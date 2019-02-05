Representative Tom Jeneary — Week Two

Democrats Take Aim at Gun Owners

House Democrats appear to have made a strategic decision to draft legislation aimed at diminishing gun rights.

Multiple bills have been submitted to the House Public Safety Committee that seriously limit Iowans firearm rights, hurt local businesses, and criminalize everyday activity.

House File 124 makes it illegal to sell or transfer any “large capacity” ammunition feeding devices.

This includes any magazines, belts, drums or similar devices that can hold or be converted to hold more than 10 rounds of ammunition. The bill is effective upon enactment.

The bill makes no consideration for any business that currently sell these items, including Brownells, Bass Pro, and small locally owned sporting goods stores.

These companies stand to lose thousands of dollars affecting local jobs because of what appears to be a poorly thought-out bill.

Additionally, law abiding Iowans are charged with an aggravated misdemeanor if they sell or transfer these magazines.

Iowans are used to hearing about this kind of progressive overreach in liberal states like California and New York, but not here at home.

House File 65 which makes it an aggravated misdemeanor to even possess any ammunition feeding device that holds more than 10 rounds of ammunition.

If House Democrats were in charge and advanced this Bloomberg-esque language, law abiding Iowans would immediately be criminals facing the possibility of two years in prison and fines up to $6,500.

The language is so extreme, it seems to require law enforcement to confiscate these devices from everyone, since there are no exceptions for currently owned devices, or for law enforcement. This bill would wreak havoc on our law enforcement officers, courts, prisons and business.

Additionally, there is HF 125 which prohibits the sale or transfer of “semiautomatic assault weapons.”

“Semiautomatic assault weapons” is a made-up class of weapons.

It appears to be based on what a weapon looks like and how menacing it seems to anti-Second Amendment advocates.

Some things that might make your firearm a “semiautomatic assault weapon” according to House Democrats include:

• Pistol grips, • Threaded barrel (for legal suppressors) • Folding telescoping or detachable stocks • Shroud attached to the barrel (rails)

The bill goes on to list many cosmetic features of rifles, pistols and shotguns that qualify as “semiautomatic assault weapons.”

Because this is a made up class of weapon, it would be difficult for law abiding gun owners to know if their weapon falls in to this category.

A person who sells or transfers any of these weapons is guilty of a class “D” felony on a first offense and a class “C” felony for the second or subsequent offense.

House Democrats treat law-abiding gun owners worse than many sex offenders and child molesters, with prison time up to 10 years and a fine up to $10,000.

All of these bills have been sent to the Public Safety committee.

Final Thoughts

Again it is my pleasure to serve the great people of District 5.