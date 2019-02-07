Plymouth County Board of Supervisors Minutes & Claims — January 15, 2019

Plymouth County Board of Supervisors
January 15, 2019
Le Mars, Iowa

The Plymouth County Board of Supervisors met in the Boardroom on January 15, 2019 at 9:30 a.m.  All members were present.  All votes following are aye unless otherwise indicated.  2019 Board Chairman Don Kass called the meeting to order and the Pledge of Allegiance was recited.

Motion by Anderson, seconded by Meis, to approve the January 15, 2019 agenda.  Motion Carried.

Motion by Horton, seconded by Meis, to approve the minutes of the January 8, 2019 meeting.  Motion Carried.

Motion by Horton, seconded by Anderson, to approve payroll paid on 1/11/19 and 1/15/19 and claims paid on 1/15/19, excluding a claim to Craig Anderson from the Secondary Road department which was entered as the wrong vendor.  Motion Carried.

Motion by Loutsch, seconded by Anderson, to appoint to the Compensation Commission Doug Manley of Akron as a city landowner and Jeremy Homan of Remsen as Finance officer.  Motion Carried.

Motion by Anderson, seconded by Loutsch, to approve a prisoner housing agreement with Clay County, SD at the Plymouth County Law Enforcement Center subject to County Attorney Darin Raymond including additional language in the document sufficient to complete the 28E agreement.  Motion Carried.

Motion by Loutsch, seconded by Horton, to approve a permit to Northern Natural Gas in Section 2/11 of Plymouth Township on C-44.  Motion Carried.

Motion by Anderson, seconded by Meis, to approve a permit for tile crossing in Section 17/20 of Johnson Township on 190th St.  Motion Carried.

Tom Rohe, Plymouth County Engineer presented the Plymouth County Secondary Road budget for FY 2019/20.

Motion by Horton, seconded by Anderson, to reduce the County Compensation Board elected officials’ (Auditor, Treasurer, Recorder, Attorney, Sheriff) salary recommendation of a 4% increase to a 3.25% increase and to also reduce the Board of Supervisors’ recommendation of a 2.1% increase to a 2% increase for FY 2019-20.  Motion Carried.

The Plymouth County Board of Supervisors reviewed the FY 2019-20 budget.      Motion Carried.

The Board of Supervisors adjourned the meeting at 12:45 pm.

