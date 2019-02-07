Plymouth County Board of Supervisors Minutes — January 22, 2019

Plymouth County Board of Supervisors

January 22, 2019

Le Mars, Iowa

The Plymouth County Board of Supervisors met in the Boardroom on January 22, 2019 at 9:30 a.m. All members were present. All votes following are aye unless otherwise indicated. 2019 Board Chairman Don Kass called the meeting to order and the Pledge of Allegiance was recited.

Motion by Anderson, seconded by Meis, to approve the January 22, 2019 agenda. Motion Carried.

Motion by Horton, seconded by Loutsch, to approve the minutes of the January 15, 2019 meeting. Motion Carried.

Motion by Anderson, seconded by Loutsch, to approve the 2018 County Employee wages for publication as follows: Ken Ahlers 57,371.77, Noel Ahmann 12,564.06, Austin Allard 8,923.43, Scott Allen 2,651.23, Keaton Alons 43,520.67, Craig Anderson 33,181.68, Jessica Anderson 42,878.08, Sandra Anderson 27,140.91, Brenda Arens 43,713.44, Amy Augustine 30,956.76, Craig Bartolozzi 76,059.78, Nick Beeck 65,486.36, Cole Beitelspacher 48,518.60, Troy Beitelspacher 398.55, Renee Bennett 4,619.20, Paul Betsworth 59,055.32, Dennis Binneboese 54,887.05, Lonnie Bohlke 55,703.36, Larry Bohnenkamp 54,229.90, Jim Bolton 52,272.87, Keri Borchers 53,005.88, Steve Bunkers 300.00, Craig Christman 51,341.30, Derek Christoffel 45,548.36, Conner Delfs 19,366.54, Victoria DeVos 49,022.84, Scott Dorhout 70,486.54, Diana Dowhower 18,908.39, Rachel Dreeszen 4,240.00, Tyler Ellison 20,127.04, David Erdmann 59,231.68, Ken Ernst 51,453.24, Kevin Ernst 51,997.47, Stacey Feldman 68,054.36, Dawn Fifita 45,551.54, Shonden Frederes 52,885.88, Jeff Gengler 60,146.91, Jerry Gloden 55,381.27, Jolynn Goodchild 68,174.36, Rick Groetken 22,138.93, Kurt Haage 54,834.86, Kirk Hatting 46,629.80, Jameson Hauser 61,019.96, Brian Heidesch 68,871.56, Patrick Heissel 65,642.57, Adam Heitritter 44,096.37, Brent Hobson 50,846.77, Russ Hobson 80,315.72, Jenna Hodgson 44,233.28, Terry Hodgson 62,671.04, Jan Hoffman 52,885.88, Pete Holtgrew 54,159.23, Jill Holzman 46,700.56, Terri Holzman 16,225.96, Stephanie Hoppe 46,161.52, Gary Horton 33,381.68, Nathan Hoss 5,382.72, Bob Hughes 51,194.66, Bev Hultquist 53,125.88, Paul Huth 50,544.68, Joel Jauer 4,180.00, Greg Jelken 52,604.17, Jim Jones 14,743.90, Tami Jorgensen 49,496.04, Jeff Jurgensmeier 54,740.98, Don Kass 33,181.68, Bobbi Kellen 43,172.24, Bonnie Keller 160.00, Robin Klemme 300.00, Noelle Kneip 300.00, Adam Kolker 44,276.61, Paul Kolker 44,230.36, Tiffany Konz 44,295.06, Jeff Kramer 825.90, Dan Landsness 43,311.63, Heidi Landsness 44,014.20, Sherwin Lassen 52,367.42, Aaron Leusink 76,214.61, Aron Liebe 9,633.40, Mark Loutsch 33,181.68, Matt Loutsch 49,847.20, Alan Lucken 9,057.72, Kerri Ludwigs 41,859.10, Mark Marienau 61,013.09, Terry Marienau 80,315.72, Nick McKee 50,705.96, Kimberley Means 3,228.46, John Meis 33,381.68, Lesley Meis 4,364.49, Arnie Meister 