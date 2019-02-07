Plymouth County Board of Supervisors Minutes & Claims — January 15, 2019

Plymouth County Board of Supervisors

January 15, 2019

Le Mars, Iowa

The Plymouth County Board of Supervisors met in the Boardroom on January 15, 2019 at 9:30 a.m. All members were present. All votes following are aye unless otherwise indicated. 2019 Board Chairman Don Kass called the meeting to order and the Pledge of Allegiance was recited.

Motion by Anderson, seconded by Meis, to approve the January 15, 2019 agenda. Motion Carried.

Motion by Horton, seconded by Meis, to approve the minutes of the January 8, 2019 meeting. Motion Carried.

Motion by Horton, seconded by Anderson, to approve payroll paid on 1/11/19 and 1/15/19 and claims paid on 1/15/19, excluding a claim to Craig Anderson from the Secondary Road department which was entered as the wrong vendor. Motion Carried.

Motion by Loutsch, seconded by Anderson, to appoint to the Compensation Commission Doug Manley of Akron as a city landowner and Jeremy Homan of Remsen as Finance officer. Motion Carried.

Motion by Anderson, seconded by Loutsch, to approve a prisoner housing agreement with Clay County, SD at the Plymouth County Law Enforcement Center subject to County Attorney Darin Raymond including additional language in the document sufficient to complete the 28E agreement. Motion Carried.

Motion by Loutsch, seconded by Horton, to approve a permit to Northern Natural Gas in Section 2/11 of Plymouth Township on C-44. Motion Carried.

Motion by Anderson, seconded by Meis, to approve a permit for tile crossing in Section 17/20 of Johnson Township on 190th St. Motion Carried.

Tom Rohe, Plymouth County Engineer presented the Plymouth County Secondary Road budget for FY 2019/20.

Motion by Horton, seconded by Anderson, to reduce the County Compensation Board elected officials’ (Auditor, Treasurer, Recorder, Attorney, Sheriff) salary recommendation of a 4% increase to a 3.25% increase and to also reduce the Board of Supervisors’ recommendation of a 2.1% increase to a 2% increase for FY 2019-20. Motion Carried.

The Plymouth County Board of Supervisors reviewed the FY 2019-20 budget. Motion Carried.

The Board of Supervisors adjourned the meeting at 12:45 pm.

