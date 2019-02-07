Moville City Council Minutes — January 28, 2019

Moville City Council

Monday, January 28, 2019

Mayor Jim Fisher called the budget meeting to order at around 6:00 pm. Roll Call: Bruce Schmidt, Paul Malm, Tom Conolly, Nate Bauer, and Mike Ofert are present. Ofert motioned to approve the agenda, seconded by Malm. Ayes, motion carries. Guests include Mike Weaver, Jereme Muller and Stee Maxwell. No input during Open Forum.

Council reviewed budgets for Pool, Parks, Water, Wastewater, Streets, Road Use, and Community Center followed by a discussion on wages.

With no further business Bauer motioned to adjourn at around 7:40 pm and Ofert seconded. All ayes, motion carries – meeting closed.

Jodi Peterson, City Clerk

Jim Fisher, Mayor

Published in The Record

Thursday, February 7, 2019