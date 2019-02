Woodbury Central School Board — January 2019 Bills

Woodbury Central Community School

January Bills

BOARD REPORT OF COMPUTER WARRANTS — JANUARY 2019

OPERATING FUND

ADVANTAGE ADMINISTRATORS 3RD PARTY ADMIN FEE..97.50

AHLERS & COONEY, P.C. LEGAL FEES 920.00

Akron Westfield Community School SHARED HR 8,022.66

Anthony’s Express Wash

BUS WASH 38.00

BUS WASH 38.00

Vendor Total: 76.00

BARNES & NOBLE, INC.

BOOK 14.39

BOOKS 75.96

Vendor Total: 90.35

Blaylock, Holly CIM CLASS 50.00

Bret Peterson Plumbing & Construction LLC REPAIRS..390.00

Cornhusker International

15 – BRAKE REPAIR/SERVICE 348.63

15 – 16 QTS. OIL 44.96

09-SERVICE/FILTERS/TRANSMISSION CHK 591.47

09 – 15 QTS. OIL 42.15

99-BRAKES/SERVICE 879.64

99 – 16 QTS. OIL 44.96

Vendor Total: 1,951.81

Cripps, Mark CONSULTING 1,200.00

Document Depot & Destruction, Inc. SHREDDING 45.00

Dr. Christopher J. Kocher, CFA JAZZ FEST 140.00

Fetterman, Linda CELL PHONE REIMBURSEMENT 100.00

Graffix, Inc. dba Wall of Fame HATS – 4TH GRADED – REIMB. BY STAFF 170.00

Healy Welding SCOREBOARD BRACKETS 222.00

IOWA ASS’N OF SCHOOL BOARDS ANNUAL CONF. – GLACKIN/REBLITZ 485.00

Iowa Lakes Music Department JAZZ CONTEST 145.00

JOSTENS CHENILLE LETTERS 1,189.36

KINGSLEY-PIERSON COMM. SCHOOL

OPEN ENROLLMENT 9,996.00

OPEN ENROLLMENT 484.91

Vendor Total: 10,480.91

LAWTON-BRONSON COMM. SCHOOL

OPEN ENROLLMENT 45,315.21

OPEN ENROLLMENT 2,198.30

Vendor Total: 47,513.51

Lilly, Curtis CELL PHONE REIMBURSEMENT 100.00

Lilly, Kimberly CELL PHONE REIMBURSEMENT 100.00

Livermore, Daniel CELL PHONE REIMBURSEMENT 50.00

Main Street Theaters, Inc. FIELD TRIP 1,350.00

MID AMERICAN ENERGY

ELECTRICITY 10.00

NATURAL GAS 434.41

ELECTRICITY 611.25

NATURAL GAS 683.75

ELECTRICITY 48.03

ELECTRICITY 27.12

ELECTRICITY 389.23

ELECTRICITY 6,634.37

Vendor Total: 8,838.16

MID-BELL MUSIC

ALTO SAX INST. BOOK 9.49

TRUMPET REPAIR 141.19

Vendor Total: 150.68

MIDWEST WHEEL 15-2 – REPAIR 25.42

Morningside College JAZZ COMPETITION 200.00

MOVILLE, CITY OF WATER/SEWER 648.35

Mpire Heating & Cooling, LLC

WR-HEAT EXCH/FAN 2,500.00

ACTUATOR/VALVE/BOARD/SWITCH 950.00

FILTERS FOR HVAC 604.94

Vendor Total: 4,054.94

NORTHWEST ENVIRONMENTAL SERVICE C.H. SITE 372.87

NWAEA ENVELOPES 377.76

NWIBA JAZZ FESTIVAL JAZZ FEST 150.00

NWICDA

JH HONOR CHOIR 80.00

HS HONOR CHOIR 40.00

Vendor Total: 120.00

Petersen, Randal CELL PHONE REIMBURSEMENT 100.00

Prunty, Mark CELL PHONE REIMBURSEMENT 100.00

RECORD, THE

PUBLISHING 551.52

PUBLISHING 313.54

Vendor Total: 865.06

Riser Incorporated BLEACHER REPAIRS 1,625.00

Robertson, Mara CIM CLASS 50.00

Rolling Oil FUEL 5,811.21

SIOUX CITY COMMUNITY SCHOOL DIST.

OPEN ENROLLMENT 9,996.00

TLC OPEN ENROLLMENT 646.56

Vendor Total: 10,642.56

Sioux City Truck Sales, Inc.

ANTI-GEL FOR FUEL TANK 47.94

FUEL ADDITIVE 53.94

Vendor Total: 101.88

Stateline Electric & Automation, Inc. REPAIRS 498.73

SUTER SERVICES, C.W.