Stacey Feldman,

Plymouth County Auditor

Don Kass, Chairman

Plymouth County – Claims paid on 1-15-19

A & M Laundry floor mats 58.00

Noel Ahmann mileage 49.59

City of Akron utilities 145.79

Alpha Wireless repairs 437.00

Craig Anderson mileage 751.01

Arnold Motor Supply PARTS 35.26

Robert & Norma Blair RIGHT-OF-WAY 5467.00

Lonnie Bohlke cell phone allowance 60.00

Bomgaars parts, supplies, gates 1692.12

City of Brunsville utilities 52.20

Carroll Police Department testing service 200.00

Casey’s fuel 3014.24

Century Business Products MACHINES & FIXTURES 299.03

Cooperative Gas & Oil TIRES & TUBES 59.50

Cornhusker International PARTS 90.94

Crittenton Center Juvenile shelter care 139.95

Culligan Water water 119.00

Cummins Central Power service to generator 310.67

CWD kitchen supplies 2370.41

The Dailey Stop fuel 114.70

Dean Foods kitchen supplies 159.70

Conner Delfs cell phone allowance 90.00

Victoria DeVos misc. reimbursements 239.11

DLT Solutions EQUIPMENT 382.20

Scott Dorhout cell phone allowance 90.00

Diana Dowhower snow scamper materials 32.79

Eakes Inc. supplies 751.88

Easy Clean Car Wash wash card 50.00

F & M Roling Farms TILE & INTAKES – REIMB. 2100.00

Fareway kitchen supplies 200.83

Farmers Coop-Craig fuel 622.63

Fastenal supplies 219.86

Stacey Feldman civil service 170.00

Floyd Valley Healthcare medical supplies 1605.71

FP Mailing Solutions postage meter annual lease 456.00

Frericks Repair fuel 2216.42

Frontier phone service 1504.69

Galls vests 1558.00

Le Mars Truck Stop fuel 4.17

GCR TIRES & TUBES 2984.00

Jolynn Goodchild mileage 57.23

Hardware Hank supplies 134.21

Kirk Hatting cell phone allowance 90.00

Brian Heidesch cell phone allowance 90.00

Pat Heissel cell phone allowance 90.00

HGM Associates Merrill bridge 6910.05

City of Hinton SUNDRY 184.69

John Holton RIGHT-OF-WAY 6476.00

Jill Holzman cell phone allowance 90.00

Stephanie Hoppe cell phone allowance 90.00

Nathan Hoss cell phone allowance 30.00

IACCB registration 230.00

Indoff SUPPLIES 468.44

Iowa Concrete & Paving MEETING FEES 780.00

Iowa DARE Assoc. membership dues 100.00

Iowa DOT tests 930.39

Iowa Negotiation & Consulting contract services 1250.00

Iowa Prison Industries SIGNS 352.00

Iowa Secretary of State SUPPLIES 30.00

ISAC registrations 860.00

I-State Truck Center FILTERS 419.07

Jack’s Uniforms uniform 146.85

J.B. Propane fuel 275.00

Tamara Jorgensen cell phone allowance 90.00

J-W Tank Line fuel 1047.68

Kellen Excavation ROAD CLEARING 200.00

Kellen Ponderosa rental fee – Wellness 225.00

City of Kingsley SUNDRY 27.62

City of Le Mars utilities 521.93

Le Mars Agri Center elk feed 292.14

Le Mars Daily Sentinel publications 574.30

Aaron Leusink cell phone allowance 90.00

Lloyd & Janice Mattoon RIGHT-OF-WAY 5467.00

Menards supplies 521.65

City of Merrill RIGHT-OF-WAY 2.00

MidAmerican Energy utilities 8201.89

Mike’s Inc. fuel 3548.26

MJM Designs uniform 71.50

MOCIC membership dues 150.00

Moeller Carpet & Floor carpeting 1518.77

Mullally Properties rent assistance 250.00

Sharon Nieman ink cartridge 28.86

Northern Lights Foodservice kitchen supplies 1777.58

O.C. Sanitation garbage pickup 85.00

Shawn Olson misc. reimbursements 779.06

One Office Solutions office supplies 527.61

City of Oyens SUNDRY 42.00

Kyle Petersen cell phone allowance 90.00

Pitchfork Ag OUTSIDE SERVICE 66.00

Ply. Co. Board of Health pass thru grants 6053.69

Ply. Co. Sheriff fees 1431.63

Ply. Co. Solid Waste assessment/hauling 18,922.09

Ply. Co. Treasurer flex benefits reimb 2243.88

Ply. County EMA Hazmat/Co. allocation 77,488.00

Prairie Rose Care Mgmt. guardian fees 340.00

Premier Communications phone service 1677.81

Presto-X-Co. pest control 55.00

Primebank data processing fee 7.50

R.R. Brink Locking Systems side plate assembly 88.00

REA & K Land Company Right of way 11,078.00

Red’s Printing printed envelopes 1378.55

City of Remsen utilities 771.04

Remsen Bell Enterprise publications 193.90

Jill Renken postage 50.00

RICOH USA copier service 127.11

Rolling Oil Co. oil 3638.67

Sam’s Club kitchen supplies 701.76

Sapp Bros. fuel 15,030.09

Schlotfeldt Engineering OUTSIDE ENGINEERING 7078.10

Schmillen Construction TILE & INTAKES – REIMB. 23,220.00

Schorg’s Amoco fuel 278.24

Sherwin Williams paint & supplies 435.64

Shield Technology software annual support 10,700.00

Simpco HMGP drawdown 11,557.00

Rick Singer cell phone allowance 90.00

Shelly Sitzmann cell phone allowance 60.00

Solutions software renewal 463.60

U.S. Postal Service postage envelopes 613.65

Luke Steeg SUNDRY 140.00

Matt Struve cell phone allowance 90.00

SupplyWorks supplies 493.87

The Record publications 203.32

Thomson West Group court library 1277.94

Total Motors windshield, repairs 1644.16

Town & Country Vet Clinic K9 services 88.58

Transit Works EQUIPMENT 1384.42

U.S. POSTAL SERVICE stamps 437.60

Union County Electric tower 57.00

UnityPoint Clinic SAFETY 126.00

U.S. Cellular cell phones 192.89

USIC Locating Services locate services 213.87

Van’s Sanitation garbage pickup 184.50

Verizon Wireless cell phones 607.07

Wagner Auto Supply spark plug 274.56

Duane Walhof cell phone allowance 49.30

WesTel Systems phone services 629.03

Williams & Company 17/18 audit expense 2500.00

Jacob Wingert cell phone allowance 90.00

Northwest Iowa YES Juvenile shelter care 3606.50

Ziegler Inc. PARTS 2581.02

12th Street Touchless wash card 200.00

Published in The Record

Thursday, February 7, 2019