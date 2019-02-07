Moville City Council Minutes — January 30, 2019

Moville City Council

Wednesday, January 30, 2019

Mayor Jim Fisher called the budget meeting to order at around 6:00 pm. Roll Call: Bruce Schmidt, Paul Malm, Tom Conolly, Nate Bauer, and Mike Ofert are present. Ofert motioned to approve the agenda, seconded by Malm. Ayes, motion carries. Guests include Mike Weaver, Jereme Muller, Jonathan Keselring, and Edgar Rodriguez.

During Open Forum, Keselring asked the council’s approval to park 2 trailers near Main/North Pearl intersection while he does demo on nearby properties. Council agreed as long as Weaver and Muller are agreeable to the location of the trailers.

Council reviewed budgets for Streets, Road Use, and general budgets followed by a discussion on wages.

With no further business Bauer motioned to adjourn at around 7:00 pm and Malm seconded. All ayes, motion carries – meeting closed.

Jodi Peterson, City Clerk

Jim Fisher, Mayor

Published in The Record

Thursday, February 7, 2019