53,139.52, Rosa Meza 26,908.44, Mark Millard 44,386.84, Dick Milne 58,961.67, Loren Mosterd 50,607.88, Jillayne Mousel 23,185.99, Jacob Neubrand 9,456.62, David Nielsen 42,788.00, Sharon Nieman 66,920.84, Cheri Nitzschke 52,885.88, Amy Oetken 94,639.88, Shawn Olson 70,287.32, Mark Oltmanns 52,054.90, Todd Osterbuhr 36,610.77, Lisa Pageler 300.00, Chad Pecks 43,850.84, Erica Pepper 64,933.88, Kerri Petersen 40,050.92, Kyle Petersen 43,287.28, Arlie Pick 49,959.20, Connie Pick 12,771.04, Valerie Pratt 37,376.39, Darin Raymond 113,907.56, Katelyn Raymond 249.00, Marie Reed 37,506.56, Jill Renken 76,674.32, Tina Reuter 378.75, Tommy Rice 50,764.50, Mariela Rodriguez 1,044.59, Tom Rohe 123,291.56, Robert Rohmiller 3,805.40, Stacy Rolfes 43,895.44, Paul Rubis 55,665.43, Dan Ruhland 744.37, Tyler Schiltz 7,910.86, Steve Schnepf 49,054.13, Janet Schroeder 300.00, Trudy Seng 52,380.92, Ron Shuff 51,088.81, Elizabeth Singer 45,029.12, Rick Singer 80,506.52, Curt Sitzmann 29,194.41, Shelly Sitzmann 67,694.36, Sherri Skou 36,218.48, Jamie Spangler 206.25, Logan Sparr 6,995.47, Gaylen Spink 56,343.13, Matt Struve 71,592.81, Allen Stusse 51,903.20, Nathan Summerside 60,005.16, Jeff TeBrink 82,422.74, Amy TenNapel 11,307.60, David Tentinger 50,090.99, Heidi Tritz 55,531.88, Jessica Trobaugh 46,222.86, Andrea Urban 5,880.00, Deb VanOtterloo 43,553.04, Mike VanOtterloo 94,857.92, Chelsey VanRoekel 16,014.43, Melissa VanDerSchaaf 22,938.76, Nicole VanSickler 142.72, Eva Velasco 3,934.08, John Vickery 994.50, Duane Walhof 52,779.84, Gayle Walhof 19,418.23, Spenser Wardrip 4,865.00, Raymond Wilkens 10,248.46, Kyle Williams 26,132.50, Josh Wilson 51,805.24, Mark Wilson 33,532.44, Jacob Wingert 72,882.96, Charles Zomermaand 405.60. Motion Carried.

Sheriff Mike VanOtterloo presented that he is not going to pursue the prisoner housing agreement with Clay Co. SD at this time due to the process and time it will take to get a signed agreement from the Board of Supervisors due to it being deferred to the State of Iowa Attorney General.

Motion by Loutsch, seconded by Horton, to approve a permit to Premier Communications in Section 5/6 in Grant Township on 100th St. and K-30 in Section 1/2/3 Preston Township on 100th St., Hedge Ave. and Hickory Ave. Motion Carried.

The Board of Supervisors reviewed the FY 19/20 Budget.

Motion by Anderson, seconded by Loutsch, to set non-elected, non-deputy, non-clerk and non-bargaining unit employees’ salary/wage increase at 2.75% for FY 2019/20. Motion Carried.

Motion by Anderson, seconded by Meis, to set the public budget hearing for February 26, 2019 at 10 am. Motion Carried.

Ryan Berven and Elizabeth Opie of Kingston Health and Life, contracted via ISAC, were here to discuss the current ISAC health insurance plan for Plymouth County compared to another plan for a change in January 2020.

The Board of Supervisors adjourned the meeting at 12:15 pm.

Stacey Feldman,

Plymouth County Auditor

Don Kass, Chairman

Published in The Record

Thursday, February 7, 2019