Stacey Feldman,
Plymouth County Auditor

Don Kass, Chairman

Plymouth County – Claims paid on 1-15-19
A & M Laundry  floor mats    58.00
Noel Ahmann  mileage    49.59
City of Akron  utilities    145.79
Alpha Wireless  repairs    437.00
Craig Anderson  mileage    751.01
Arnold Motor Supply  PARTS    35.26
Robert & Norma Blair  RIGHT-OF-WAY    5467.00
Lonnie Bohlke  cell phone allowance    60.00
Bomgaars  parts, supplies, gates    1692.12
City of Brunsville  utilities    52.20
Carroll Police Department  testing service    200.00
Casey’s  fuel    3014.24
Century Business Products  MACHINES & FIXTURES    299.03
Cooperative Gas & Oil  TIRES & TUBES    59.50
Cornhusker International  PARTS    90.94
Crittenton Center  Juvenile shelter care    139.95
Culligan Water  water    119.00
Cummins Central Power  service to generator    310.67
CWD  kitchen supplies    2370.41
The Dailey Stop  fuel    114.70
Dean Foods  kitchen supplies    159.70
Conner Delfs  cell phone allowance    90.00
Victoria DeVos  misc. reimbursements    239.11
DLT Solutions  EQUIPMENT    382.20
Scott Dorhout  cell phone allowance    90.00
Diana Dowhower  snow scamper materials    32.79
Eakes Inc.  supplies    751.88
Easy Clean Car Wash  wash card    50.00
F & M Roling Farms  TILE & INTAKES – REIMB.    2100.00
Fareway  kitchen supplies    200.83
Farmers Coop-Craig  fuel    622.63
Fastenal  supplies    219.86
Stacey Feldman  civil service    170.00
Floyd Valley Healthcare  medical supplies    1605.71
FP Mailing Solutions  postage meter annual lease    456.00
Frericks Repair  fuel    2216.42
Frontier  phone service    1504.69
Galls  vests    1558.00
Le Mars Truck Stop  fuel    4.17
GCR  TIRES & TUBES    2984.00
Jolynn Goodchild  mileage    57.23
Hardware Hank  supplies    134.21
Kirk Hatting  cell phone allowance    90.00
Brian Heidesch  cell phone allowance    90.00
Pat Heissel  cell phone allowance    90.00
HGM Associates  Merrill bridge    6910.05
City of Hinton  SUNDRY    184.69
John Holton  RIGHT-OF-WAY    6476.00
Jill Holzman  cell phone allowance    90.00
Stephanie Hoppe  cell phone allowance    90.00
Nathan Hoss  cell phone allowance    30.00
IACCB  registration    230.00
Indoff  SUPPLIES    468.44
Iowa Concrete & Paving  MEETING FEES    780.00
Iowa DARE Assoc.  membership dues    100.00
Iowa DOT  tests    930.39
Iowa Negotiation & Consulting  contract services    1250.00
Iowa Prison Industries  SIGNS    352.00
Iowa Secretary of State  SUPPLIES    30.00
ISAC  registrations    860.00
I-State Truck Center  FILTERS    419.07
Jack’s Uniforms  uniform    146.85
J.B. Propane  fuel    275.00
Tamara Jorgensen  cell phone allowance    90.00
J-W Tank Line  fuel    1047.68
Kellen Excavation  ROAD CLEARING    200.00
Kellen Ponderosa  rental fee – Wellness    225.00
City of Kingsley  SUNDRY    27.62
City of Le Mars  utilities    521.93
Le Mars Agri Center  elk feed    292.14
Le Mars Daily Sentinel  publications    574.30
Aaron Leusink  cell phone allowance    90.00
Lloyd & Janice Mattoon  RIGHT-OF-WAY    5467.00
Menards  supplies    521.65
City of Merrill  RIGHT-OF-WAY    2.00
MidAmerican Energy  utilities    8201.89
Mike’s Inc.  fuel    3548.26
MJM Designs  uniform    71.50
MOCIC membership dues    150.00
Moeller Carpet & Floor  carpeting    1518.77
Mullally Properties  rent assistance    250.00
Sharon Nieman  ink cartridge    28.86
Northern Lights Foodservice  kitchen supplies    1777.58
O.C. Sanitation  garbage pickup    85.00
Shawn Olson  misc. reimbursements    779.06
One Office Solutions  office supplies    527.61
City of Oyens  SUNDRY    42.00
Kyle Petersen  cell phone allowance    90.00
Pitchfork Ag  OUTSIDE SERVICE    66.00
Ply. Co. Board of Health  pass thru grants    6053.69
Ply. Co. Sheriff  fees    1431.63
Ply. Co. Solid Waste  assessment/hauling    18,922.09
Ply. Co. Treasurer  flex benefits reimb    2243.88
Ply. County EMA  Hazmat/Co. allocation    77,488.00
Prairie Rose Care Mgmt.  guardian fees    340.00
Premier Communications  phone service    1677.81
Presto-X-Co.  pest control    55.00
Primebank  data processing fee    7.50
R.R. Brink Locking Systems  side plate assembly    88.00
REA & K Land Company  Right of way    11,078.00
Red’s Printing  printed envelopes    1378.55
City of Remsen  utilities    771.04
Remsen Bell Enterprise  publications    193.90
Jill Renken  postage    50.00
RICOH USA  copier service    127.11
Rolling Oil Co.  oil    3638.67
Sam’s Club  kitchen supplies    701.76
Sapp Bros.  fuel    15,030.09
Schlotfeldt Engineering  OUTSIDE ENGINEERING    7078.10
Schmillen Construction  TILE & INTAKES – REIMB.    23,220.00
Schorg’s Amoco  fuel    278.24
Sherwin Williams  paint & supplies    435.64
Shield Technology  software annual support    10,700.00
Simpco  HMGP drawdown    11,557.00
Rick Singer  cell phone allowance    90.00
Shelly Sitzmann  cell phone allowance    60.00
Solutions  software renewal    463.60
U.S. Postal Service  postage envelopes    613.65
Luke Steeg  SUNDRY    140.00
Matt Struve  cell phone allowance    90.00
SupplyWorks  supplies    493.87
The Record  publications    203.32
Thomson West Group  court library    1277.94
Total Motors  windshield, repairs    1644.16
Town & Country Vet Clinic  K9 services    88.58
Transit Works  EQUIPMENT    1384.42
U.S. POSTAL SERVICE  stamps    437.60
Union County Electric tower    57.00
UnityPoint Clinic SAFETY    126.00
U.S. Cellular  cell phones    192.89
USIC Locating Services  locate services    213.87
Van’s Sanitation  garbage pickup    184.50
Verizon Wireless  cell phones    607.07
Wagner Auto Supply  spark plug    274.56
Duane Walhof  cell phone allowance    49.30
WesTel Systems  phone services    629.03
Williams & Company  17/18 audit expense    2500.00
Jacob Wingert  cell phone allowance    90.00
Northwest Iowa YES  Juvenile shelter care    3606.50
Ziegler Inc.  PARTS    2581.02
12th Street Touchless  wash card    200.00