AHU3 OVERHEATING 210.00

PROBLEM W/ LOOP 210.00

AHU3 NEW ACTUATOR 1,951.05

Vendor Total: 2,371.05

Thomas, Barry CELL PHONE REIMBURSEMENT 100.00

Thompson Innovation NETWORK ASSISTANCE 200.00

TIMBERLINE BILLING SERVICE MEDICAID BILLING SERVICE 353.55

Tomoson, Patrick CELL PHONE REIMBURSEMENT 100.00

VERIZON WIRELESS CELL PHONES 562.04

WESTERN IOWA TECH COMM COLLEGE

COLLEGE COURSES 42,746.00

JAZZ FESTIVAL 200.00

Vendor Total: 42,946.00

WHITING, BILL

OPEN ENROLLMENT..3,332.00

OPEN ENROLLMENT 161.64

Vendor Total: 3,493.64

Fund Total: 159,748.00

Checking Account Total: 159,748.00

PHYSICAL PLANT & EQUIPMENT

MARCO TECHNOLOGIES LLC COPIER LEASE 969.00

SCHOOL SPECIALTY SUPPLY, INC. RADIOS 4,211.46

Fund Total: 5,180.46

Checking Account Total: 5,180.46

ACTIVITY FUND

ABERSON, JOSHUA JH BB OFFICIAL 75.00

Bishop Heelan High School XC ENTRY FEE 40.00

CHESTERMAN CO.

CONCESS 318.90

CONCESS 324.25

Vendor Total: 643.15

CLUB’S CHOICE FUNDRAISER 361.32

CNOS GAME COVERAGE – FB 250.00

Decker Sports STADIUM CHAIRS 255.16

Galva Holstein High School JVR BB TOURNEY ENTRY 80.00

IHSAA 2019 WR. WRISTBANDS 400.00

Johnson, Dwayne BB OFFICIAL 105.00

JOHNSON, SAMUEL BB OFFICIAL 105.00

LAWTON-BRONSON SCHOOL

JV B ENTRY FEE 75.00

JV G ENTRY FEE 75.00

Vendor Total: 150.00

MADSEN, JOSHUA BB OFFICIALS 105.00

MALLOY, JOHN BB OFFICIALS 105.00

Riddell/All American Sports Corp. HELMETS 7,122.00

STORM LAKE COMM. SCHOOL JV WR. ENTRY FEE 60.00

Sunflower Wrestling MS SINGLETS 300.74

Tripoli CSD

V WR. ENTRY FEE 85.00

JV WR. ENTRY FEE 20.00

Vendor Total: 105.00

TROUTH, GARY BB OFFICIAL 105.00

West Sioux High School JV ENTRY WR. (7) 42.00

WIELENGA, JODIE BB OFFICIALS 105.00

ZAHNLEY, DOUGLAS JH BB OFFICIAL 75.00

Fund Total: 10,589.37

Checking Account Total: 10,589.37

NUTRITION FUND

CULLIGAN

SALT 36.80

SALT 18.40

Vendor Total: 55.20

DEAN FOODS

FOOD 281.84

FOOD 160.74

FOOD 276.98

FOOD 171.08

FOOD 160.96

FOOD 397.65

Vendor Total: 1,449.25

EARTHGRAINS CO., INC.

FOOD 27.44

FOOD 151.76

FOOD 58.98

Vendor Total: 238.18

GREENBERG FRUIT CO.

CREDIT FOOD (119.97)

FOOD 306.94

FOOD 424.62

FOOD 98.84

Vendor Total: 710.43

MARTIN BROS. DISTRIBUTING CO. INC. FOOD 1,453.88

GENERAL SUPPLIES 105.58

FOOD 1,151.01

CREDIT (50.24)

FOOD 1,549.57

GENERAL SUPPLIES 99.48

Vendor Total: 4,309.28

US FOODS – SIOUX FALLS

FOOD 404.98

FOOD 972.12

SUPPLIES 121.95

FOOD 786.18

FOOD 185.52

CREDIT (137.03)

Vendor Total: 2,333.72

Fund Total: 9,096.06

Checking Account Total: 9,096.06

DECEMBER 2018 BMO PAYMENT

Amount: 13,990.01

Description: INST. SUPPLIES, TRAVEL, GAS, MAINT.

