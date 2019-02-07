Woodbury Central School Board Agenda — February 11, 2019

Woodbury Central Community School

Regular Board Meeting

Woodbury Central

High School Library

Moville, Iowa

7:30 pm — February 11, 2019

1. Opening

a. Call to order

b. Roll call

c. Approve or amend the agenda

d. Approve minutes

e. Approve bills

2. Focus on Education: School Report Card

3. Reports

a. Mrs. Gilbert

b. Mr. Bormann

c. Mr. Glackin

4. Policies and Procedures:

a. Approve Open Enrollment In

b. Notification of Open Enrollment Out

c. Public Purpose Statements/Administrative rules for school cell phones, school vehicle use, equipment use, and school celebrations

d. Discussion: Is it the board’s intention to offer early retirement?

5. Buildings and Grounds:

6. Personnel:

a. Hire Strength and Conditioning Coach(es)

b. Approve Robotics Volunteer Coach

c. Approve volunteer coaches

d. Offer contract for Driver’s Education

e. Approve Assistant Speech Stipends

f. Approve para additional stipends (retroactive)

7. Co-curricular:

a. Approve sharing agreements

b. TAG Competitions and use of Flex Fund

8. Budget Discussion: Set parameters for budget

9. Board Items

a. Set Driver’s Education Fees: $320

b. Approve IJump 2-year contract (July 19 start date)

a. Visitor/Community Comments

b. For the good of the cause

10. Adjourn

Exempt Meeting: Chapter 20.17(3) exempts negotiations strategy meetings from the open meetings law.

Published in The Record

Thursday, February 7, 2019