00

RAYS MID BELL MUSIC CO. MUSIC SUPPLIES – RESALE 31.34

RECORD, THE LEGAL PUBLICATIONS 140.32

RICK’S COMPUTERS

SERVICE LABOR QT. 2, 18-19 6,000.00

COMPUTER – BUSINESS OFFICE 1,460.00

Vendor Total: 7,460.00

RIVER VALLEY LUNCH FUND PRE-SCHOOL SNACKS AND BIRTHDAY TREATS 86.16

SAM’S CLUB OFFICE SUPPLIES 199.76

SANITARY SERVICES

GARBAGE PICK-UP — WASHTA 241.50

GARBAGE PICK-UP — C’VILLE 269.40

Vendor Total: 510.90

SCHOOL SPECIALTY PRE-SCHOOL SUPPLIES 36.86

SIOUX VALLEY AUTOMOTIVE

REPAIRS TO WHITE SUBURBAN 1,652.12

REPAIRS TO BRONZE SUBURBAN 895.48

TOWING CHARGE FOR LITTLE BUS 89.00

Vendor Total: 2,636.60

SKYE NICOLLS SUPPLIES FOR PRESCHOOL DUDES DAY 11.53

SMITH, WREN MUSIC ACCOMP. 125.00

STAPLES ADVANTAGE INK FOR SP. ED. PRINTER 504.05

THOMPSON INNOVATIONS FIX DOOR FOB 424.17

VISA

OFFICE SUPPLIES 129.87

TRAVEL EXPENSE 375.44

Vendor Total: 505.31

WARD’S NATURAL SCIENCE ESTABLISH SCIENCE SUPPLIES 145.70

WASHTA, CITY OF

WATER, SEWER – ELEM. 750.96

WATER, SEWER – BUS BARN 45.00

Vendor Total: 795.96

WOODBURY COUNTY AUDITOR SPECIAL ELECTION COSTS 3,611.10

ZACHARY TORGERSON CLASS SUPPLIES 25.95

Fund Total: 49,201.52

Checking Account Total: 49,201.52

Checking 2 Fund: 21 ACTIVITY

AFTER-PROM COMMITTEE CONCESSIONS 468.06

ASPI SOLUTIONS, INC. DBA ASPIMEETZ.COM

SERVICE FOR TRACK MEETS 138.00

QUIKSTATS IMPORT MODULE FOR SOFTBALL 75.00

Vendor Total: 213.00

BROOKLYN PUBLISHERS DIRECTOR’ SCRIPT 24.75

CHESTERMAN COMPANY CONCESSION SUPPLIES 308.90

DAKTRONICS REPAIRS TO SCOREBOARD 275.00

IHSSA

VARSITY DISTRICT LARGE GROUP 159.00

JR. VARSITY DISTRICT LARGE GROUP 23.00

Vendor Total: 182.00

KATHRYN GOODWIN SUPPLIES FOR STUDENT COUNCIL PARTY 64.14

MARTIN BROS. DISTRIBUTING CO. CONCESSION SUPPLIES 343.23

SAM’S CLUB

ATHLETIC SUPPLIES 36.96

CONCESSIONS – SUPPLIES 515.32

Vendor Total: 552.28

Fund Total: 2,431.36

Checking Account Total: 2,431.36

Checking 3 Fund: 33 LOCAL OPTION SALES & SERV. TAX

THOMPSON INNOVATIONS INSTALL DOOR ACCESS TO OVERHEAD DOOR 2,445.98

Fund Total: 2,445.98

Checking Account Total: 2,445.98

Checking 4 Fund: 61 SCHOOL NUTRITION

FAIRMONT FIRE SYSTEMS HOOD INSPECTION 127.00

HILAND DAIRY MILK FOR LUNCH PROGRAM 1,910.18

MARTIN BROS. DISTRIBUTING CO. VENDING SUPPLIES 556.49

KITCHEN FOOD SUPPLIES – C’VILLE 5,687.31

KITCHEN FOOD SUPPLIES – WASHTA 9,918.14

Vendor Total: 16,161.94

MERCANTILE, THE KITCHEN SUPPLIES 191.18

OLSON, CANDICE SUPPLIES FOR LUNCH 9.98

Fund Total: 18,400.28

Checking Account Total: 18,400.28

Board Report For Newspaper

Checking 1 Fund: 10 GENERAL

MEDICAL ENTERPRISES INC. PER DRIVER SCHOOL COLLECT. 455.00

RESERVE ACCOUNT POSTAGE FOR POSTAGE MACHINE 2,500.00

SOUTHERN HILLS CINEMA CHRISTMAS MOVIE 1,764.72

U.S. POST OFFICE POSTAGE FOR NEWSLETTERS 361.42

Fund Total: 5,081.14

Checking Account Total: 5,081.14

Checking 2 Fund: 21 ACTIVITY

BARRINGER, DALE JH BB OFFICIAL 1-10-19 75.00

CODY NELSON JV BB OFFICIAL 12-13-18 50.00

DALE TOKHEIM JH BB OFFICIAL 12-13-18 75.00

DITTMER, CYNTHIA FUNDRAISER 987.13

DREW, DAVE V BB OFFICIAL 12-7-18 100.00

GEORGE DAVIDSON JV/VARS. BB OFFICIAL 1-15-19 150.00

GOETTSCH, ERIC JH BB OFFICIAL 12-3-18 660.00

GOTTLIEB, JOEL V BB OFFICIAL 12-7-18 100.00

GREAT AMERICAN OPPORTUNITIES COOKIE DOUGH FUNDRAISER 4,391.00

JERRY BUCKSTEAD V BB OFFICIAL 12-7-18 100.00

KEVIN EEKOFF VARS. BB OFFICIAL 12-13-18 100.00

KYLE OSWALD JV/V BB OFFICIAL 12-4-18 250.00

MALSOM, JENNI VARS. BB OFFICIAL 1-15-19 100.00

PEDERSEN, LES V BB OFFICIAL 12-4-18 200.00

PICK, STEVE V BB OFFICIAL 12-4-18 200.00

SCOTT WILMOT VARSITY/JV BB OFFICIAL 12-14-18 150.00

TEGROOTENHUIS, BRAD VARS. BB OFFICIAL 12-13-18 100.00

TYLER DAVIDSON JV BB OFFICIAL 50.00

WETZ, MARK VARS. BB OFFICIAL 100.00

ZAHNLEY, DOUG JH BB OFFICIAL 12-3-18 720.00

Fund Total: 8,658.13

Checking Account Total: 8,658.13

Checking 3 Fund: 33 LOCAL OPTION SALES & SERV. TAX

HASELHOFF CONSTRUCTION CO. CONSTRUCTION COSTS 22,700.00

Fund Total: 22,700.00

Checking Account Total: 22,700.00