GAS 61.93

TRAVEL 86.03

PARKING 10.00

GAS 97.26

PHONE/INTERNET 360.58

BOYS BB COACH PD 20.00

FUEL ADDITIVE, SCRAPERS, EXT. CORDS 148.67

GARBAGE COLLECTION 1,630.75

PEST CONTROL 52.00

GASOLINE 46.76

IASB CONV. TRAVEL EXPENSES 564.96

GASOLINE 67.92

EXT DAY PROG. SNACKS 71.82

IMPALA – WIPERS/TIRE PATCH 37.28

09 – TAIL LIGHTS 75.00

56 – SERVICE/FILTERS 19.50

56 – 5 QTS. OIL 17.50

17 – SERVICE / FILTERS 152.14

17 – 18 QTS. OIL 63.00

SILVER 01 – SERVICE/FILTERS 19.50

SILVER 01 – 6 QTS. OIL 21.00

11 – SERVICE/FILTERS 200.01

11 – 18 QTS. OIL 63.00

GASOLINE 193.95

TRAVEL – DRIVER 17.18

GASOLINE 105.30

FACS – INST. SUPPLIES 648.81

VETERANS DAY BREAKFAST 116.66

TAG SUPPLIES 56.94

GASOLINE 60.63

JH CLASS 35.00

NATIONAL ADA CONVENTION 372.16

STEM GRANT BREMER 204.95

DANCE COACH ROOM 266.56

DRIVER ROOM 266.56

GENERAL SUPPLIES 110.87

GENERAL SUPPLIES 148.85

TEXTBOOKS 117.84

GENERAL SUPPLIES 613.24

INSTRUCTIONAL SUPPLIES 251.33

LAMINATING FILM 207.39

GENERAL SUPPLIES 157.34

POSTAGE 263.85

HS LAB SUPPLIES 30.18

SHOP SUPPLIES 8.27

INSTRUCTIONAL SUPPLIES 93.22

LATHE REPAIRS 88.23

DESK 235.41

HS HONOR CHOIR 108.18

ELEM. MUSIC 68.97

SUPPLIES 28.53

AMAZON PRIME/LAPTOP SCREEN/MISC. 361.19

INK 407.90

SHOP SUPPLIES 58.66

NETFLIX/ITUNES 21.96

LS HEADPHONES/MIC 59.98

MAINTENANCE SUPPLIES..32.99

CLEANING SUPPLIES 2,999.81

ICE MELT 489.51

LIGHT BULBS 335.24

GASOLINE 41.01

VAN WASH 10.00

MAINTENANCE SUPPLIES 214.42

COACH MEAL 7.91

SPED SCI/SOC. PERIODICAL 186.42

Amount: 10,378.48

Description: ACTIVITY EXPENSES

PIZZA CONCESS 291.71

MS BB SCORE SHEETS 9.50

WR KITCHEN – YOUTH TOURNEY 280.94

CONCESSIONS 777.65

2ND XC TROPHY 173.00

PIZZA CONCESSIONS 51.95

HAIR FLOWERS 54.60

DANCER ROOMS 1,066.24

BATTERIES FOR CANDLES 35.96

EXT. CORDS 34.92

GBB PRACTICE JERSEYS 1,470.00

GBB UNIFORMS – 2 480.00

GBB SHOOTING SHIRTS 648.00

AD YOUTH TOURNEY 60.00

TRACK WRESTLING STATS 50.00

FINALS STATE WR. TICKETS 693.00

LASHES/JEWELS 20.17

CAMERA BATTERIES 93.97

SPEAKERS/CABLE 410.01

VIDEO CAMERAS QTY. 2 2,669.58

MEDICINE BALLS 72.98

WIRELESS SPEAKER KIT 68.70

SHOW CHOIR SHIRTS MS/HS 437.00

CHOIR PROPS 48.00

SET SUPPLIES 98.34

COSTUMES/PROPS 253.46

SPEECH SCRIPTS 11.25

TRACK POP SHOOT 17.55

Amount: 50.19

Description: FOOD/SUPPLIES

PAIRING KNIVES 39.00

FOOD 11.19

Batch 1099 Total: 0.00

Batch Total: 24,418.68

Report 1099 Total: 0.00

Report Total: 24,418.68

DECEMBER 2018 PREPAID CHECKS

OPERATING FUND

Center Point Energy Natural Gas 2,529.85

Jenny’s Penguin Patch Holiday Shop Supplies – TAG Fundraiser 1,722.83

LAMBERT, TAYLOR Tractor-service/repair 817.90

MEDICAL ENTERPRISES, INC. DRUG/ALCOHOL TEST KITS 24.00

NEVCO SPORTS, LLC Repair Controller – Reimbursed by SU Ins. 165.25

Northern Lights Luthiery GUITAR REPAIRS 93.00

University of Nebraska High School TAG 250.00

VERIZON WIRELESS Cell Phones 852.83

Fund Total: 6,455.66

Checking Account Total: 6,455.66

ACTIVITY FUND

BMO Financial Group ACTIVITY EXPENSES 10,378.48

Fund Total: 10,378.48

Checking Account Total: 10,378.48

December 2018 Prepaid checks for officials

JODIE WIELENGA 105.00

Check Type Total: Check

Void Total: 105.00

Total without Voids: 0.00

Check Type: Direct Deposit

Check Number Check

Russ Basalyga 105.00

Mark Caputo 135.00

George Davidson 210.00

Mark Harris 80.00

LLOYD JENNESS 80.00

Jenni Malsam 105.00

GENE POLLOW 75.00

TAYLOR POLLOW 75.00

COLIN SCHROEDER 150.00

Ron Stowers 105.00

Mark Wetz 105.00

CHAD WILLER 120.00

Mark Harris 80.00

LLOYD JENNESS 80.00

KEN MAXFIELD 105.00

COLIN SCHROEDER 155.00

SHAWN WEHDE 105.00

CHAD WILLER 80.00

Mark Harris 80.00

LLOYD JENNESS 80.00

Check Type Total: Direct Deposit

Void Total: 0.00

Total without Voids: 2,110.00

Checking Account Total: 6

Void Total: 105.00

Total without Voids: 2,110.00

Grand Total:

Void Total: 105.00

Total without Voids: 2,110.00

Published in The Record

Thursday, February 7, 2019