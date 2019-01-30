Woodbury Central School Board Minutes — January 14, 2019

Woodbury Central School Board

Regular Board Meeting

January 14, 2019

The Woodbury Central School Board met in regular session in the school library on Jan. 14, 2019 with President Frafjord calling the meeting to order at 7:30 p.m.

Visitors: Pat Hofstatter, Mike Hofstatter, Heath DeStigter, Faith Lambert, Bonnie Clark, Sam Forrer, and Tory Korver. Members Present: Frafjord, Nelson, Koele, Reblitz, Thomsen, Nelson, Kluender, Lamp and student member Emma Persons. Absent: none.

Moved by Nelson, second by Reblitz to approve the agenda. Motion carried, all voting aye.

Moved by Lamp, second by Thomsen to approve the amendments to the October 2018 and November 2018 minutes to replace “annual meeting” with “regular meeting” and to waive the reading of the minutes from December 11, 2018 and approved them as written. Motion carried, all voting aye.

Moved by Lamp, second by Thomsen to approve payments from the General Fund for $159,748.00 the PPEL Fund for $5,180.46, the Activity Fund for $10,589.37 and the Nutrition Fund for $9,096.06 and prepaid checks from the General Fund for $20,445.67, the Activity Fund for $12,488.48, and the Nutrition Fund for $50.19. Motion carried, all voting aye. Reports: Reports by Mrs. Lambert, Mrs. Gilbert, Mr. Bormann, and Mr. Glackin – in Glackin’s report consensus of the board was that leave of absence to serve in political office would be unpaid.

Focus on Education: Tory Korver did a presentation on Woodbury Central School’s ability to prepare students for the real world and college.

Policies and Procedures:

• Moved by Reblitz, second by Thomsen to approve the amendment of Board Policy 710.2 to change notifications to families to twice per year regarding free and reduced price meals eligibility. Motion carried, all voting aye.

• Moved by Lamp, second by Reblitz to approve the open enrollment requests of Tori Emmons and James Kyle (RV) for Kiyra (K) and McKenzie (10) to attend WC this school year and Kacey Hadden (WW) for Gabriela Sanchez (11) to attend WC for the 2019-20 school year. Motion carried, all voting aye.

Building, Grounds, & Transportation

• Moved by Lamp, second by Kluender to approve the purchase of a new bus from Thomas Bus Sales for $85,068. Motion carried, all voting aye.

• Moved by Nelson, second by Reblitz to approve the quote presented by J & J Co., Ltd. For the removal of asbestos tile in the elementary classrooms with an estimated expenditure of $34,054. Motion carried, all voting aye.

• Moved by Reblitz, second by Lamp to approve the elementary remodel consisting of new flooring and countertops with flooring estimates to come and an estimate of $20,350 for the countertops. Motion carried, all voting aye.

• Estimate of $725,000 given for the elevator installation. No board action taken.

Personnel:

• Moved by Lamp, second by Thomsen to approve the change in hours for Veronica Hood to 4.5 hours per day as a para. Motion carried, all voting aye.

• Moved by Thomsen, second by Reblitz to approve Kirsten Biggerstaff as Middle School Cheer sponsor. Motion carried, all voting aye.

Co-curricular:

• Moved by Reblitz, second by Lamp to approve the purchase of a Digital Records Board. Roll call vote taken: No – Frafjord, Nelson, Koele, and Thomsen, Yes – Lamp, Kluender, and Reblitz. Motion not carried – request denied.

Board Items:

• Moved by Lamp, Second by Nelson to approve Modified Allowable Growth for Dropout Prevention/At Risk for $95,378 for the 2019-20 budget. Motion carried, all voting aye.

• Board Consensus to change the PE grading program from a pass/fail to a letter grade beginning with the 2019-20 school year.

• No visitor/community comments

• For the Good of the Cause – Thomsen mentioned talking with some parents who agreed the emphasis by the school on peanut aware policy has been much better. Glackin asked if donations could be taken for the digital board and consensus was yes.

Adjourn: Moved by Lamp, second by Kluender to adjourn. Motion carried, all voting aye. Board adjourned at 9:10 p.m.

Christen Howrey, Secretary

Gary Frafjord, President

Published in The Record

Thursday, January 31, 2019