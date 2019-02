Woodbury County Board of Supervisors Claims — January 4, 2019

Woodbury County Board of Supervisors

CLAIMS APPROVED BY THE BOARD OF SUPERVISORS

FOR THE WEEK ENDING 1/04/19

CANDELARIO A JIMENEZ*** WORK COMPENSATION TTD 255.07

CBM FOOD SERVICE FOOD 8,028.48

CLAYTON CREATIONS OFFICE SUPPLIES 87.00

COUNSEL (COLUMBUS, OHIO) *MAINTENANCE CONTRACTS 153.79

DELTA DENTAL PLAN OF IOWA DENTAL INSURANCE 7,200.68

DENNIS D. BUTLER*** EMPLOYEE MILEAGE 32.70

DES MOINES STAMP MFG. CO. OFFICE SUPPLIES 33.40

HEARTLAND PAPER CO. HOUSEHOLD & INST. SUPPLIES 199.85

HEIDMAN LAW FIRM, P.L.L.C. ATTORNEY FEES 136.00

HORN MEMORIAL HOSPITAL/PUBLIC HEALTH PROFESSIONAL SERVICES 1,205.52

IMKO & DIVERSIFIED STAFFING ELECTION OFFICIALS 839.88

INNOVATIVE BENEFIT CONSULTANTS INC. *DEPENDENT CARE 3,836.37

INTERSTATE ALL BATTERY CENTER MOTOR VEHICLE EXPENSE 7.95

ISAC IOWA STATE ASS’N OF SCHOOL OF INSTRUCTION 60.00

JACK’S UNIFORMS & EQUIPMENT *WEARING/SAFETY APPAREL 1,897.95

LP GILL, INC. CONTR./OTHER GOV. & ORGAN. 51,593.64

MAILHOUSE *POSTAGE & MAILING 745.08

MARI H. TURK ATTORNEY FEES – JUVENILE 388.50

MELISSA THOMAS*** EMPLOYEE MILEAGE 195.11

MID STEP SERVICES (STONE) CONTRACTUAL SERVICES 100.00

ONE OFFICE SOLUTION OFFICE SUPPLIES 7.49

SECURITY NATIONAL BANK *MISCELLANEOUS RENTALS 263.90

SECURITY NATIONAL BANK (CRD-CARD) *MEAL EXPENSES 5,262.60

STAPLES CREDIT PLAN (BOX 78004) OFFICE SUPPLIES 270.70

T & W TIRE & RETREADING MOTOR VEHICLE EQUIPMENT 31.06

TRAVIS CIPPERLEY SCHOOL OF INSTRUCTION 60.00

WELLMARK BLUE CROSS & BLUE SHIELD MEDICAL FEES 94,272.96

WESTERN IOWA TECH RENT BUILDINGS 3,250.00

WOODBURY CNTY TREASURER – COPY PAPER OFFICE SUPPLIES 90.00

GRAND TOTAL – 180,505.68

* DENOTES OTHER ITEMS INCLUDED

Published in The Record

Thursday, January 31, 2019